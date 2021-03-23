https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1375163052354584579
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CeJAtw7l-G-L7iTZo6QV8zRUD6jfi3qVI5U_IM_JhM/edit#gid=0
https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1375158344256778241
It sounds like it about to be gone it just a matter of time and getting all the votes. Sinema moving to no comment is a change. on the spread sheet the against some just haven't given more comments and are older.
Sinema's definitely the type of person I can see refusing to answer questions she has previously, even though her position has not changed at all, just to "trigger"/mess with people's heads particularly if she was stung by the criticism of her actions during the minimum wage vote.
Biden's comments are more promising (although ultimately, he's powerless if the likes of Manchin decide to hold firm) but you can interpret them in different ways.
"...And if we have to, if theres complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."
Just before that sentence, he was talking about passing laws with 50 votes (with Harris being the tie-breaker) Is he simply just reiterating what he said last week that if he can't pass certain policies via reconciliation, or get it past the filibuster in its current form, his view is that a talking filibuster should be introduced (rather than ending it completely/going nuclear)? If so, then you're back to questions on the details of a talking filibuster i.e. is it still 60 votes for cloture, or 41 to sustain the filibuster etc and again, ultimately they're not Biden's decisions to make.