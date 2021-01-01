I have described the motives behind the Republican politicians argument to bring in voter suppression laws, we all know it will affect the black poorer areas ability to vote and yes this is a racist attack on blacks but the point I keep making is the Republican party politicians aims aren't being driven by racisim, they are putting their own selfish corrupt interests first to protect themselves from being voted out of power in a fair election.

To be told this is all about racism misses the darker side of what this Republican party today are about. they are not only racist, they are corrupt selfish fascists who care little about democracy and the US Constitution.



I know what you're saying mate. I just cant effectively communicate my response. 😅Yes it's all about the power and the money for Republicans; and yes, over the past 50 years they have morphed into a beast that favours autocracy and minority rule; and yes, they would likely be like this regardless of who votes Democrat.But if you go back to when Nixon flipped the South, then you see that, ultimately, it all comes back to race. Because whilst you can make a case against institutions being deliberately or systematically racist, those systems ARE fundamentally pro-white.Yes, white people can be poor, but even whilst it might have no basis in reality, Republicans still exploit the belief that a poor white man is superior to a poor black man.Race underpins everything, even as it is also a tool for Republicans to achieve their political aims and self enrichment. Yes, Republicans desire power, self enrichment, and now openly embrace permanently locking the other side out of power, but equally it's driven by a fear of what will happen if that other side beats them to it.Race is baked into the system - a glitch or bug that they exploit ruthlessly. The system is designed to marginalize minorities.That's the best I can explain my opinion.