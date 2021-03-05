« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

bigbonedrawky

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March  5, 2021, 03:24:40 am
I know its not NEAR as much fun for most of you  ;), but if we want to discuss actual piece of shit governors, Andrew Cuomo is still unequivocally at the top of that shit list.


Cuomo Advisers Altered Report on Covid-19 Nursing-Home Deaths

https://www.wsj.com/articles/cuomo-advisers-altered-report-on-covid-19-nursing-home-deaths-11614910855?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/z48ApGyVbp
I take it Rick Snyder is no longer a Governor then ?
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 02:58:47 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:23:08 am
Sheer fucking arrogance from Sinema.

Have seen some people theorize that she never gave up being a Dem hating Green Party member at heart.  Her views are completely random either way and dont seem to be a state specific issue since Mark Kelly doesnt vote the same way.  Shes just a weirdo I think but she seems very popular in Arizona to where I dont think she can be primaried.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm
Jeff Stein
@JStein_WaPo
Poorest 20% of Americans estimated to see ~20 percent boost in income from Biden relief plan, particularly due to stimulus payments & CTC, per new Tax Policy Center analysis

Richest 1% to receive income boost of 0%, analysis says

Seems like a good start to me.
SOHC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #643 on: Today at 12:11:44 am
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.
RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:15:06 am
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 12:11:44 am
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.
If your a couple making under $150k and have 2 dependents they  are getting a check for $5600
Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:51:26 am
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 12:11:44 am
It'll be nice if that's right but it doesn't seem to add up. Maybe for the one month that this particular check will be received?

I clicked on the original link and then the Excel link from there, neither of which really provide any useful data.

Speaking as one most likely residing in the the bracket of "20% or poorest Americans", and also one that voted for Biden/Harris...I'm highly skeptical.

We will really just have to see how this shakes out. If people don't have jobs to gain a full income then how do you affect 20% of it. Seems like a nothing statistic.

Also, let's see the books to show how the previous 4 trillion (!!!) was distributed and how this latest 1.9 will be....all accounts so far point similar institutions that received the majority of bailout money in 2008. Which was not working families or small businesses.

How does it not add up?  There's plenty of breakdowns around on the internet, here's another one.

https://theintercept.com/2021/03/05/pandemic-relief-bill-congress-democrats-checks/

Between straight up cash money, child tax credits, increased UI, tax forgiveness for UI, pension payments, etc etc, it really is the best thing Congress has done in probably my lifetime.

For the $4T previous, are you talking about the earlier Covid bills?  The 2008 bailout wasn't even $1T and most agree it wasn't large enough and the recession was therefore prolonged more than it otherwise would have been so that's not one and the same thing.

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:15:06 am
If your a couple making under $150k and have 2 dependents they  are getting a check for $5600

You're getting a check, and if you're still unemployed you're getting extra money, and if you work for a local government they're making their budgets whole so you don't lose your job (defund the police lol) and if you're working for certain Unions they're fixing your pension, etc etc.
leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #646 on: Today at 08:08:03 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:58:47 pm
Have seen some people theorize that she never gave up being a Dem hating Green Party member at heart.  Her views are completely random either way and dont seem to be a state specific issue since Mark Kelly doesnt vote the same way.  Shes just a weirdo I think but she seems very popular in Arizona to where I dont think she can be primaried.

What is the Green party like in the US?   I cant imagine an Australian Greens MP or Senator surviving  after voting like that (in substance or style).
