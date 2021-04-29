« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,172
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
A few rebel twitter wannabe funny guys called him "Uncle Tim" , and the right is feigning moral outrage and claiming racism. This after having the biggest name calling president in history for 4 years...

It's funny when they do it, racist whenever someone else does it.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,089
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 08:10:24 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:41:34 pm
Lets just face it Republicans are masters of political correctness. They know how to be racist without explicitly using N-word. See the interview below by Lee Atwater, Reagan's political advisor exactly how republican use political correctness.
One of the few bastards that died the painful death he deserved.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,931
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
I'll just add, I think "political correctness" and a debate about "woke culture" is probably best for a different thread. 

What I'd say we're seeing here is Biden trying to implement an agenda that another candidate, such as Bernie or Warren, would have struggled to do.  It's the very fact that Biden is an establishment politician of 50 years odd standing that is presenting him with this opportunity.  That doesn't mean he will achieve it, but his willingness to drive it should be lauded as a breath of fresh air in American politics.  He's trying to go where even Obama couldn't, which surely has to be a good sign.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,089
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
It's the very fact that Biden is an establishment politician of 50 years odd standing that is presenting him with this opportunity.  That doesn't mean he will achieve it, but his willingness to drive it should be lauded as a breath of fresh air in American politics.  He's trying to go where even Obama couldn't, which surely has to be a good sign.

He's asking for the stars and will settle for the moon.

He's been around the block a few times.  If earmarks are re-instated, Manchin will get carte blanche.
stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Bird is the Word
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
It's funny when they do it, racist whenever someone else does it.
Agreed. I never saw their righteous anger when Trump said "kungflu" or 100s of other distasteful and offensive things.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,803
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
A few rebel twitter wannabe funny guys called him "Uncle Tim" , and the right is feigning moral outrage and claiming racism. This after having the biggest name calling president in history for 4 years...

 :lmao

Literally less than 24 hours after saying that America is not a racist country. You couldn't make it up.  ;D
Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Since they can't govern on policy they have to try to govern on slights and feigned outrage.  That's all it is in almost every facet of their outlook. 
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #887 on: Today at 01:54:50 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Since they can't govern on policy they have to try to govern on slights and feigned outrage.  That's all it is in almost every facet of their outlook.

Joe Biden turns the tables on Republicans

Republicans spent years making politics about images, not policy  now Biden has weaponized that against them
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #888 on: Today at 03:51:48 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:54:50 am
Joe Biden turns the tables on Republicans

Republicans spent years making politics about images, not policy  now Biden has weaponized that against them

Good article. Thanks for posting
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #889 on: Today at 06:15:48 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:30:00 am
Yeah, Brilliant speech last night. he may well go down in history as the greatest President ever if he's given the backing to bring about the change he want's. he may not get the acknowledgement now but history will remember how he handled the crisis America is going through right now and give him the praise he deserves.
I think Biden may have been seriously underestimated by many including myself, he will be shouting his achievements from the rooftops for all to hear, he's learned from the mistakes of Obama, modesty isn't a virtue when it comes to politics.
The a pretty clear top 5 Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Teddy, FDR. If you want to saw can be best president of your lifetime he could do that we will see what happens. It very early
