The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 23, 2021, 06:04:50 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 23, 2021, 04:11:19 pm
https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1374207616512110592

Good luck getting to 60 votes if even America's most "concerned" woman isn't on board.


They should take a leaf out of the Moscow Mitch handbook & change the rules if & when needed.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 07:21:03 pm
Biden expects to run for reelection... at this time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/11-zCalTUK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/11-zCalTUK4</a>
Zlen

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 07:49:49 pm
Ummm yummy, power tastes so sweet in my twilight years.
Start taxing the rich and doing something to help the workers instead.
ShakaHislop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 08:11:22 pm
Basically, Senate Dems are a shitshow.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/25/politics/democratic-senate-divisions-filibuster-manchin/index.html

Good luck getting people to turn out for the midterms (before you even take into account the obstacles GOP-led legislatures will have put in place by then) when you've already proven that when you're handed full control of Congress, you don't want to do anything with it. You'll just sound like the boy who cried wolf.
« Last Edit: March 25, 2021, 08:14:23 pm by ShakaHislop »
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 08:54:10 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 25, 2021, 08:11:22 pm
Basically, Senate Dems are a shitshow.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/25/politics/democratic-senate-divisions-filibuster-manchin/index.html

Good luck getting people to turn out for the midterms (before you even take into account the obstacles GOP-led legislatures will have put in place by then) when you've already proven that when you're handed full control of Congress, you don't want to do anything with it. You'll just sound like the boy who cried wolf.
https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1375163052354584579
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CeJAtw7l-G-L7iTZo6QV8zRUD6jfi3qVI5U_IM_JhM/edit#gid=0
https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1375158344256778241

It sounds like it about to be gone it just a matter of time and getting all the votes. Sinema moving to no comment is a change. on the spread sheet the against some just haven't given more comments and are older.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 25, 2021, 07:49:49 pm
Ummm yummy, power tastes so sweet in my twilight years.
Start taxing the rich and doing something to help the workers instead.

Thought it was more a case that it was a dumb question to ask when he's been in barely three months. What kind of answer was she expecting? He's not Trump, and who cares what he did?
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
I personally don't care for Joe Biden but if he passes the infrastructure bill on top of the recovery plan he's well on his way to being the best President in my lifetime and the most progressive since LBJ if not FDR.  Obama being a better person/speaker won't have shit on him as far as what he's actually gotten done.  Not really Obama's fault as well as the political class didn't understand then that R's weren't going to play nice no matter what you did. Long way to go though.

The biggest issue here is the Washington DC political press are "bad"?  They whined and clamored for this press conference today and what did they do with it?  Nothing that matters at least.  Not a single Covid question?  Not a single how does government work question?  Basically just R talking points thrown at him.  It was pathetic.

As far as the Senate, I think they'll get there as far as a talking filibuster for HR1.  McConnell's comments that the filibuster was never racist was a dead giveaway that he knows this will work.  It may not be exactly what we want but just fucking take the W and move on.
ShakaHislop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 09:15:04 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 25, 2021, 08:54:10 pm
https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1375163052354584579
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CeJAtw7l-G-L7iTZo6QV8zRUD6jfi3qVI5U_IM_JhM/edit#gid=0
https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1375158344256778241

It sounds like it about to be gone it just a matter of time and getting all the votes. Sinema moving to no comment is a change. on the spread sheet the against some just haven't given more comments and are older.

Sinema's definitely the type of person I can see refusing to answer questions she has previously, even though her position has not changed at all, just to "trigger"/mess with people's heads particularly if she was stung by the criticism of her actions during the minimum wage vote.

Biden's comments are more promising (although ultimately, he's powerless if the likes of Manchin decide to hold firm) but you can interpret them in different ways.

"...And if we have to, if theres complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

Just before that sentence, he was talking about passing laws with 50 votes (with Harris being the tie-breaker) Is he simply just reiterating what he said last week that if he can't pass certain policies via reconciliation, or get it past the filibuster in its current form, his view is that a talking filibuster should be introduced (rather than ending it completely/going nuclear)? If so, then you're back to questions on the details of a talking filibuster i.e. is it still 60 votes for cloture, or 41 to sustain the filibuster etc and again, ultimately they're not Biden's decisions to make.
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 10:10:51 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 25, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
I personally don't care for Joe Biden but if he passes the infrastructure bill on top of the recovery plan he's well on his way to being the best President in my lifetime and the most progressive since LBJ if not FDR.  Obama being a better person/speaker won't have shit on him as far as what he's actually gotten done.  Not really Obama's fault as well as the political class didn't understand then that R's weren't going to play nice no matter what you did. Long way to go though.

The biggest issue here is the Washington DC political press are "bad"?  They whined and clamored for this press conference today and what did they do with it?  Nothing that matters at least.  Not a single Covid question?  Not a single how does government work question?  Basically just R talking points thrown at him.  It was pathetic.

As far as the Senate, I think they'll get there as far as a talking filibuster for HR1.  McConnell's comments that the filibuster was never racist was a dead giveaway that he knows this will work.  It may not be exactly what we want but just fucking take the W and move on.
LBJ generally rated worse then Obama, Clinton, JFK, and mostly because his Foreign Policy was so bad, however they all normally within the same bracket area. However if he get HR1, John Lewis Voting right act, Infrastructure bill all though and can get dream act or something immigration he will be the best president since Dwight Eisenhower. Dwight Is generally in the 6-9 rating of US president. Washington, Lincoln, Teddy, FDR and Jefferson are top 5(would be very hard to get into that bracket)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Historical_rankings_of_presidents_of_the_United_States
He would be the best pres on Domestic issues since LBJ then.
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 10:21:42 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 25, 2021, 09:15:04 pm
Sinema's definitely the type of person I can see refusing to answer questions she has previously, even though her position has not changed at all, just to "trigger"/mess with people's heads particularly if she was stung by the criticism of her actions during the minimum wage vote.

Biden's comments are more promising (although ultimately, he's powerless if the likes of Manchin decide to hold firm) but you can interpret them in different ways.

"...And if we have to, if theres complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

Just before that sentence, he was talking about passing laws with 50 votes (with Harris being the tie-breaker) Is he simply just reiterating what he said last week that if he can't pass certain policies via reconciliation, or get it past the filibuster in its current form, his view is that a talking filibuster should be introduced (rather than ending it completely/going nuclear)? If so, then you're back to questions on the details of a talking filibuster i.e. is it still 60 votes for cloture, or 41 to sustain the filibuster etc and again, ultimately they're not Biden's decisions to make.
That change from Sinema said before also Sinema poll numbers lately have not been ideal(she is much more replaceable in Zona, a standard dem can win there). https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1374380956023328770
Yea the Senate has to make the rules change. After breaking Cloture you only need 50 votes for it pass issues getting to part to vote on it.
Senate back in 2 weeks after recess and will be taking up these issues.
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 10:35:15 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 08:55:58 pm
Thought it was more a case that it was a dumb question to ask when he's been in barely three months. What kind of answer was she expecting? He's not Trump, and who cares what he did?
Exactly, it was a fucking stupid question. Was it Kaitlan Collins? I was surprised at her, I thought she far more sensible than that.
mallin9

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 25, 2021, 11:58:58 pm
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2021, 10:35:15 pm
Exactly, it was a fucking stupid question. Was it Kaitlan Collins? I was surprised at her, I thought she far more sensible than that.

It was a stupid question and though its a very very minor example, I do think it goes to what mistah McCoy was saying the other day, that CNN and the like have to fill 24 hours a day with something. Probably an example of a poor analogy this one, but like the crisis at the border, theres more clicks and more views if the twist is youll never believe what Biden just said about X or is doing about Y. Because Donald was a shit president and now the adults have a lot of work to do cleaning out the stables doesnt lead to many clicks and eyeballs after awhile.

Perhaps naive of me, but I do think something of the unthinking both sides stuff is a bit less dumb and more calculated, as in,.....it generates interest where there might otherwise be minimal
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 26, 2021, 09:17:51 am
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2021, 10:35:15 pm
Exactly, it was a fucking stupid question. Was it Kaitlan Collins? I was surprised at her, I thought she far more sensible than that.

Maybe she thought it was a softball question, but she got the "feisty grandpa " response.  ;D

"My predecessor... oh god, I miss him..." I laughed out loud at that.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 26, 2021, 09:28:05 am
I have a friend who runs a small crochet business, girlonpurl action. She just posted this on her Instagram and I had to share - Bernie on a llama. ;D
Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 26, 2021, 04:47:03 pm
I've been jabbed and I got my stimulus check. A family I know that has 3 small children received more than $6,000 in total stimulus money and child credits. The father runs a small business and was able to apply for relief which he's certain to get, unlike last time. Things so far are going very well.  :)
Mimi

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 27, 2021, 03:12:23 am
Quote from: Caligula? on March 26, 2021, 04:47:03 pm
I've been jabbed and I got my stimulus check.

Thats awesome!

But have you got that sweet Montana meth?


Quote

Sahil Kapur
@sahilkapur
Sen. Steve Daines: Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.

A bunch of these Republican assholes went on a field trip to the border and came out with such pearls of wisdom. There is also a pretty hilarious picture of Cruz wilding it in the forest.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 29, 2021, 07:56:14 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on March 26, 2021, 04:47:03 pm
I've been jabbed and I got my stimulus check. A family I know that has 3 small children received more than $6,000 in total stimulus money and child credits. The father runs a small business and was able to apply for relief which he's certain to get, unlike last time. Things so far are going very well.  :)

Needles in the arm and cash in the pocket.  Not fucking around this time.  Just need to stay on message and keep doing good shit for 2022.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 29, 2021, 08:50:17 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636

Not good. I get that he needs to 'stand up' for US corporate giants, but there's a wider issue here (tech giants making $multi-billion profits collectively, and largely dodging tax like the greedy twats they are)

His election funding from tech giants leaves him open to accusations of corruption, too.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 29, 2021, 09:30:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 29, 2021, 08:50:17 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636

Not good. I get that he needs to 'stand up' for US corporate giants, but there's a wider issue here (tech giants making $multi-billion profits collectively, and largely dodging tax like the greedy twats they are)

His election funding from tech giants leaves him open to accusations of corruption, too.

If R's couldn't get the corruption stuff to work with Biden's son then good luck convincing anybody that Biden himself is corrupt.  He's a doofus and old but you'd think if he was truly corrupt there would be something in the last 40 years that would reflect that outside of whatever is societally acceptable at that time.

Besides, the current Infrastructure reconciliation bill has a raise in the corporate tax rate per the reports.  So whatever reason his administration has for this probably isn't solely tied to taxes.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 29, 2021, 09:40:23 pm
Apparently R states are suing the Democrats because the Covid stimulus bill passed by the senate expressly forbids using the money being released to fund tax cuts. :lmao

That's their fucking answer to everything isn't it!
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 31, 2021, 09:23:05 pm
Think the $2.6T amount is too small when you consider it's being spent over 10 years.  We'll spend $10T on defense during that time and nobody will blink an eye or say shit.  It's better than nothing but a bit disappointed seeing as the R's will certainly extract some blood over it with the tax increase ranting and raving they'll do.  Need to have some immediate gains then or maybe I'm underselling the free pre-K that will be part of it? 

Also hopefully this is the start of some real change among the news media:

TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 31, 2021, 10:58:40 pm
Caught the Biden announcement earlier.  Notwithstanding the details (impressive IMO) it must be refreshing for folk in the US to listen to such plans after 4 years of absolute lunacy.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 2, 2021, 09:14:39 am

Where some of the infrastructure money will be spent.



Las Vegas, Nashville, Columbus, and Phoenix with new lines.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 2, 2021, 10:04:35 am
I guess this is the essence of bipartisanship - don't appeal to the politicians, appeal to their voters.

Moscow Mitch has already run out and said Republicans will oppose to a man this infrastructure bill. I guess they're all about fiscal responsibility again now that Democrats are in charge. But polling shows the bill becomes even more popular with voters when they're told taxing corporations will help pay for it.

The congressional Republicans are going to look increasingly stupid.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 2, 2021, 05:47:42 pm
John Boehner's autobiography which is being touted around today just shows that appealing to the voters is really Biden's only choice.  It doesn't matter what him and D's do, the R's have no interest in anything other than outright destruction of the Democrat Party.  There is no middle ground.  There is nothing they will agree to.

An Los Angeles - Las Vegas passenger line would be awesome but also probably insane.  The Sunday evening ride back to LA would have to have the most hungover people per square inch in the world at that moment in time.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 2, 2021, 07:38:26 pm
The Republican battle in 2022 will be "look what the Democrats promised and failed to deliver", whereas the Democrats will be "look what Republicans stopped you from having".

From the latter's standpoint, it makes a lot of sense to promise the borderline ridiculous when you know McConnell will block it anyway.  At that point it becomes a PR battle, and it's one the Democrats (so far) have a slight edge in.
Max_powers

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 2, 2021, 08:04:04 pm
One of the best things Americans can do is spend a big chunk of the infrastructure money on improving Public Transportation in their cities. It's shocking how bad of a state it's in. It's basically impossible to live without a car in a lot of the US.

It will cut down, greenhouse gas emissions. It will reduce income inequality. It will reduce the need to spend money on expanding highways. It's not sexy like EVs and autonomous cars but removing a car off the road is way better for the environment than replacing it with an EV.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 6, 2021, 01:52:26 pm
Put this in the Trump video thread without thinking, but on reflection it's probably better off in here.

Quote from: Red Berry on April  6, 2021, 01:47:06 pm
Senate parliamentarian has ruled the budget reconciliation can be expanded, royally fucking over the filibuster. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY</a>

This will enable Democrats to use budget reconciliation up to four times between now and the midterms in 2022 - or two more times, after you count the Covid relief bill and Infrastructure.

If only voting reform could be covered by budget reconciliation...
exiledintheUSA

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
April 6, 2021, 02:57:08 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  2, 2021, 09:14:39 am
Where some of the infrastructure money will be spent.

Las Vegas, Nashville, Columbus, and Phoenix with new lines.


Tucson to Vegas baby (albeit 17 hours).
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 03:12:37 am
