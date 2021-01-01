In other news, I hear Manchin said over the weekend that he is opposed to DC statehood. What is the fucking point of this imbecile??I'm sure Manchin watches the news, so he must have a decent grasp of what the modern Republican party is. I can only assume he is motivated by his own political interests and so will not risk his seat at any cost, even when the policies are popular with Republican voters.I hope Biden summons him to the Whitehouse and boots him in the ass all around the oval office. Not speak to him or anything, just literally kick his ass and then have the USSS throw him out the front door.