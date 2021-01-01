« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 46013 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
Tucker Carlson was telling his audience last night that Joe Biden does nothing and he's going to call it the Kamala Harris administration in going forward.
If the intention is to wind up Republicans then it's a bit lame. must be getting harder for him to come up with new s.. if that's the best he can do.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,171
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:03:49 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
Tucker Carlson was telling his audience last night that Joe Biden does nothing and he's going to call it the Kamala Harris administration in going forward. 

Nothing said by that c*nt should be posted here, it's akin to posting "Alex Jones said..."

It's fucking bullshit.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,078
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #842 on: Today at 01:01:28 am »
CNN
James Carville goes off on 'wokeness'
Analysis by Chris Cillizza,
CNN Editor-at-large  1 hr ago


James Carville changed the face of Democratic politics when he spearheaded the election of Bill Clinton in 1992.

Gone were the New Deal echoes. In their place was Third Way-ism -- the idea that liberalism had run its course in the country and the way for Democrats to win was to find a new, more moderate path in between the two traditional parties.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that Carville was far ahead of his time -- and managed to set a course for Democrats to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential contests -- dating back to 1992.

So when Carville speaks about the state of the Democratic Party, he's very much worth listening to. Carville did just that -- speak -- in an interview with Vox's Sean Illing this week. And he went OFF on the PC culture of "wokeness" coursing through his party.

Here's Carville:

"Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today  and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party  who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud."

Asked by Illing why not, Carville responded succinctly: "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."

Whether you agree with Carville or not, there's documented proof that he is right. The rise of former President Donald Trump was built on the idea that Democrats and the media were trying to tell you what you should think and feel. And if what you actually thought or felt was outside of that prescribed view, that you were out-of-step or intolerant or even a bigot.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

All of this has happened as the base of the Democratic Party has grown more liberal on virtually every issue, while the base of the Republican Party has grown even more conservative.

That latter trend is why Trump has now taken to blasting the enforcement of fair elections as "WOKE CANCEL CULTURE." He's using the term as a sort of umbrella description of anything he doesn't like, which, of course, is not the same thing as "wokeness" or "cancel culture."

But don't let Trump's ridiculousness distract you. Carville is tapping into a very real sentiment in the electorate, and one that goes well beyond just Republican base voters.

The Point: With the Democratic House and Senate majorities very much up for grabs next November, look for Republican candidates and leaders to try to make the midterm elections a referendum on "wokeness."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/james-carville-goes-off-on-wokeness/ar-BB1g7o8z?li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:06:57 am »

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, & Andrej Plenkovic will be hosting the, "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are guest speakers.

Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and the Foo Fighters to perform on 8 May.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,774
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:44:17 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:06:57 am
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, & Andrej Plenkovic will be hosting the, "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are guest speakers.

Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and the Foo Fighters to perform on 8 May.

It's the who's who of Lizard people and Illuminati!
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #845 on: Today at 04:13:31 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:01:28 am
CNN
James Carville goes off on 'wokeness'
Analysis by Chris Cillizza,
CNN Editor-at-large  1 hr ago


James Carville changed the face of Democratic politics when he spearheaded the election of Bill Clinton in 1992.

Gone were the New Deal echoes. In their place was Third Way-ism -- the idea that liberalism had run its course in the country and the way for Democrats to win was to find a new, more moderate path in between the two traditional parties.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that Carville was far ahead of his time -- and managed to set a course for Democrats to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential contests -- dating back to 1992.

So when Carville speaks about the state of the Democratic Party, he's very much worth listening to. Carville did just that -- speak -- in an interview with Vox's Sean Illing this week. And he went OFF on the PC culture of "wokeness" coursing through his party.

Here's Carville:

"Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today  and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party  who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud."

Asked by Illing why not, Carville responded succinctly: "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."

Whether you agree with Carville or not, there's documented proof that he is right. The rise of former President Donald Trump was built on the idea that Democrats and the media were trying to tell you what you should think and feel. And if what you actually thought or felt was outside of that prescribed view, that you were out-of-step or intolerant or even a bigot.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

All of this has happened as the base of the Democratic Party has grown more liberal on virtually every issue, while the base of the Republican Party has grown even more conservative.

That latter trend is why Trump has now taken to blasting the enforcement of fair elections as "WOKE CANCEL CULTURE." He's using the term as a sort of umbrella description of anything he doesn't like, which, of course, is not the same thing as "wokeness" or "cancel culture."

But don't let Trump's ridiculousness distract you. Carville is tapping into a very real sentiment in the electorate, and one that goes well beyond just Republican base voters.

The Point: With the Democratic House and Senate majorities very much up for grabs next November, look for Republican candidates and leaders to try to make the midterm elections a referendum on "wokeness."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/james-carville-goes-off-on-wokeness/ar-BB1g7o8z?li=BBnb7Kz

Cilizza's a turd.  Wouldn't read anything he writes.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:31:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:01:28 am
CNN
James Carville goes off on 'wokeness'
Analysis by Chris Cillizza,
CNN Editor-at-large  1 hr ago


James Carville changed the face of Democratic politics when he spearheaded the election of Bill Clinton in 1992.

Gone were the New Deal echoes. In their place was Third Way-ism -- the idea that liberalism had run its course in the country and the way for Democrats to win was to find a new, more moderate path in between the two traditional parties.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that Carville was far ahead of his time -- and managed to set a course for Democrats to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential contests -- dating back to 1992.

So when Carville speaks about the state of the Democratic Party, he's very much worth listening to. Carville did just that -- speak -- in an interview with Vox's Sean Illing this week. And he went OFF on the PC culture of "wokeness" coursing through his party.

Here's Carville:

"Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today  and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party  who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud."

Asked by Illing why not, Carville responded succinctly: "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."

Whether you agree with Carville or not, there's documented proof that he is right. The rise of former President Donald Trump was built on the idea that Democrats and the media were trying to tell you what you should think and feel. And if what you actually thought or felt was outside of that prescribed view, that you were out-of-step or intolerant or even a bigot.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

All of this has happened as the base of the Democratic Party has grown more liberal on virtually every issue, while the base of the Republican Party has grown even more conservative.

That latter trend is why Trump has now taken to blasting the enforcement of fair elections as "WOKE CANCEL CULTURE." He's using the term as a sort of umbrella description of anything he doesn't like, which, of course, is not the same thing as "wokeness" or "cancel culture."

But don't let Trump's ridiculousness distract you. Carville is tapping into a very real sentiment in the electorate, and one that goes well beyond just Republican base voters.

The Point: With the Democratic House and Senate majorities very much up for grabs next November, look for Republican candidates and leaders to try to make the midterm elections a referendum on "wokeness."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/james-carville-goes-off-on-wokeness/ar-BB1g7o8z?li=BBnb7Kz

Im pretty sure that the constitution allows people to say whatever they want, just as it allows other people to ignore your opinion or sue you if its slanderous. These people are just toddlers screaming at the sky because no-one wants to listen to their obvious garbage. Would they put up with being forced to listen to a drunk every time they went to a bar or would they move to another table/establishment?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #847 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:13:31 am
Cilizza's a turd.  Wouldn't read anything he writes.
Well. Perhaps if you did, you might learn what James Carville has to say about 'wokeness'.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #848 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:01:28 am
In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

That seems like a very manipulative way of posing the question, because the term "politically correct" is loaded with negative connotations. Surely the more important question is whether you see PC/"woke" culture as a major threat to individual freedom, an annoying sideshow, wildly overstated, or something that is beneficial to society. For me, it's mostly B with a dash of C.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #849 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:06:57 am
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, & Andrej Plenkovic will be hosting the, "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are guest speakers.

Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and the Foo Fighters to perform on 8 May.

So cool to see that THIS is what's finally going to defeat Covid-19 once and for all.

Thank you, Jennifer Lopez.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,171
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #850 on: Today at 03:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:00:55 pm
So cool to see that THIS is what's finally going to defeat Covid-19 once and for all.

Thank you, Jennifer Lopez.

You could always try trumps hydroxychloroquine or bleach.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #851 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:01:28 am
CNN
James Carville goes off on 'wokeness'
Analysis by Chris Cillizza,
CNN Editor-at-large  1 hr ago


James Carville changed the face of Democratic politics when he spearheaded the election of Bill Clinton in 1992.

Gone were the New Deal echoes. In their place was Third Way-ism -- the idea that liberalism had run its course in the country and the way for Democrats to win was to find a new, more moderate path in between the two traditional parties.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that Carville was far ahead of his time -- and managed to set a course for Democrats to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential contests -- dating back to 1992.

So when Carville speaks about the state of the Democratic Party, he's very much worth listening to. Carville did just that -- speak -- in an interview with Vox's Sean Illing this week. And he went OFF on the PC culture of "wokeness" coursing through his party.

Here's Carville:

"Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today  and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party  who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud."

Asked by Illing why not, Carville responded succinctly: "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."

Whether you agree with Carville or not, there's documented proof that he is right. The rise of former President Donald Trump was built on the idea that Democrats and the media were trying to tell you what you should think and feel. And if what you actually thought or felt was outside of that prescribed view, that you were out-of-step or intolerant or even a bigot.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

All of this has happened as the base of the Democratic Party has grown more liberal on virtually every issue, while the base of the Republican Party has grown even more conservative.

That latter trend is why Trump has now taken to blasting the enforcement of fair elections as "WOKE CANCEL CULTURE." He's using the term as a sort of umbrella description of anything he doesn't like, which, of course, is not the same thing as "wokeness" or "cancel culture."

But don't let Trump's ridiculousness distract you. Carville is tapping into a very real sentiment in the electorate, and one that goes well beyond just Republican base voters.

The Point: With the Democratic House and Senate majorities very much up for grabs next November, look for Republican candidates and leaders to try to make the midterm elections a referendum on "wokeness."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/james-carville-goes-off-on-wokeness/ar-BB1g7o8z?li=BBnb7Kz

They are the same thing though.

Also, actual election results trump (pun not intended) polls. Even if you're one of those who believe Trump would have won re-election comfortably had it not been for the pandemic, how do you explain the Democrats coming out of the last elections with complete control of Congress? Why didn't the "anti-PC" silent majority of America unite to prevent the Democratic "SJWs" from gaining that power?

Further to that, the Democrats in 2020 won back the White House at the first possible opportunity (and completely reversed a Republican trifecta in only 4 years). That's arguably more impressive than Clinton winning after 12 years of Republican rule, when most Democratic candidates may have benefitted from public fatigue/disillusionment with Republican rule, likewise Obama after 8 years, a controversial war and the beginning of a global recession (none of which could be blamed on China, as Trump tried to do with COVID)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:45 pm by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #852 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:04:03 pm
You could always try trumps hydroxychloroquine or bleach.

Smug posts on internet message boards are all LSR has left.

Permit him his remaining enjoyment...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #853 on: Today at 03:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:04:03 pm
You could always try trumps hydroxychloroquine or bleach.

No thank you, just inject Sean Penn's prose into my veins and I'll be good.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,020
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #854 on: Today at 04:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:57:13 pm
No thank you, just inject Sean Penn's prose into my veins and I'll be good.

Googles frantically...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 