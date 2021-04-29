I'll just add, I think "political correctness" and a debate about "woke culture" is probably best for a different thread.



What I'd say we're seeing here is Biden trying to implement an agenda that another candidate, such as Bernie or Warren, would have struggled to do. It's the very fact that Biden is an establishment politician of 50 years odd standing that is presenting him with this opportunity. That doesn't mean he will achieve it, but his willingness to drive it should be lauded as a breath of fresh air in American politics. He's trying to go where even Obama couldn't, which surely has to be a good sign.