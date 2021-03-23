Why the US Senate Is So Broken': Manchin Vow to Preserve Filibuster Imperils Voting Rights and Much More

Manchin represents a state that is 1/22 the population of California and 92% white, yet he can singlehandedly block policies supported by 70-80% of Americans.



Even worse. People matter of fact complaining that bad guys who have guns will have obtained them illegally anyway, so why penalise law abiding gun owners? Oh, and that they can make their own custom parts so what's the point of banning sales of these items? Especially as they don't (apparently) significantly improve the performance of the weapon?



It's not the redneck, Trump loving knuckle draggers. It's people who honestly don't see a problem with legal gun ownership because they can't make the connection between more guns = more gun violence. And



I don't know why America bothers to continue as a country at all. If they hate federal government so much and see it as interfering in their affairs, just dissolve the whole fucking thing.



As a D the biggest issue with what Manchin is saying is the same as it is for Sinema in that they're either ignorant or flat out lying. Almost all of their stated reasons for wanting to keep the filibuster are not historically true. I can post some links if needed but you don't have to look hard to find explanations for how the filibuster has nothing to do with compromise. So it's either they don't actually want D's in power or they just want to be able to do nothing that would threaten their re-election chances. You just have to hope in that like with any politician what was true yesterday may not be true today.Pretty sure most gun control measures poll at 70%+ approval. It's just not a strong enough issue to change elections though. But I think what you're more echoing here is that the media likes to interview the fringe people constantly as if they are mainstream? Maybe it's the obsession with things that don't fit their mainly white, upper/middle class and well educated minds that they endlessly want to interview Trump supporters or frame most political conversations about how D's can get their vote back instead of how R's can try to win popular elections again?