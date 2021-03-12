How? The only difference is the procedure used to pass it does not require a super majority.



It is easily arguable that a rise in the minimum wage is absolutely belongs in a bill intended to address issues from the pandemic and the financial recovery from it's effects. You want to stimulate the economy? Put more money in the hands of people who a) need it and b) will spend it. Who are those people? The 20 odd million people who would be impacted by a rise in the minimum wage.



Why should it be in a standalone bill? It fits fine in a stimulus bill and all you do by excluding it is make it harder to pass.



Isn't one argument that the COVID stimulus bill was passed as a reconciliation bill, and to make that work, the proposed raising of the minimum wage would have to be a one time raise and could not be linked to inflation. I think that may have been the only way to make it comply with the Byrd rule for Reconciliation bills, but I am no expert. Therefore the value of the new minimum wage would decrease over time relative to inflation, meaning that you end up in the same situation further down the road.The 'right' way to do minimum wage would be to link it to inflation and allow for annual increases. If the current minimum wage in the USA ($7.25/hour) had been inflation linked at it's inception, it would now stand at around $24/hour I believe.FWIW I agree that action should be taken as soon as possible to address the glaring wealth inequalities in the US and it's truly sad that one side of a two party system is so intent on keeping people in poverty.