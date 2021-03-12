« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 12, 2021, 11:24:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on March 12, 2021, 07:35:25 pm
Nail, meet hammer.

I'm reminded once again of some anecdotes from the Obama administration, where Republicans opposed measures that they themselves had proposed only a few years earlier. You look at the record of a guy like Merrick Garland and there is no real reason to vote against his appointment - other than self preservation from being investigated.

Sidebar: From a political standpoint, Covid was an open goal for Trump; the perfect opportunity to just let experts do their thing, lean on their advice, act on their proposals, and milk a grateful electorate.  But the blithering incompetent narcissist had to put himself at the centre of it all, and the harder he tried to get the outcome he wanted the more he pushed it away

This is Trump in a nutshell; Diana Ross at the 94 World Cup-too incompetent to score an open goal. It is actually worse than that he took his stupid, mentally compromised decision to oppose doing the right thing because he thought it would make him look weak & wrong about something. If he did this during a war hed be in The Hague right now. Even Bozo the Clown realised how serious things were after he was ill. Dimwit Donnie was only more convinced that he was A Golden God & that everyone else who died were losers.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 12, 2021, 11:47:51 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March 12, 2021, 11:24:40 pm
This is Trump in a nutshell; Diana Ross at the 94 World Cup-too incompetent to score an open goal. It is actually worse than that he took his stupid, mentally compromised decision to oppose doing the right thing because he thought it would make him look weak & wrong about something. If he did this during a war hed be in The Hague right now. Even Bozo the Clown realised how serious things were after he was ill. Dimwit Donnie was only more convinced that he was A Golden God & that everyone else who died were losers.

He was just jealous of other people hogging the limelight (as he saw it) and having to follow rather than lead. Trump didn't realise that there is a nuance to leadership that enables you to take advice in an authoritative capacity, which allows you to retain your leadership credentials.  He was too busy feeling vulnerable and worrying about how people would perceive him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 12, 2021, 11:49:02 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on March 12, 2021, 11:16:38 pm
My kids have been saying this since they first saw Biden (waaay after Endgame. Priorities).

You have smart kids.  Glad it's not just me. ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 12, 2021, 11:56:10 pm
Quote from: John C on March 12, 2021, 11:20:40 pm
I'm not quite sure what your last line means Red mate, but unless I'm mistaken didn't Manchin insist on something like $11 initially?
Sounds like he wants $11 mil in 2 years which is what the $15 min wage bill says however he hasnt made anything clear on on min wage after 2 years. If he had an up down vote to pass in the senate I'm not sure Manchin on board at this moment with that. If the $15 min wage bill in another bill I don't think he kills the bill because of it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 13, 2021, 02:42:52 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 12, 2021, 09:06:22 pm
There is another Dem Senator from Arizona, he basically just a standard moderate dem. Sinema votes like she in a dem in a red state not a purple state. It still better then a R in that seat and she there till 2024 election.
The guy who voted in the GOP pres primary in 2012 voted for the $15 min wage and the former Green Party member voted against it, both from the same state as US Senators

Oh I'm well aware Mark Kelly voted for it.  Like I said earlier Sinema is "weird" and maybe some type of Arizona politics can explain it but I'm not an expert on Arizona politics.

Quote from: Scottymuser on March 12, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
That's more Sinema's position - Manchin feels the 15 USD mark is too high, and a "compromise" of around 11-12  dollars would be more appropriate; whereas Sinema wants 15 but doesn't think it should just be an addendum to a bill on something, frankly, completely different - and I can kinda see her point (the tax relief is a 1-off bil.lbasically affecting this year's budget, something like the min wage bill is so important and so fundamental for how business will work this year *AND BEYOND* that it should stand on it's own two feet.  Also, by making it a separate bill, you can bake in things like a tie to inflation, ensuring it goes up over time, which will make sure in 4-5 years time, let alone 10-20, that we are not having this conversation again

While also saying they won't change the filibuster at all just means you won't increase the minimum wage.  Manchin again I can understand due to his local politics.  Sinema on the other hand comes off as a total moron and has recent letters to constituents that basically proves this in her explanations.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 13, 2021, 04:15:26 am
Quote from: Red Berry on March 12, 2021, 09:25:26 pm
Anybody else think old Captain Steve Rodgers in Endgame looks and sounds a lot like Joe Biden?

He clearly went back in time to save the world from Donald Trump. ;)
I googled this too immediately after I saw the film.  :D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 17, 2021, 01:10:08 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 17, 2021, 02:43:55 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2021, 01:10:08 am
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/biden-supports-reforming-senate-filibuster-abc-news-exclusive/story?id=76499156&__twitter_impression=true

Ideally, Biden and the likes of Manchin's position will shift further, and soon and there'll be a push to get rid of all types of filibuster entirely (McConnell responding to this suggestion of rather tame reform by threatening to go nuclear the next time Republicans hold the majority will hopefully give cover for the Democrats to beat him to the punch) but assuming this is the best we'll get this side of the midterms at least, the devil will be in the detail of what Biden is proposing. This article from late 2012 when the Democrats were considering filibuster reform I think provides a good summary of the specific points that need to be considered.

Quote
Merkley's plan would preserve the cloture vote, and if 50 or fewer Senators support the motion, then cloture fails. But if 51 to 59 Senators support it, then the bill does not come to an up-or-down vote as long as a Senator is on the floor speaking. If at any point there is not an opposing Senator on the floor talking, then another cloture vote is triggered, which needs a simple majority to pass. Once that passes, the bill comes to the floor for final passage. Some details are left to be filled out, but it would work roughly like this:

But there are problems. The Merkley proposal does nothing to block "holds" by individual senators. Those individuals could still, by denying unanimous consent to close debate before a cloture vote is even called, hold up bills and nominations singlehandedly.

More troublingly, Merkley's proposal would allow consideration of amendments during the talking filibuster, which raises the prospect of "filibuster by amendment," wherein the minority files a huge number of amendments so that the sheer number of votes bogs down the process. Gregory Koger, a filibuster expert at the University of Miami, has raised the prospect of such a tactic as a key tool for the minority under a talking filibuster system.

There are still a number of details to be worked out. While Merkley has suggested in the past that he wants to do away with the filibuster on motions to proceed (that is, motions to even start considering a bill or nomination), the latest talking filibuster plan doesn't touch on this. The plan also does not state whether debate during the talking filibuster would have to be germane to the topic at hand. If the talking filibuster of, say, immigration reform can involve long soliloquies about One Direction, that's a lot easier for the minority than if all speeches have to be about immigration.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2012/12/13/sen-jeff-merkleys-talking-filibuster-how-it-would-work/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 17, 2021, 06:55:56 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 17, 2021, 02:43:55 am
Ideally, Biden and the likes of Manchin's position will shift further, and soon and there'll be a push to get rid of all types of filibuster entirely (McConnell responding to this suggestion of rather tame reform by threatening to go nuclear the next time Republicans hold the majority will hopefully give cover for the Democrats to beat him to the punch) but assuming this is the best we'll get this side of the midterms at least, the devil will be in the detail of what Biden is proposing. This article from late 2012 when the Democrats were considering filibuster reform I think provides a good summary of the specific points that need to be considered.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2012/12/13/sen-jeff-merkleys-talking-filibuster-how-it-would-work/
Manchin in leadership in the dem caucus. They have meeting every week. Bernie, Warren, Schumer, Durban, Stabenow, Warner, Manchin, are all in it
As long it basically used to stall I'm fine but It should be a majority rule senate, you want to read green egg and ham for 20 hours go ahead(which is ironic considering the plot of that book).
Dems have no room to lose a member, The seat Manchin holds now used be held by Robert Byrd(longest serving senator ever and wrote books on senate procedure) , who believed cloture should be majority rule.
I would expect there be a senate rule change at some point. Biden will move members of the senate.
Im not super worried about Manchin, but I havnt heard anything from Sinema about filibuster lately and her position makes sense then Manchin last we heard.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 17, 2021, 09:17:44 am
Joe Biden talking about filibuster reform.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ah1awcF3zSE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ah1awcF3zSE</a>

I guess this is how you make the most of a lousy situation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 17, 2021, 11:52:07 pm
Quote
New -- Manchin rejects calls for lowering 60-vote threshold. Also rejects calls for requiring 41 sens to sustain filibuster. Also rejects calls for specific carveouts on legislation, like on voting

I asked him if he's drawing a line at 60

"I'm still at 60 .. I haven't changed."

On specific carveouts. That's a little bit like being pregnant -- maybe. On change to 41 senators: No, I'm still at 60. Ok?" Manchin said, noting these "are all interesting" ideas. Said GOP blocking S.1 wont change his mind

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1372223248415481862

This makes a talking filibuster a pointless reform, no?

Why would Republicans need to bother holding the floor for ages if they know that 60 votes are still required for cloture after they stop talking?

What I find particularly weird about this is that Manchin said the same thing a week ago but the difference between now and then is that Biden has come out in favour of filibuster reform. What was the point of Biden doing that when Manchin isn't supportive of meaningful reform?

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/10/politics/joe-manchin-biden-agenda/index.html
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 01:19:47 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 17, 2021, 11:52:07 pm
https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1372223248415481862

This makes a talking filibuster a pointless reform, no?

Why would Republicans need to bother holding the floor for ages if they know that 60 votes are still required for cloture after they stop talking?

What I find particularly weird about this is that Manchin said the same thing a week ago but the difference between now and then is that Biden has come out in favour of filibuster reform. What was the point of Biden doing that when Manchin isn't supportive of meaningful reform?

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/10/politics/joe-manchin-biden-agenda/index.html
He could also support reform for making 41 senators hold the floor.
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/transition-playbook/2021/03/16/obama-to-biden-yolo-492133
That Article from Politico was interesting practically this part where it it quoting from Obama's book
Quote
He garnered headlines last summer at Rep. JOHN LEWIS funeral service when he called for eliminating the filibustera Jim Crow relic, he called itif necessary to pass voting reforms that were in the spirit of Lewis activism.

Less noticed, however, was a line on page 594 of his memoir, released after Novembers election.

Reflecting on Democrats drubbing in the 2010 midterm elections, Obama writes that he had no regrets about proposing a far-reaching cap-and-trade bill to combat climate change or pushing for immigration reform. I was just mad that I hadnt yet gotten either item through Congress  mainly because, on my very first day in office, I hadnt had the foresight to tell HARRY REID and the rest of the Senate Democrats to revise the chamber rules and get rid of the filibuster once and for all.

Reid himself shared that sentiment. He encouraged Democrats in the summer of 2019 to scrap the filibuster if they regained control of the Senate for the explicit purpose of passing climate change legislation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:44:36 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 12, 2021, 05:50:16 pm
Except he DOES want to raise the minimum wage and has been on record saying that, but he didn't want it to be a part of the Covid relief bill.

Big difference.

Sorry but he clearly doesn't.  In or out of the covid relief bill what's the difference?  The filibuster?  So he voted against the best interests of his people and country to protect a nonsensical anti-democratic procedure?  If that's his answer he's a liar.  Or perhaps it's that it should be $11 not $15?  In that case he's scum who'd rather keep working people in poverty.  Either way he doesn't want a fair wage for fair work.


Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 07:44:36 am
Sorry but he clearly doesn't.  In or out of the covid relief bill what's the difference?  The filibuster?  So he voted against the best interests of his people and country to protect a nonsensical anti-democratic procedure?  If that's his answer he's a liar.  Or perhaps it's that it should be $11 not $15?  In that case he's scum who'd rather keep working people in poverty.  Either way he doesn't want a fair wage for fair work.

Well, there's a massive difference.

I agree with him that sweeping legislation like that shouldn't just be thrown into a massive temporary relief bill to help combat the effects of a pandemic.

Increasing the minimum wage should be a standalone or major part of a new, different bill. And I'm sure it will be as it's long overdue and there's support on both sides of the aisle for increasing it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Well, there's a massive difference.

I agree with him that sweeping legislation like that shouldn't just be thrown into a massive temporary relief bill to help combat the effects of a pandemic.

Increasing the minimum wage should be a standalone or major part of a new, different bill. And I'm sure it will be as it's long overdue and there's support on both sides of the aisle for increasing it.
One side wants to raise it like $10 and attach it with tougher immigration stuff that is not helpful, one side wants to just raise it to a much more of a living wage
« Reply #695 on: Today at 07:17:31 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Well, there's a massive difference.

I agree with him that sweeping legislation like that shouldn't just be thrown into a massive temporary relief bill to help combat the effects of a pandemic.

Increasing the minimum wage should be a standalone or major part of a new, different bill. And I'm sure it will be as it's long overdue and there's support on both sides of the aisle for increasing it.

How?  The only difference is the procedure used to pass it does not require a super majority.

It is easily arguable that a rise in the minimum wage is absolutely belongs in a bill intended to address issues from the pandemic and the financial recovery from it's effects.  You want to stimulate the economy?  Put more money in the hands of people who a) need it and b) will spend it.  Who are those people?  The 20 odd million people who would be impacted by a rise in the minimum wage.

Why should it be in a standalone bill?  It fits fine in a stimulus bill and all you do by excluding it is make it harder to pass.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 09:51:12 am
Quote from: leroy on Today at 07:17:31 am
How?  The only difference is the procedure used to pass it does not require a super majority.

It is easily arguable that a rise in the minimum wage is absolutely belongs in a bill intended to address issues from the pandemic and the financial recovery from it's effects.  You want to stimulate the economy?  Put more money in the hands of people who a) need it and b) will spend it.  Who are those people?  The 20 odd million people who would be impacted by a rise in the minimum wage.

Why should it be in a standalone bill?  It fits fine in a stimulus bill and all you do by excluding it is make it harder to pass.

Isn't one argument that the COVID stimulus bill was passed as a reconciliation bill, and to make that work, the proposed raising of the minimum wage would have to be a one time raise and could not be linked to inflation.  I think that may have been the only way to make it comply with the Byrd rule for Reconciliation bills, but I am no expert.  Therefore the value of the new minimum wage would decrease over time relative to inflation, meaning that you end up in the same situation further down the road.

The 'right' way to do minimum wage would be to link it to inflation and allow for annual increases.  If the current minimum wage in the USA ($7.25/hour) had been inflation linked at it's inception, it would now stand at around $24/hour I believe.

FWIW I agree that action should be taken as soon as possible to address the glaring wealth inequalities in the US and it's truly sad that one side of a two party system is so intent on keeping people in poverty.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:00:09 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 07:17:31 am
How?  The only difference is the procedure used to pass it does not require a super majority.

It is easily arguable that a rise in the minimum wage is absolutely belongs in a bill intended to address issues from the pandemic and the financial recovery from it's effects.  You want to stimulate the economy?  Put more money in the hands of people who a) need it and b) will spend it.  Who are those people?  The 20 odd million people who would be impacted by a rise in the minimum wage.

Why should it be in a standalone bill?  It fits fine in a stimulus bill and all you do by excluding it is make it harder to pass.

Because there are also consequences that come with raising the minimum wage, especially for many small businesses across the country (who have largely already been crushed by the economic effects of the pandemic) with smaller margins.

It's something that should be (and should have already been) looked at more seriously as a major bill, not just thrown in willy-nilly with the rest of the Covid-19 package, which already has so much pork to begin with.

Minimum wage should be raised, of that there is little doubt in my mind and it should have happened years ago. But there needs to be debate and conversation about it before passing and looking at all the angles and ramifications of it, not just making a decision relying on emotion and not taking into effect the ramifications that the raise will also create.
