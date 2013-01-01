There is another Dem Senator from Arizona, he basically just a standard moderate dem. Sinema votes like she in a dem in a red state not a purple state. It still better then a R in that seat and she there till 2024 election.
The guy who voted in the GOP pres primary in 2012 voted for the $15 min wage and the former Green Party member voted against it, both from the same state as US Senators
Oh I'm well aware Mark Kelly voted for it. Like I said earlier Sinema is "weird" and maybe some type of Arizona politics can explain it but I'm not an expert on Arizona politics.
That's more Sinema's position - Manchin feels the 15 USD mark is too high, and a "compromise" of around 11-12 dollars would be more appropriate; whereas Sinema wants 15 but doesn't think it should just be an addendum to a bill on something, frankly, completely different - and I can kinda see her point (the tax relief is a 1-off bil.lbasically affecting this year's budget, something like the min wage bill is so important and so fundamental for how business will work this year *AND BEYOND* that it should stand on it's own two feet. Also, by making it a separate bill, you can bake in things like a tie to inflation, ensuring it goes up over time, which will make sure in 4-5 years time, let alone 10-20, that we are not having this conversation again
While also saying they won't change the filibuster at all just means you won't increase the minimum wage. Manchin again I can understand due to his local politics. Sinema on the other hand comes off as a total moron and has recent letters to constituents that basically proves this in her explanations.