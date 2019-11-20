« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Zlen

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 am
Took him a fucking long time to start bombing around the world.
I get the reasoning behind it, I get the 'USA is back bitches' and it might only be a warning shot to calm down the rampaging assholes.

Still feels like shit to wake up to this news.

SOHC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 02:48:49 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:45:32 am
Still feels like shit to wake up to this news.

Felt the same when I read this.

Yemen was obviously a step in the right direction. Not dropping Iranian sanctions, potentially breaking the Afghanistan peace agreement and now this military strike (seemingly a proxy action to show that the new administration "means business" when it comes to Iran) are troubling.

johnybarnes

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
No sanction for MBS.

I guess they gotta keep their oil supply sweet.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
No sanction for MBS.

I guess they gotta keep their oil supply sweet.

He's off to a flyer.

> Doesn't sack an assistant press secretary for sexist, profane comments to a journalist from Politico.
> Bombs Syria when in the past people like Harris had criticised the US doing the same.
> Gives MBS the Monopoly 'Get Out Of Jail' card. Spend $200b and avoid any punishment.
Logged
Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #565 on: Today at 01:21:07 am
He is off to a flyer. A $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package is about to be passed. The owners of small businesses I know this time have qualified and are actually going to get help. He's on track to keep the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days promise. I have family members who have been vaccinated at special centers that have been set up since he's been in office.

The above post is why Democrats have been losing for eons and why Trump came about in the first place. The sooner people recognize that they don't actually live in a utopia where some sort of messiah will come about and fix everything, the better.
kavah

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #566 on: Today at 04:07:28 am
^ Yes.
Its going to be hard for Joe, and like with Obama, the right wing will be ready to blame him for fucking everything.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #567 on: Today at 04:35:09 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:07:28 am
^ Yes.
Its going to be hard for Joe, and like with Obama, the right wing will be ready to blame him for fucking everything.


Some things will be hard.

This wage bill issue though,  I just read that the Dems stopped the process in the Senate after the 'senate parliamentarian'  said it can't be included.

Now if you're wondering what the fuck is a senate parliamentarian,  join the club :)

Apparently it's an advisory role and the current lady was appointed back in 2012. The power is there for this person's pronouncements to simply be overruled by the President of the Senate (Kamala Harris).

Yet they stopped it.  Maybe there's another angle, this is not my area,  anyone feel free to elucidate.  If there's no other angle,  then the Dems are just shit leaders on this issue,  on something so critical to the well being of the people.

www.cnbc.com/2021/02/26/the-15-minimum-wage-is-in-trouble-heres-what-you-need-to-know.html
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #568 on: Today at 04:41:47 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:21:07 am
He is off to a flyer. A $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package is about to be passed. The owners of small businesses I know this time have qualified and are actually going to get help. He's on track to keep the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days promise. I have family members who have been vaccinated at special centers that have been set up since he's been in office.

The above post is why Democrats have been losing for eons and why Trump came about in the first place. The sooner people recognize that they don't actually live in a utopia where some sort of messiah will come about and fix everything, the better.

I wasn't the one who said they'd 'sack them on the spot' when he took office about any staff who treat a colleague with disrespect. Most of his party including Harris have criticised the previous admin for bombings overseas. He also said on 20/11/2019 that he would punish Saudi Leaders For Jamal Khashoggis Death.

Yes, he has delivered on a number of things. But he's also fallen short on some of his previous promises. He's not like Trump in having no experience in international diplomacy or local politics so he can't say he didn't know certain things before promising them.
