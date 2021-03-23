Advocating for Civil War? Rising up against liberal fascism? The killing of American traditional values (owning and using automatic weapons for mass murder)?
Even worse. People matter of fact complaining that bad guys who have guns will have obtained them illegally anyway, so why penalise law abiding gun owners? Oh, and that they can make their own custom parts so what's the point of banning sales of these items? Especially as they don't (apparently) significantly improve the performance of the weapon?
It's not the redneck, Trump loving knuckle draggers. It's people who honestly don't see a problem with legal gun ownership because they can't make the connection between more guns = more gun violence. And
I don't know why America bothers to continue as a country at all. If they hate federal government so much and see it as interfering in their affairs, just dissolve the whole fucking thing.