Because there are also consequences that come with raising the minimum wage, especially for many small businesses across the country (who have largely already been crushed by the economic effects of the pandemic) with smaller margins.



It's something that should be (and should have already been) looked at more seriously as a major bill, not just thrown in willy-nilly with the rest of the Covid-19 package, which already has so much pork to begin with.



Minimum wage should be raised, of that there is little doubt in my mind and it should have happened years ago. But there needs to be debate and conversation about it before passing and looking at all the angles and ramifications of it, not just making a decision relying on emotion and not taking into effect the ramifications that the raise will also create.



I'm struggling to get this. And please understand, I'm not trying to get on you - this is just a rambling thought process on my part.Maybe I'm naive, but I don't see how or why any person should have to work two jobs or in excess of 50 hours a week in order to meet just basic needs. If businesses can only survive by paying people a pittance, then should those businesses be allowed to survive? Are they not being artificially sustained by poor working practice?And yes, we can say that if the businesses go under then a lot of people don't have jobs, but isn't there a case to be made to create a new, fairer jobs market? I saw a video (can't remember which one) that went into the nuance of this far far better than I am going into it here, but if your business needs more man-hours of work than you can afford to reasonably pay for those hours, isn't there an imbalance in there?If your business needs 250 man-hours a week to sustain it, but on a minimum wage of $15 an hour you can only afford 200 man-hours, how is that addressed?