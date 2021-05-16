« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 04:09:15 pm
That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2021, 06:14:27 pm
When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
Your missing my point. everyone following these threads know what this is about, I know all about Stacy Abrams fight against voter suppression in the US but to argue this is just about racism misses something even more darker, this is about fighting for democracy itself. what will happen if the Republicans win the Senate and the House with a Trump clone in power. they will try and take things even further by creating a system that makes it practically impossible for a Democrat Congress/President to win power. many of the voters who support these Republican voter suppression laws are racist and am sure many of the Republican politicians are as well but this is not about racism itself, this is about personal gain and power and corruption by the Republican politicians.
This is about a argument being made by the Republicans to justify bringing in voter suppression which as you know is about Trump calling the election rigged, the Republicans argue millions of people have lost faith in the US election system to justify bringing in these voter suppression laws, this is the argument that has to be fought.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2021, 10:18:33 pm
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 10:44:44 pm
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.

I know what you're saying mate. I just cant effectively communicate my response.  😅

Yes it's all about the power and the money for Republicans; and yes, over the past 50 years they have morphed into a beast that favours autocracy and minority rule; and yes, they would likely be like this regardless of who votes Democrat.

But if you go back to when Nixon flipped the South, then you see that, ultimately, it all comes back to race. Because whilst you can make a case against institutions being deliberately or systematically racist, those systems ARE fundamentally pro-white.

Yes, white people can be poor, but even whilst it might have no basis in reality, Republicans still exploit the belief that a poor white man is superior to a poor black man.

Race underpins everything, even as it is also a tool for Republicans to achieve their political aims and self enrichment. Yes, Republicans desire power, self enrichment, and now openly embrace permanently locking the other side out of power, but equally it's driven by a fear of what will happen if that other side beats them to it.

Race is baked into the system - a glitch or bug that they exploit ruthlessly. The system is designed to marginalize minorities.

That's the best I can explain my opinion.  :)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
South Carolina: new law makes inmates choose firing squad or electric chair

Governor Henry McMaster signed law on Friday amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs for death row prisoners
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 17, 2021, 05:19:22 pm
South Carolina: new law makes inmates choose firing squad or electric chair

Governor Henry McMaster signed law on Friday amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs for death row prisoners

We're sliding back into the dark ages, trumps fucking up the country will be felt for years to come, if not generations.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/17/politics/supreme-court-abortion-mississippi/index.html

Quote
Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: oldfordie on May 16, 2021, 04:09:15 pm
That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

Racism is actually a very complex topic.

Even if I accepted your premise that Trump's refusal to recognize the election is damaging to democracy, I would note the following:

1. At one time, I thought as you do. Then I read much smarter people than me, who pointed out that the legitimacy of the election is not contingent on Trump accepting the results. There are institutions such as the Supreme Court and their legislative branch, who all have a role to play in the transfer of power, and there was no indication that any of them were going also with what Trump wanted.

2.  Cheney knew damn well that Trump would contest the election results if he lost. He was outright saying he would well before the election day. That was why I was worried in the first place. So I am not sure why she suddenly woke up after January 6th and decided that the transfer of power and Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results was the single biggest threat to democracy.

3. Cheney has never had an issue with subverting any principle for her political ambitions. She's Dick Cheney's daughter through and through. She even spoke out against her own sister's marriage because it was necessary in order to win an election. She and Trump differ on foreign policy as she is a big interventionist, and he's not, but she bit her tongue. She went along with all his lies and voted with him 93% of the time.

4. She also knew that there would be a power vacuum if Trump was voted out, and she stayed with him until the end in order to position herself to take over as party leader. She ended up losing the power struggle with McCarthy after Trump lost and has since found herself outside the party's leadership positions. McCarthy and McDonnell have both decided that going along with Trump is better for them than not especially with big Dem losses projected for the midterm elections. If Cheney had won the power struggle over McCarthy, I have no doubt that she would have kept her mouth shut after January 6th.

5.The biggest threat to American democracy remains the barriers to voting, and Cheney is never going to be an ally on that.

6. With this forced rebellion, she has positioned herself for prime punditry with either CNN or MSNBC when she invariably decides not to run.  She's already a primary target; I do not get the feeling that she is so well-loved among her constituents that she would survive a primary challenge.  She's the example of a "good Republican" even though her stance on this issue is ultimately meaningless because the issue itself is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

7. Trump may threaten to run again, but there is no danger of him carrying out on this threat. Basically he never wanted to govern, but he enjoyed the campaigning immensely. Now he gets to sit in Mar A Largo and troll the Republican party; this is basically his dream job.

8. It would be another thing if Cheney can  be counted on to campaign against the likes of Hawley and Cruz when they are up for re-election. If she went to Texas and said that Cruz supported a sedition.  If she actually acted on her words, then I might reconsider her sincerity but given her history, I think she is trying to safe face after losing a power struggle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mimi on May 18, 2021, 12:23:41 am
Racism is actually a very complex topic.

Even if I accepted your premise that Trump's refusal to recognize the election is damaging to democracy, I would note the following:

1. At one time, I thought as you do. Then I read much smarter people than me, who pointed out that the legitimacy of the election is not contingent on Trump accepting the results. There are institutions such as the Supreme Court and their legislative branch, who all have a role to play in the transfer of power, and there was no indication that any of them were going also with what Trump wanted.

2.  Cheney knew damn well that Trump would contest the election results if he lost. He was outright saying he would well before the election day. That was why I was worried in the first place. So I am not sure why she suddenly woke up after January 6th and decided that the transfer of power and Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results was the single biggest threat to democracy.

3. Cheney has never had an issue with subverting any principle for her political ambitions. She's Dick Cheney's daughter through and through. She even spoke out against her own sister's marriage because it was necessary in order to win an election. She and Trump differ on foreign policy as she is a big interventionist, and he's not, but she bit her tongue. She went along with all his lies and voted with him 93% of the time.

4. She also knew that there would be a power vacuum if Trump was voted out, and she stayed with him until the end in order to position herself to take over as party leader. She ended up losing the power struggle with McCarthy after Trump lost and has since found herself outside the party's leadership positions. McCarthy and McDonnell have both decided that going along with Trump is better for them than not especially with big Dem losses projected for the midterm elections. If Cheney had won the power struggle over McCarthy, I have no doubt that she would have kept her mouth shut after January 6th.

5.The biggest threat to American democracy remains the barriers to voting, and Cheney is never going to be an ally on that.

6. With this forced rebellion, she has positioned herself for prime punditry with either CNN or MSNBC when she invariably decides not to run.  She's already a primary target; I do not get the feeling that she is so well-loved among her constituents that she would survive a primary challenge.  She's the example of a "good Republican" even though her stance on this issue is ultimately meaningless because the issue itself is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

7. Trump may threaten to run again, but there is no danger of him carrying out on this threat. Basically he never wanted to govern, but he enjoyed the campaigning immensely. Now he gets to sit in Mar A Largo and troll the Republican party; this is basically his dream job.

8. It would be another thing if Cheney can  be counted on to campaign against the likes of Hawley and Cruz when they are up for re-election. If she went to Texas and said that Cruz supported a sedition.  If she actually acted on her words, then I might reconsider her sincerity but given her history, I think she is trying to safe face after losing a power struggle.
Where do you even start and a bit late but why are you even bringing up half this stuff anyway, we all know the Election result didn't depend on Trumps acceptance so why mention you thought like me then you read smarter peoples opinions.  :( maybe you thought I believed Trumps jan 6th incitement was justified, I hope not as ive explained Trumps election rigged bull is being rejected but argued as justification for voter suppression. everyones lost faith in the election.
Point 5 is where the disagreement is and I notice you've missed out your earlier point on why you think these voter suppression laws are being brought in, you put it down to racism and argue racism is very complex , I can only assume you miss my point, of course racism is very complex do people really need to be told this stuff but I said the situation is very complex not racism as it's easy to assume all these voter suppression laws being passed by the Republicans are all down to racism which is wrong you said it yourself, the biggest threat to democracy in the US is voter suppression laws which is the point but then go on to argue this is about racism. the situation is complex, of course it's a attack on the minority vote but the driving force behind these laws are down to selfish corrupt republican politicians trying to create as system that favours them heavily at the ballot box.

Cheney is a different argument and it's similar to what the UK has gone through. I gave some Tory politicians a free pass when they stood up to be counted to put the country and the people ahead of their careers and their safety, it's something I will always respect, we need more politicians with the guts like that. shame they've mostly all paid the price as those careers are in tatters, then again it could of been worse, some nutter might have taken things into their own hands as they walked passed them daily being insulted and threatened. I wouldn't be surprised if Cheney pays the same price, she is not doing this to improve her chances of becoming president, shes got no chance, shes doing this because she knows it's right.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Salon
Why the Republicans' Big Lie works so well: A sociopathic party, and a damaged country
Chauncey DeVega  1 hr ago

The Republican Party and the right-wing movement are expert and prodigious liars. This causes great frustration and anger for Democrats, progressives and others who believe in real "we the people" American democracy. The American people have become massively confused and disoriented by the Republicans' torrent of lies.

Why are the Republicans able to lie so much and so easily? There are two primary reasons.

The foundational explanation is that the modern Republican Party and right-wing movement are sociopathic. The Republican Party meets those criteria, as I explained in an earlier essay at Salon:

As detailed by the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, exhibiting three or more of the following traits is sufficient for the diagnosis of sociopathy:

Callous unconcern for the feelings of others
Gross and persistent attitude of irresponsibility and disregard for social norms and obligations
Incapacity to maintain enduring relationships, though having no difficulty in establishing them
Very low tolerance to frustration, a low threshold for discharge of aggression, including violence
Incapacity to experience guilt or to profit from experience, particularly punishment
Markedly prone to blame others or to offer plausible rationalization for the behavior that has brought the person into conflict with society
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders adds these two qualifiers:

Deception, as indicated by repeatedly lying, use of aliases, or conning others for personal profit or pleasure
Impulsiveness or failure to plan ahead
The day-to-day practical explanation for the Republican Party's habitual lying (and that of the right more generally) is that it is a highly effective political strategy for helping them win and keep power.

To that point, the Republican Party's policies are unpopular with the American people. If Republicans told the truth about those policies, they would rarely or never be able to win free and fair elections.

Moreover, today's Republican Party is almost fully a neofascist political organization and personality cult centered around Donald Trump. Its goal is to overthrow America's multiracial secular democracy and replace it with an apartheid-style plutocracy (flavored with theocracy). Assaulting empirical reality, undermining any sense of shared truth and values and replacing it all with an approved narrative that serves their goals is a primary method that fascists and authoritarians gain control over a society.

In his own way, Republican strategist and mastermind Karl Rove predicted such a future in 2004 with his observation about the Iraq war: "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality  judiciously, as you will  we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors ... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

Donald Trump publicly lied at least 30,000 times while president and faced few if any negative consequences for that behavior. Moreover, he came within several thousand votes of "winning" the 2020 presidential election because of his strategic use of lying, deception and trickery, including voter suppression and voter intimidation.

After their defeat at the ballot box, Trump and his allies and followers then weaponized the Goebbels-inspired "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was somehow "stolen" from him by Joe Biden and the Democrats. The Big Lie was integral to Trump's coup attempt and his followers' attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Big Lie is also being used as fuel for the Republican Party's Jim Crow-style efforts to prevent Black and brown Americans from voting.

In all, Donald Trump was not a cautionary tale for today's Republicans. He was a role model for present and future behavior.

New research from the political advocacy and research group Democracy Corps shows that the Big Lie strategy is working.

Contrary to what the hope-peddlers and happy-pill sellers of the mainstream news media would like to believe, the Republican Party is not in disarray, in the midst of a "civil war" or "trying to find its soul." The party is largely united behind Trump and the Big Lie.

Democracy Corps summarizes the findings of its new research on Trump support in battleground states:

We conducted a large, mostly cell phone survey with an oversample of Republicans in the 2022 battleground for the U.S. Senate, governorships, and House, and it is painfully clear Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Kevin McCarthy know their party. The Trump loyalists who strongly approve of him are two thirds of those who identify as, "Republican." And they are joined by the Trump aligned to form a breathtaking, three quarters of the party in the electoral battleground states and districts that will decide who leads the country.

Their report also finds that "Donald Trump's loyalist party is totally consolidated at this early point in its 2022 voting," and that Republican voters are more engaged with the 2022 midterms than are Democrats. "And with such high early engagement of Republicans and white working class voters in this survey," the report concludes, "the era of Donald Trump shaping the electorate is not over either."

These findings are especially ominous for what they suggest about the efficacy of the Republican Party and right-wing's "cancel culture" and "culture war" narratives, despite the way members of the liberal chattering class may mock such strategies.

Democracy Corps further argues that "Trump's current focus on the stolen election" must not be dismissed as "an amusing side-show":

It is about Blacks and Democratic politicians in the cities using illegal voting procedures and stuffing ballot boxes to steal away Trump's great victory his battle to save America. This survey shows what are the true drivers of GOP identity  the deep hostility to Black Lives Matter, undocumented immigrants, and Antifa. And imagine their reaction to the flood of unaccompanied children at the border, the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, and Black Lives Matter protests after each police shooting of unarmed Blacks.

There is no escaping the reality that Trump's Republican Party is a self-consciously and self-confidently anti-democratic, anti-immigrant party that will battle for the future of white people in a multicultural America.

The Trump loyalists  again, two-thirds of the party  respond with deep emotion to the term, "MAGA," that captures their whole embrace of Trump's battle to make America great again. And it is an unfinished battle and campaign.

If Democracy Corps' polling data and other analyses are correct, then the future of American democracy is even more imperiled than many political observers have so far accepted or understood. The Republican Big Lie strategy (and all the little lies that sustain it) would not be effective if their voters and other supporters had not been trained, for years or decades, to respond positively to it.

This socialization process begins with foundational lies, dogma and myths about the Republican Party, such as the ludicrous contention that it believes in "small government" and "fiscal responsibility." During the last few decades, Republican administrations have invariably increased the size of the budget deficit. Serious economists have also shown that "supply-side" or "trickle-down economics" are a massive intellectual fraud.

Republicans have repeatedly cut taxes on the richest Americans and corporations, leaving the economy and the federal budget in far worse shape, compared to Democratic administrations. "Small government" has been shown to be a racist term of art, used to justify destroying the social safety net and undermining the common good in ways that disproportionately impact Black and brown Americans.

For decades, the Republican Party and movement conservatives have branded themselves as defenders of "freedom." But in practice they have supported Christian theocrats and others who want to take away women's reproductive rights, end secular democracy and limit the civil and human rights of other groups they deem to be "less than" or not "real Americans," such as nonwhite people, the LGBTQ community Muslims, immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Through Fox News, right-wing talk radio, the internet and social media, the spread of conspiracy theories and other forms of disinformation, the Republican Party and conservative movement have created a fact-free alternate reality for their followers. In that echo chamber, lies and misrepresentations about empirical reality and the truth are laundered and transformed into narratives that serve the groupthink and collective cult mentality of the American and global right.

Fake right-wing "populism" rejects science, critical thinking and other forms of expert knowledge as tools of "political correctness," used by "elites" to manipulate and oppress the "freedom" and "liberty" of the "average person." In that sense, "populism" is a breeding ground for lies.

Social scientists and other researchers have shown that Trump's followers ignore his lies (in effect endorsing them) because they view him as not "politically correct" and a type of "outsider" who is "taking on the system" on their behalf.

Researchers have also shown that enthusiasm for Trump's campaign and presidency were and are directly related to support for his lies.

In addition, Republican politicians are significantly more likely to lie than are Democrats. Republican voters have been trained to understand that political lying is normal  if not perhaps even virtuous.

Today's Republican Party and broader right-wing movement are tied together by white identity politics, white supremacy and a commitment to defend "traditional values" and "white America."

Because politics is now a core aspect of how Republicans and Trumpists define their personhood, lying is easily normalized. False claims have become integrated into their thinking about the world and reality.

Right-wing Christians are among Trump and the Republican Party's most loyal followers. While telling lies is supposedly contrary to their faith, white evangelicals and Christian nationalists support the lies told by Trump and other "saviors" if they are perceived as serving the purpose of helping to create "God's kingdom" in America and around the world.

What can be done to counter the Republican Party and Trump movement's powerful weaponization of lies against American democracy and a healthy society? This new post-Trump world, in which neofascism is not a hypothetical possibility but is ascendant and growing in power, requires pro-democracy forces to adopt new ways of thinking.

Democrats, the news media and the American people need to accept that when Republicans, Trumpists and their allies and followers lie it is not a miscommunication, an error, a misunderstanding, a moment of confusion or honest disagreement about questions of public policy and politics. When Republicans and other members of the right lie, it is a weapon  and part of a determined strategy to undermine democracy and reality itself.

Democrats and the media also need to accept and understand that today's Republican Party and right-wing movement are not engaged in "normal politics," where the rules and norms of a healthy, functioning democracy are respected by all sides, where there is give-and-take, honest negotiation and then final compromise in the service of the public interest.

Ultimately, the struggle for American democracy in the Age of Trump and beyond is existential. It will be decided around basic questions of what is true and what is not  and the public's willingness to know the difference and then act accordingly. Based on the historic power of the Big Lie, the forces of democracy are fighting at a great disadvantage.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/why-the-republicans-big-lie-works-so-well-a-sociopathic-party-and-a-damaged-country/ar-BB1gS61u?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Shared a couple of Rachel Maddow videos to the archive detailing some alarming missteps by the USSS over the past decade.  Seems there's no shortage of Trump fans in the ranks, which is disturbing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mimi on May 18, 2021, 12:23:41 am
[snip]

Hi Mimi,

Although there are undoubtedly a lot of racists within (or supporting) the Republican party, this is not what is driving the present attempts at voter suppression. Yes, black voters are disproportionately affected by the changes proposed by many states, but this is not their end goal. Rather, Republicans seek to curtail the voting rights of those citizens who might prevent them from winning power. You better believe that if black voters disproportionately voted Republican, the proposed voting law changes would be drafted differently so as to negatively affect those groups who do tend to vote for Democrat.

You might suppose that the core reason does not matter; but I'd argue that it does. Because unless we properly understand the Republican's motivations, we will tend to deploy less than optimal tactics to defeat them in their push for autocracy through antidemocratic measures.

For example, although there is certainly no harm highlighting that black citizens are disproportionately disenfranchised by these new laws, we also need to make clear that these are fundamentally undemocratic and 'un-American' goals and sell this right across the board (not just to black voters). In short, everyone is affected by these laws, not just some sections of society.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: jambutty on May 18, 2021, 05:24:08 pm
Salon
Why the Republicans' Big Lie works so well: A sociopathic party, and a damaged country
Chauncey DeVega  1 hr ago

The Republican Party and the right-wing movement are expert and prodigious liars. This causes great frustration and anger for Democrats, progressives and others who believe in real "we the people" American democracy. The American people have become massively confused and disoriented by the Republicans' torrent of lies.

Why are the Republicans able to lie so much and so easily? There are two primary reasons.

The foundational explanation is that the modern Republican Party and right-wing movement are sociopathic. The Republican Party meets those criteria, as I explained in an earlier essay at Salon:

As detailed by the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, exhibiting three or more of the following traits is sufficient for the diagnosis of sociopathy:

Callous unconcern for the feelings of others
Gross and persistent attitude of irresponsibility and disregard for social norms and obligations
Incapacity to maintain enduring relationships, though having no difficulty in establishing them
Very low tolerance to frustration, a low threshold for discharge of aggression, including violence
Incapacity to experience guilt or to profit from experience, particularly punishment
Markedly prone to blame others or to offer plausible rationalization for the behavior that has brought the person into conflict with society
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders adds these two qualifiers:

Deception, as indicated by repeatedly lying, use of aliases, or conning others for personal profit or pleasure
Impulsiveness or failure to plan ahead
The day-to-day practical explanation for the Republican Party's habitual lying (and that of the right more generally) is that it is a highly effective political strategy for helping them win and keep power.

To that point, the Republican Party's policies are unpopular with the American people. If Republicans told the truth about those policies, they would rarely or never be able to win free and fair elections.

Moreover, today's Republican Party is almost fully a neofascist political organization and personality cult centered around Donald Trump. Its goal is to overthrow America's multiracial secular democracy and replace it with an apartheid-style plutocracy (flavored with theocracy). Assaulting empirical reality, undermining any sense of shared truth and values and replacing it all with an approved narrative that serves their goals is a primary method that fascists and authoritarians gain control over a society.

In his own way, Republican strategist and mastermind Karl Rove predicted such a future in 2004 with his observation about the Iraq war: "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality  judiciously, as you will  we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors ... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

Donald Trump publicly lied at least 30,000 times while president and faced few if any negative consequences for that behavior. Moreover, he came within several thousand votes of "winning" the 2020 presidential election because of his strategic use of lying, deception and trickery, including voter suppression and voter intimidation.

After their defeat at the ballot box, Trump and his allies and followers then weaponized the Goebbels-inspired "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was somehow "stolen" from him by Joe Biden and the Democrats. The Big Lie was integral to Trump's coup attempt and his followers' attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Big Lie is also being used as fuel for the Republican Party's Jim Crow-style efforts to prevent Black and brown Americans from voting.

In all, Donald Trump was not a cautionary tale for today's Republicans. He was a role model for present and future behavior.

New research from the political advocacy and research group Democracy Corps shows that the Big Lie strategy is working.

Contrary to what the hope-peddlers and happy-pill sellers of the mainstream news media would like to believe, the Republican Party is not in disarray, in the midst of a "civil war" or "trying to find its soul." The party is largely united behind Trump and the Big Lie.

Democracy Corps summarizes the findings of its new research on Trump support in battleground states:

We conducted a large, mostly cell phone survey with an oversample of Republicans in the 2022 battleground for the U.S. Senate, governorships, and House, and it is painfully clear Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Kevin McCarthy know their party. The Trump loyalists who strongly approve of him are two thirds of those who identify as, "Republican." And they are joined by the Trump aligned to form a breathtaking, three quarters of the party in the electoral battleground states and districts that will decide who leads the country.

Their report also finds that "Donald Trump's loyalist party is totally consolidated at this early point in its 2022 voting," and that Republican voters are more engaged with the 2022 midterms than are Democrats. "And with such high early engagement of Republicans and white working class voters in this survey," the report concludes, "the era of Donald Trump shaping the electorate is not over either."

These findings are especially ominous for what they suggest about the efficacy of the Republican Party and right-wing's "cancel culture" and "culture war" narratives, despite the way members of the liberal chattering class may mock such strategies.

Democracy Corps further argues that "Trump's current focus on the stolen election" must not be dismissed as "an amusing side-show":

It is about Blacks and Democratic politicians in the cities using illegal voting procedures and stuffing ballot boxes to steal away Trump's great victory his battle to save America. This survey shows what are the true drivers of GOP identity  the deep hostility to Black Lives Matter, undocumented immigrants, and Antifa. And imagine their reaction to the flood of unaccompanied children at the border, the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, and Black Lives Matter protests after each police shooting of unarmed Blacks.

There is no escaping the reality that Trump's Republican Party is a self-consciously and self-confidently anti-democratic, anti-immigrant party that will battle for the future of white people in a multicultural America.

The Trump loyalists  again, two-thirds of the party  respond with deep emotion to the term, "MAGA," that captures their whole embrace of Trump's battle to make America great again. And it is an unfinished battle and campaign.

If Democracy Corps' polling data and other analyses are correct, then the future of American democracy is even more imperiled than many political observers have so far accepted or understood. The Republican Big Lie strategy (and all the little lies that sustain it) would not be effective if their voters and other supporters had not been trained, for years or decades, to respond positively to it.

This socialization process begins with foundational lies, dogma and myths about the Republican Party, such as the ludicrous contention that it believes in "small government" and "fiscal responsibility." During the last few decades, Republican administrations have invariably increased the size of the budget deficit. Serious economists have also shown that "supply-side" or "trickle-down economics" are a massive intellectual fraud.

Republicans have repeatedly cut taxes on the richest Americans and corporations, leaving the economy and the federal budget in far worse shape, compared to Democratic administrations. "Small government" has been shown to be a racist term of art, used to justify destroying the social safety net and undermining the common good in ways that disproportionately impact Black and brown Americans.

For decades, the Republican Party and movement conservatives have branded themselves as defenders of "freedom." But in practice they have supported Christian theocrats and others who want to take away women's reproductive rights, end secular democracy and limit the civil and human rights of other groups they deem to be "less than" or not "real Americans," such as nonwhite people, the LGBTQ community Muslims, immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Through Fox News, right-wing talk radio, the internet and social media, the spread of conspiracy theories and other forms of disinformation, the Republican Party and conservative movement have created a fact-free alternate reality for their followers. In that echo chamber, lies and misrepresentations about empirical reality and the truth are laundered and transformed into narratives that serve the groupthink and collective cult mentality of the American and global right.

Fake right-wing "populism" rejects science, critical thinking and other forms of expert knowledge as tools of "political correctness," used by "elites" to manipulate and oppress the "freedom" and "liberty" of the "average person." In that sense, "populism" is a breeding ground for lies.

Social scientists and other researchers have shown that Trump's followers ignore his lies (in effect endorsing them) because they view him as not "politically correct" and a type of "outsider" who is "taking on the system" on their behalf.

Researchers have also shown that enthusiasm for Trump's campaign and presidency were and are directly related to support for his lies.

In addition, Republican politicians are significantly more likely to lie than are Democrats. Republican voters have been trained to understand that political lying is normal  if not perhaps even virtuous.

Today's Republican Party and broader right-wing movement are tied together by white identity politics, white supremacy and a commitment to defend "traditional values" and "white America."

Because politics is now a core aspect of how Republicans and Trumpists define their personhood, lying is easily normalized. False claims have become integrated into their thinking about the world and reality.

Right-wing Christians are among Trump and the Republican Party's most loyal followers. While telling lies is supposedly contrary to their faith, white evangelicals and Christian nationalists support the lies told by Trump and other "saviors" if they are perceived as serving the purpose of helping to create "God's kingdom" in America and around the world.

What can be done to counter the Republican Party and Trump movement's powerful weaponization of lies against American democracy and a healthy society? This new post-Trump world, in which neofascism is not a hypothetical possibility but is ascendant and growing in power, requires pro-democracy forces to adopt new ways of thinking.

Democrats, the news media and the American people need to accept that when Republicans, Trumpists and their allies and followers lie it is not a miscommunication, an error, a misunderstanding, a moment of confusion or honest disagreement about questions of public policy and politics. When Republicans and other members of the right lie, it is a weapon  and part of a determined strategy to undermine democracy and reality itself.

Democrats and the media also need to accept and understand that today's Republican Party and right-wing movement are not engaged in "normal politics," where the rules and norms of a healthy, functioning democracy are respected by all sides, where there is give-and-take, honest negotiation and then final compromise in the service of the public interest.

Ultimately, the struggle for American democracy in the Age of Trump and beyond is existential. It will be decided around basic questions of what is true and what is not  and the public's willingness to know the difference and then act accordingly. Based on the historic power of the Big Lie, the forces of democracy are fighting at a great disadvantage.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/why-the-republicans-big-lie-works-so-well-a-sociopathic-party-and-a-damaged-country/ar-BB1gS61u?ocid=msedgntp
Decent article but I think it misses something very important in US politics, applies to the UK to some extent as well.
The right wing in the US especially under Trump has created a boggy man, the boggy man is the Radical Left, how the Radical Left intend to destroy everything they value.
People are terrified of the Radical Left take over and they view the Republicans and Trump as their knight in shining armour.
I think people who accept this without question don't understand what the Left +Right measurement description actually means. shame really as this fear of the Radical Left has been used by the Republicans for decades as a scare tactic to win votes, if you actually asked the people who are terrified of the radical left then am pretty sure they wouldn't be able to explain how left and right wing isn't a static political stance on policys all left wingers hold all the time. it differs over periods, it differs from country to country, the left in the US is far more right wing than the left in the UK today, it's in a different universe to the UK left of the 70s yet they are both classed as Left wing. this seems to be the problem for me, Republican supporters have been told the opposition are radical Left, it scares them sh,, as they think of some sort of communist take over. Trump ramped up this fear big time, he put himself forward as their saviour.
The Republican supporters never give one seconds thought to how this Radical Left take over of power would actually work, maybe others know more about this, ive mentioned it before, afaik there has never been a serious radical left wing party in the US. lets assume Bernie Sanders is radical Left and did become president, would he be able to turn the US into the left wing social state so many people fear, how could he without a lot more radical left politicians in Congress and the Senate, the 2 most left wing Senators I know of are Sanders and Warren. Sanders has tried to push through lots of what the US describe as far left policys all rejected by the Democrats for being too left wing. Congress has some left wingers, again not enough to turn the country into a socialist state. maybe thats a mystery that many people of the US need educating on but wouldn't hold your breath as many in the UK also fear this radical left takeover without considering how it would actually happen, it is possible in the UK but that's for another thread, I find the threat of a Radical Left victory in the US impossible.

Annoys me the stick ANTIFA get. we saw what happened when the EDL came to Liverpool, they met hundreds of angry people ready to stand up to them. EDL ended up hiding in lost luggage in
Moorfields station. EDL started blagging on the internet about coming back and putting the record straight and they did come back a year later, they met a few thousand people waiting to stand up to them toe to toe, they were sent packing humiliated, the people of Liverpool were praised by the rest of the country, there was only 1 good side. the Liverpool side who stood up to people regarded as Fascist.
Nobody wants to see violence escalate on the streets but the clue is in the name.ANTIFA. Antifacist,  if things turn nasty when people stand up to Facists then theres only 1 good side as far as am concerned, the Antifascists. how did the right wing manage to convince millions into believing people who stand up to Fascists are bad as they sometimes cause trouble, good luck to them they are doing the right thing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
For me, there's nothing as succinct as Woody Allen's comment in Annie Hall that Nazis only understand baseball bats.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
POLITICO
Bidens old Senate colleagues dont recognize his current economics. Theyre cool with that.
By Laura Barrón-López  12 mins ago

Moderate Democrats who worked alongside Joe Biden for decades say the new presidents economic policies dont square with the Senator Biden they knew. But they dont blame him for the change, either.

The new Joe Biden is pushing historic spending packages as president that could  if passed  usher in the biggest expansion of the social safety net in 80-odd years.

In the 1980s, Biden voted for the Reagan tax cuts, significantly reducing the tax rate for high-income earners. In the 1990s, he promoted legislation that would have dramatically restricted deficit spending and backed Clinton-era welfare reform ultimately seen as harmful to working class Black and brown Americans. And as vice president, he negotiated major deals with Republicans that included the extension of the Bush-era tax cuts and domestic spending reductions.

But that was the old Joe. The new Joe Biden is pushing historic spending packages as president that could  if passed  usher in the biggest expansion of the social safety net in 80-odd years.

Joe Biden was a moderate all of his time in the Senate, fiscally responsible, said former Sen. Kent Conrad (D-N.D.), who served alongside Biden in the Senate for more than two decades. And now you see he's promoting these very large expenditure plans.

A Democratic senator from Delaware in the Reagan years and a Democratic president in 2021 arent operating in the same environment. And the evolution of Bidenomics over the past few decades reflects just that  mirroring the movement his party has taken and illuminating the massive crises he inherited upon becoming president.

Though Bidens aides and allies steadfastly maintain that his economic principles havent changed, Stefanie Feldman, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to the Domestic Policy Council, said Bidens current economic approach is, in part, the result of his new status.

Being a senator and president is quite different, and the president has an ability to persuade in ways and on a scale a senator just does not in order to shape the narrative of the country, Feldman said in an interview. I'm not saying he hasn't changed at all. I think his principles are remarkably the same and he applies new circumstances or new facts to those principles, and that leads to new policies.

Current and former Democratic lawmakers whove known Biden through the years describe his current spending initiatives as an evolution. But none see his presidential agenda  cast in the face of the historic pandemic  as a misstep or simply the result of liberal pressure. Conrad, a self-described conservative Democrat, said Bidens $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, was not out of the Biden playbook of the past. But he said that hed support it if he were still in the Senate today.

Former Sen. Ben Nelson (D-Neb.), said Bidens infrastructure plans may be a bigger bite than I want to swallow. But he conceded that Biden is remaining "current with circumstances as they change."

Bidens adaptation is owed, in part, to the fact that economic policy was not his defining policy pursuit in the Senate. His tenure was marked predominantly by his committee assignments, in particular his prominent perches atop the Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees.

Those close to Biden define Bidenomics as a laser-like focus on the needs of workers, based on the idea that a fairer tax system and strong unions will bolster the working and middle class and close the income inequality gap. To prove the consistency to these core values, the White House pointed to different votes Biden cast over his decades-long career in support of unions, bargaining rights, increased pay and expansions of child and caregiver tax credits.

They say that those principles are what is guiding him now as he attempts to pass more lasting changes to job and social safety programs  from parental leave to child care  with proposals totaling more than $4 trillion.

Republicans argue that Bidens gone rogue; that the man who sold himself as a moderate to voters has turned the keys over to the liberals in his party. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused BIden of a bait and switch  a sign of the 2022 attack ads to come. Senior White House officials and people close to Biden reject the premise that he was a die-hard economic moderate to begin with.

When Biden proposed a federal spending freeze, including Social Security, in 1984, decrying ballooning budget deficits, that was forty years ago, that was a different time, said former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Del.), Bidens longtime Senate chief of staff who ran the presidents transition. And right now, to highlight the differences: We are faced with something we have not confronted since the Great Depression  the country has evolved.

It's a changed environment. There's no doubt he's going to deal with it differently than if this was not this situation, Kaufman added.

To understand Bidenomics its important to understand Bidens political journey. As a young senator in the 1980s, he watched Democrats lick their wounds from electoral defeats in which they'd been cast as poor stewards of taxpayer dollars. A 1980 Wilmington Morning News clipping headlined GOP victories take liberal pressure off Biden said the Delaware senator might come out looking like a conservative from his stint on the Senate Budget Committee at the time.

One source close to the White House noted that Biden was far from the only Democrat to adopt the Reagan mantra that big government was bad. It was a philosophy embraced by a significant section of the party and the country. Biden, following the will of middle class voters, matched the time, the person said.

By the 1990s, top Democrats largely concluded that the way back to power meant embracing the notion that government wasn't the answer. President Bill Clinton personified a new breed of centrist-minded party leaders and Biden echoed his platform. He warned against indefinitely sustaining deficits in the '90s, arguing they were dangerously limiting future options for our children's generation.

Under current budget conditions, trying to spend our way out of recessions is no longer an option; deficits are now the norm, not a conscious policy choice, Biden wrote in a 1995 op-ed.

In 1997, Biden and 10 other Democrats voted in favor of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution requiring a three-fifths majority to enact deficit spending to the floor, but it narrowly failed. It was the third time hed voted for such a bill since 1995.

White House officials who spoke to POLITICO noted that during that same balanced budget debate, Biden also supported a failed provision that would have paused the rule in the event of a recession. That nuance  making deficit spending temporarily acceptable showed that Bidens values have been consistent, they argued.

A balanced budget amendment at that time is a totally different proposal, said Kaufman. Clearly no one's offering a balanced budget amendment now.

Others who worked with and know Biden said that much of the time, his policies have reflected the moment. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), a former Biden staffer in the 1980s, said that during his early Senate career, Biden was always a little on his guard about his liberal instincts, because he was fearful it was too far out front of where the country was. Still, Connolly praised Biden's actions, saying the mark of a good political figure is the ability to evolve with new experience.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), who first met Biden decades ago, said the president is obviously supporting things and saying things now that I can't see coming out of his mouth 40 years ago but he cant be defined by any glib words like conservative or liberal or moderate.

Biden took over the presidency at a historically perilous time. And former Senate colleagues say his economic plans  which combined with the Covid-relief law add up to more than $6 trillion  are meant to address those perils. Its not just the pandemic, though. Income inequality, the rise of China and the dangers of climate change are all at the forefront of his agenda; convincing him and his team that they need to move quickly.

Left unaddressed, this separation, this feeling of alienation will only grow among people who have real serious financial challenges, said Conrad.

Nebraska Democrat Bob Kerrey likewise argued that Bidens economic agenda is a clear attempt to address the growing polarization across the country thats fed conspiracy theories and a belief among some voters that the government and mainstream culture are excluding them. If successfully passed, Bidens jobs and family proposals could convince working class voters that government involvement is good for them and essential to a democracy under strain, the former senators argued.

We have to think about these proposals inside the context of being able to persuade the rest of the world, that democracy can make these kinds of allocations into high wage manufacturing, said Kerrey. That you don't need a top-down, single party system that the Chinese have.

Biden himself has presented his infrastructure plan in these terms. Hes spoken of the need to reestablish the countrys manufacturing prowess through renewable energy job creation. And hes tried to convince fossil fuel workers that there is a place for them in an economic agenda that is consciously trying to tackle climate change and confront China.

As Brian Deese, head of Bidens National Economic Council, put it in an interview with the New York Times: there is a big question about, can the United States deliver for its own citizens? Can the United States competently govern and invest in things that are obviously beneficial to its own welfare, its economic strength, its economic resilience?

Bidens policy advisers say his current spending proposals contain obvious similarities to approaches he took in the past. The senator who championed a pay-as-you-go budget during his prior presidential runs, has stressed that his jobs and families plan must be paid for.

The question is, will Biden stick to it. Its far from certain that Bidens preferred tax increases on corporations, capital gains and households earning more than $400,000 a year will ultimately pass Congress. More recently, the White House has said deficit financing for these items is not off limits.

Jared Bernstein, a member of Bidens Council of Economic Advisers, said Biden has always promoted a balanced approach to fiscal rectitude, which means that when you're in a downturn, temporary measures can be deficit finance. But, Bernstein added, Biden believes that longer term programs, more permanent programs, should have pay-fors.

Here we have a set of policies that both enhance the fairness in the tax code, push back on after-tax inequality and provide a set of opportunities and good union jobs to the middle class, Bernstein continued. And that defines Bidenomics for as long as I've known him, which has been a pretty long time.

When Bernstein first sat down with Biden in an extended fashion it was in 2008 in the soon-to-be vice presidents Delaware home.

He pulled out from a folder a graph that I had made with my colleague, Larry Mishel, that showed how, while the economy had been growing for 30 years, the middle class had been left behind and he pointed at that gap, Bernstein said. He said, 'If you come to work for me, our job is going to be to try to close that gap.'

Bernstein said he sees an economic moment catching up to a policy agenda that this president has always stood for.

Mishel, in a separate interview, saw a different timeline. The economic policy agenda on the center left has shifted and [Biden] along with it, he said.

But Mishel added that while Bidens history is marked with moderate New Democrat fiscal philosophies, hes also long been a labor Democrat.

Another longtime Biden confidante summed up Bidens calculus another way.

You can look at the votes and say, Well, that's center-right, that's center-left, said former Sen. Chris Dodd, who helped with the presidents transition. [But] Joe's North star has always been the middle-class and like any other constituency, the middle-class' views on things have changed from time to time.

At times that constituency wants fiscal austerity and other times they dont, said Dodd. It's an audience that is not on some clear straight trajectory ideologically.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-old-senate-colleagues-dont-recognize-his-current-economics-theyre-cool-with-that/ar-AAKbD9K?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Politico is trash.

In actual news a bit worried that Biden's getting bogged down now due to Manchin, Sinema and a couple of others insisting on some kind of bipartisan bill passing next.  The R's won't agree to anything so this just seems so defeatist.  Win power to not use it?  Seems to be the way it's going.  They already gave up $600bn off the infrastructure bill for nothing in return.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
What good is controlling the house and senate if you can't even get a commission together to investigate an insurrection.

US politics is so screwed up.

It's funny how the Republicans can control the senate, and do a ton with it, stack the supreme court, pas any bill they want, but when the dems have it, they can't even tie their shoes.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 24, 2021, 05:40:06 pm
Politico is trash.

In actual news a bit worried that Biden's getting bogged down now due to Manchin, Sinema and a couple of others insisting on some kind of bipartisan bill passing next.  The R's won't agree to anything so this just seems so defeatist.  Win power to not use it?  Seems to be the way it's going.  They already gave up $600bn off the infrastructure bill for nothing in return.

The thing is if Dems do not do much at all, Manchin Sinema etc would be the first to lose their seats.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:21:12 pm
What good is controlling the house and senate if you can't even get a commission together to investigate an insurrection.

US politics is so screwed up.

It's funny how the Republicans can control the senate, and do a ton with it, stack the supreme court, pas any bill they want, but when the dems have it, they can't even tie their shoes.

The Republicans weren't even able to get rid of Obamacare when they had the presidency, the house and the senate.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:58:44 pm
The Republicans weren't even able to get rid of Obamacare when they had the presidency, the house and the senate.

That's cause they had nothing to replace it with, had they even an idea of a half decent medical alternative, Obamacare would be as dead as disco.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm
That's cause they had nothing to replace it with, had they even an idea of a half decent medical alternative, Obamacare would be as dead as disco.

Eaxctly - you said they were able to do a ton with it. They couldn't.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
The New York Times
Biden's Plan: President to Propose $6 Trillion Budget to Boost Middle Class, Infrastructure
Jim Tankersley  39 mins ago
|
WASHINGTON  President Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget on Friday that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, while running deficits above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade.

Documents obtained by The New York Times show that Mr. Bidens first budget request as president calls for the federal government to spend $6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year, and for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031. The growth is driven by Mr. Bidens two-part agenda to upgrade the nations infrastructure and substantially expand the social safety net, contained in his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, along with other planned increases in discretionary spending.

The proposal shows the sweep of Mr. Bidens ambitions to wield government power to help more Americans attain the comforts of a middle-class life and to lift U.S. industry to better compete globally in an economy the administration believes will be dominated by a race to reduce energy emissions and combat climate change.

Mr. Bidens plan to fund his agenda by raising taxes on corporations and high earners would begin to shrink budget deficits in the 2030s. Administration officials have said the jobs and families plans would be fully offset by tax increases over the course of 15 years, which the budget request backs up.

In the meantime, the United States would run significant deficits as it borrows money to finance his plans. Under Mr. Bidens proposal, the federal budget deficit would hit $1.8 trillion in 2022, even as the economy rebounds from the pandemic recession to grow at what the administration predicts would be its fastest annual pace since the early 1980s. It would recede slightly in the following years before growing again to nearly $1.6 trillion by 2031.

Total debt held by the public would more than exceed the annual value of economic output, rising to 117 percent of the size of the economy in 2031. By 2024, debt as a share of the economy would rise to its highest level in American history, eclipsing its World War II-era record.

The levels of taxation and spending in Mr. Bidens plans would expand the federal fiscal footprint to levels rarely seen in the postwar era, to fund investments that his administration says are crucial to keeping America competitive. That includes money for roads, water pipes, broadband internet, electric vehicle charging stations and advanced manufacturing research. It also envisions funding for affordable child care, universal prekindergarten, a national paid leave program and a host of other initiatives. Spending on national defense would also grow, though it would decline as a share of the economy.

The documents suggest Mr. Biden will not propose major additional policies in the budget, or that his budget will flesh out plans that the administration has thus far declined to detail. For example, Mr. Biden pledged to overhaul and upgrade the nations unemployment insurance program as part of the American Families Plan, but such efforts are not included in his budget.

The budget is simply a request to Congress, which must approve federal spending. But with Democrats in control both chambers of Congress, Mr. Biden faces some of the best odds of any president in recent history in having much of his agenda approved, particularly if he can reach agreement with lawmakers on parts of his infrastructure agenda.

If Mr. Bidens plans were enacted, the government would spend what amounts to nearly a quarter of the nations total economic output every year over the course of the next decade. It would collect tax revenues equal to just under one fifth of the total economy.

In each year of Mr. Bidens budget, the government would spend more as a share of the economy than all but two years since World War II: 2020 and 2021, which were marked by trillions of dollars in federal spending to help people and businesses endure the pandemic-induced recession. By 2028, when Mr. Biden could be finishing a second term in office, the government would be collecting more tax revenue as a share of the economy than almost any point in modern statistical history; the only other comparable period was the end of President Bill Clintons second term, when the economy was roaring and the budget was in surplus.

The documents also show the conservative approach Mr. Bidens economic team is taking with regard to projecting the economys growth, as compared to his predecessors. Mr. Bidens aides predict that even if his full agenda were enacted, the economy would grow at just under 2 percent per year for most of the decade, after accounting for inflation. That rate is similar to the historically sluggish pace of growth that the nation has averaged over the past 20 years. Unemployment would fall to 4.1 percent by next year  from 6.1 percent today  and remain below 4 percent in the years thereafter.

Former President Donald J. Trump consistently submitted budget proposals that predicted his policies would push the economy to a sustained annual rate of nearly 3 percent for a full decade. In his four years in office, annual growth only reached that rate once. The final budget submitted by President Barack Obama, when Mr. Biden was vice president, predicted annual growth of about 2.3 percent on average over the span of a decade.

The Biden forecasts continue to show his administration has little fear of rapid inflation breaking out across the economy, despite recent data showing a quick jump in prices as the economy reopens after a year of suppressed activity amid the pandemic. Under the Biden teams projections, consumer prices never rise faster than 2.3 percent per year, and the Federal Reserve only gradually raises interest rates from their current rock-bottom levels in the coming years.

Mr. Biden has pitched the idea that now is the time, with interest rates low and the nation still rebuilding from recession, to make large up-front investments that will be paid for over a longer time horizon. His budget shows net real interest costs for the federal government remaining below historical averages for the course of the decade. Interest rates are controlled by the Federal Reserve, which is independent of the White House.

Even if interest rates stay low, payments on the national debt would consume an increased share of the federal budget. Net interest payments would double, as a share of the economy, from 2022 to 2031.

A spokesman for the White House budget office declined to comment on Thursday.

Administration officials are set to detail the full budget, which will span hundreds of pages, on Friday in Washington. On Thursday, Mr. Biden is scheduled to deliver an address on the economy in Cleveland.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-plan-president-to-propose-dollar6-trillion-budget-to-boost-middle-class-infrastructure/ar-AAKrkvZ?li=BBnb7Kz



Go big or go home.

Ask for the stars.........................
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:11:56 pm
Eaxctly - you said they were able to do a ton with it. They couldn't.

That had nothing to do with controlling both the senate and house though. That was one persons incompetence.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Associated Press
GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden
By LISA MASCCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent  53 mins ago

WASHINGTON (AP)  Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. It also would provide for one-time increases in broadband investments, at $65 billion, and $22 billion on rail.

Republicans have rejected Bidens proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.

It's a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead GOP negotiator.

The Republican senators said their offer delivers on core infrastructure investments that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their overall approach is likely to be met with skepticism by Democrats and the White House.

With about $250 billion in new spending, their plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal outlined in the presidents American Jobs Plan. In earlier negotiations. Biden reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads before a Memorial Day deadline to make progress toward a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of an agreement with Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-senators-propose-928b-infrastructure-plan-to-biden/ar-AAKrD7v?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Biden's plan could be accomplished through a straight majority vote via budget reconciliation.  If it wasn't for Joe Manchin.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
I get that there isn't anything that can be done to force Manchin to stop this shit but still, this is crazy.  They're going to filibuster the January 6th commission which is about overthrowing the government because Manchin thinks that would destroy the government.  Uhh what?  Then the GOP infrastructure counter offer is only $250b in true new money but it's going to drag on an d on.  There's no way they have 10 votes for it but they'll pretend they do until it doesn't matter anymore.  Just depressing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Democrats are defending the Senate in AZ (Kelly) and GA (Warnock) in addition to Nevada and New Hampshire.  Republicans are defending in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania (retiring), North Carolina (retiring), and Ohio (retiring).  Rubio in FL is probably safe.  As is Missouri with Blunt retiring.

There's a chance the Democrats could hold their competitive seats and gain 1/2 in 2022.

However, their House seats count is 222 and just a handful of seats could take control away from them.

There's a chance in 2022 the Dems could get another seat to not have to deal with Manchin (and an additional one to not to deal with Sinema), but they lose the House, rendering it moot anyway.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Democrats are defending the Senate in AZ (Kelly) and GA (Warnock) in addition to Nevada and New Hampshire.  Republicans are defending in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania (retiring), North Carolina (retiring), and Ohio (retiring).  Rubio in FL is probably safe.  As is Missouri with Blunt retiring.

There's a chance the Democrats could hold their competitive seats and gain 1/2 in 2022.

However, their House seats count is 222 and just a handful of seats could take control away from them.

There's a chance in 2022 the Dems could get another seat to not have to deal with Manchin (and an additional one to not to deal with Sinema), but they lose the House, rendering it moot anyway.

There's two issue at play here that really need to be addressed ASAP:
1. Wisconsin, NC, FL, GA and Ohio there is probably more than a greater 50% chance that if a D wins a statewide office the R controlled legislatures in those states just simply ignore it and overturn the vote
2. All R states are going to gerrymander the fuck out of their House seats to the point the odds are not good that Democrats can keep the House starting in 2022 but especially 2024 and beyond.  NY can respond in kind but here in CA we have a redistricting commission that will try to draw relatively even maps while in Wisconsin a state that votes ~60% for D's there is no hope of getting back the state anytime soon.  The R's somehow have a legislative majority as a minority party.....
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:21:12 pm
What good is controlling the house and senate if you can't even get a commission together to investigate an insurrection.

US politics is so screwed up.

It's funny how the Republicans can control the senate, and do a ton with it, stack the supreme court, pas any bill they want, but when the dems have it, they can't even tie their shoes.
They have 50 votes to get the commission, all Dems and like 2 gop but they dont have 60 votes to end debate(which is needed to get majority vote)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:53:54 pm
They have 50 votes to get the commission, all Dems and like 2 gop but they dont have 60 votes to end debate(which is needed to get majority vote)

And?  They could end the filibuster with the 50 votes plus VP tiebreaker and get the commission going but instead they're just pussy footing around hoping R's will eventually change their mind, which they won't.  It's ridiculous as if the shoe was on the other foot this would be done already and nobody would bat an eyelid.  How many Benghazi hearings were there? 

R's don't campaign on bipartisanship, yet D's are somehow beholden to it.  It's going to ruin this country at this point.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:52:08 am
And?  They could end the filibuster with the 50 votes plus VP tiebreaker and get the commission going but instead they're just pussy footing around hoping R's will eventually change their mind, which they won't.  It's ridiculous as if the shoe was on the other foot this would be done already and nobody would bat an eyelid.  How many Benghazi hearings were there? 

R's don't campaign on bipartisanship, yet D's are somehow beholden to it.  It's going to ruin this country at this point.
They don't have 50 votes to change rules of ending debate to 50 votes at this current moment. That can change and we will see. When Reid wanted to rules for lower court judges and cabinet they legit didn't have 50 votes for it till the GOP was making fun of them for it on the floor. the 1964 Civil rights act was filibuster for 3 months as it didn't have the votes till then. It will go on the floor and they will have vote on it, Deals will be made on the floor.  At this hour there is debate on the endless frontier act before they get the Jan 6 Commission. Stuff going to go the floor and we will see what happens.
