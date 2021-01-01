« previous next »
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:09:15 pm
That is where it's leading but how did this come about, back to Trump and the Republican politicians who argue they respect the result of the election while arguing we have to protect ourselves from voter fraud as millions of Americans have lost faith in our democratic system. It's far more complicated than just calling it racism.

When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:14:27 pm
When non whites vote in sufficient numbers, Republicans lose. They're using Trump's lies as cover. It is essentially a racist policy. People have only lost faith in the system because of the narrative being aggressively pushed by the GOP and Fox.

Democracy is great, as long as only the right kind of people get to vote.
Your missing my point. everyone following these threads know what this is about, I know all about Stacy Abrams fight against voter suppression in the US but to argue this is just about racism misses something even more darker, this is about fighting for democracy itself. what will happen if the Republicans win the Senate and the House with a Trump clone in power. they will try and take things even further by creating a system that makes it practically impossible for a Democrat Congress/President to win power. many of the voters who support these Republican voter suppression laws are racist and am sure many of the Republican politicians are as well but this is not about racism itself, this is about personal gain and power and corruption by the Republican politicians.
This is about a argument being made by the Republicans to justify bringing in voter suppression which as you know is about Trump calling the election rigged, the Republicans argue millions of people have lost faith in the US election system to justify bringing in these voter suppression laws, this is the argument that has to be fought.
Red Berry

  Red Berry
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm »
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
I don't disagree with any if that mate. But honestly it's my belief that occam's razor is in play here.

You have described the what, but I believe the why is firmly centred on race. The barriers that stand in the way to Republicans achieving all that you describe comes down to who is voting for who. Personal gain and power wont be achieved by Republicans if nonnwhites can help Democrats achieve equality, or at least parity.

Sometimes it really IS that simple.
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.
Red Berry

  Red Berry
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #964 on: Today at 05:00:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm
I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.
To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.

I know what you're saying mate. I just cant effectively communicate my response.  😅

Yes it's all about the power and the money for Republicans; and yes, over the past 50 years they have morphed into a beast that favours autocracy and minority rule; and yes, they would likely be like this regardless of who votes Democrat.

But if you go back to when Nixon flipped the South, then you see that, ultimately, it all comes back to race. Because whilst you can make a case against institutions being deliberately or systematically racist, those systems ARE fundamentally pro-white.

Yes, white people can be poor, but even whilst it might have no basis in reality, Republicans still exploit the belief that a poor white man is superior to a poor black man.

Race underpins everything, even as it is also a tool for Republicans to achieve their political aims and self enrichment. Yes, Republicans desire power, self enrichment, and now openly embrace permanently locking the other side out of power, but equally it's driven by a fear of what will happen if that other side beats them to it.

Race is baked into the system - a glitch or bug that they exploit ruthlessly. The system is designed to marginalize minorities.

That's the best I can explain my opinion.  :)
