Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #920 on: Today at 09:47:29 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:02:13 am
Just a general read on economics,  agree with a lot of it.

https://time.com/5956255/free-market-is-dead/

Issue is how you get the voters to make decisions that will actually tally with logic,  with what has transpired in reality as opposed to the crap the GOP sells.  As mentioned above,  the 2022 mid terms is a key indicator on their future prospects

Sadly, as we all know, the GOP aren't interested in logic. Democrat senators represent 47 million more Americans than Republicans, yet the chamber is split down the middle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #921 on: Today at 10:13:00 am
In other news, I hear Manchin said over the weekend that he is opposed to DC statehood.  What is the fucking point of this imbecile?? :butt

I'm sure Manchin watches the news, so he must have a decent grasp of what the modern Republican party is. I can only assume he is motivated by his own political interests and so will not risk his seat at any cost, even when the policies are popular with Republican voters.

I hope Biden summons him to the Whitehouse and boots him in the ass all around the oval office. Not speak to him or anything, just literally kick his ass and then have the USSS throw him out the front door.



Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #922 on: Today at 11:19:58 am
What theyd do in the UK with Manchin is offer him a safe seat elsewhere for his continued loyalty. Unfortunately, another democrat would struggle to win in WVA.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #923 on: Today at 03:18:22 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:13:00 am
In other news, I hear Manchin said over the weekend that he is opposed to DC statehood.  What is the fucking point of this imbecile?? :butt

I'm sure Manchin watches the news, so he must have a decent grasp of what the modern Republican party is. I can only assume he is motivated by his own political interests and so will not risk his seat at any cost, even when the policies are popular with Republican voters.

I hope Biden summons him to the Whitehouse and boots him in the ass all around the oval office. Not speak to him or anything, just literally kick his ass and then have the USSS throw him out the front door.

A Dem Senator from WV is an anomaly. Biden knows the delicate balance.  If earmarks make a comeback, Manchin will get even more. He stays in power because his constituency recognises his leverage and he's VERY conservative.

His successor will almost deffo be a Repug and every Dem knows it..
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #924 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:18:22 pm
A Dem Senator from WV is an anomaly. Biden knows the delicate balance.  If earmarks make a comeback, Manchin will get even more. He stays in power because his constituency recognises his leverage and he's VERY conservative.

His successor will almost deffo be a Repug and every Dem knows it..

He's not going to stay in power much longer though. He was first elected in a special election in 2010 with 53.47% of the vote. In 2012, he won a full term with 60.57%. In 2018, he won just 49.57% down a full 11%. His Republican challenger got around 46%. If that trend is to continue and given what the Republican party has become, I'd bet my house that he's going to lose his re-election campaign in 2024. All that effort to appease the Republicans in his state for what? So they boot him out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #925 on: Today at 08:53:31 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:51:22 pm
He's not going to stay in power much longer though. He was first elected in a special election in 2010 with 53.47% of the vote. In 2012, he won a full term with 60.57%. In 2018, he won just 49.57% down a full 11%. His Republican challenger got around 46%. If that trend is to continue and given what the Republican party has become, I'd bet my house that he's going to lose his re-election campaign in 2024. All that effort to appease the Republicans in his state for what? So they boot him out.

Exactly.  An honourable man would support his president's agenda even if he knows it might cost him his Senate seat.  Playing this defensive game only hampers Biden's progress and likely won't save Manchin either.

The mad thing is that Biden's trying to appeal directly to Republican voters with his policies, and they have broad bipartisan support out in the field. Manchin could just end up pissing off both sides; trying to appease to Republican voters in WV wont get him very far if he pisses off Democrats in the process.

This is just another politician trying to stay on the gravy train as long as he can.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #926 on: Today at 09:21:13 pm
For the rest of his tenure, Manchin is probably the 2nd most powerful pol in the country.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #927 on: Today at 09:44:31 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:21:13 pm
For the rest of his tenure, Manchin is probably the 2nd most powerful pol in the country.

It's only an implied power though. Sooner or later he has to get off the fence and risk pissing off one side over the other.  He can attempt to influence policy to a degree, but Manchin can't dance on the tightrope forever, and I don't think Biden's in any mood to take shit.

The moment the Democrats put something to a vote on the Senate floor and Manchin sides with Republicans to defeat it, he'll be shredded. Would love to see him primaried, even if his successor has no chance of winning the seat.  Wonder what Al Franken is up to lately?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #928 on: Today at 09:51:15 pm
Has he confirmed if he wants to run again next year?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #929 on: Today at 10:40:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:44:31 pm
The moment the Democrats put something to a vote on the Senate floor and Manchin sides with Republicans to defeat it, he'll be shredded. Would love to see him primaried, even if his successor has no chance of winning the seat.  Wonder what Al Franken is up to lately?

Please tell me you're working on a comedy routine.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #930 on: Today at 11:14:15 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:40:34 pm
Please tell me you're working on a comedy routine.

What is it with these seeming digs I'm getting off people over the past few weeks? If you don't agree fine, but no need to be shitty about it.

And no. I wasn't serious about Al Franken, but if you think anything else in that paragraph is wrong try explaining why?
