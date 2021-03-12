Ideally, Biden and the likes of Manchin's position will shift further, and soon and there'll be a push to get rid of all types of filibuster entirely (McConnell responding to this suggestion of rather tame reform by threatening to go nuclear the next time Republicans hold the majority will hopefully give cover for the Democrats to beat him to the punch) but assuming this is the best we'll get this side of the midterms at least, the devil will be in the detail of what Biden is proposing. This article from late 2012 when the Democrats were considering filibuster reform I think provides a good summary of the specific points that need to be considered.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2012/12/13/sen-jeff-merkleys-talking-filibuster-how-it-would-work/
Manchin in leadership in the dem caucus. They have meeting every week. Bernie, Warren, Schumer, Durban, Stabenow, Warner, Manchin, are all in it
As long it basically used to stall I'm fine but It should be a majority rule senate, you want to read green egg and ham for 20 hours go ahead(which is ironic considering the plot of that book).
Dems have no room to lose a member, The seat Manchin holds now used be held by Robert Byrd(longest serving senator ever and wrote books on senate procedure) , who believed cloture should be majority rule.
I would expect there be a senate rule change at some point. Biden will move members of the senate.
Im not super worried about Manchin, but I havnt heard anything from Sinema about filibuster lately and her position makes sense then Manchin last we heard.