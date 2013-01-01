He is off to a flyer. A $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package is about to be passed. The owners of small businesses I know this time have qualified and are actually going to get help. He's on track to keep the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days promise. I have family members who have been vaccinated at special centers that have been set up since he's been in office.



The above post is why Democrats have been losing for eons and why Trump came about in the first place. The sooner people recognize that they don't actually live in a utopia where some sort of messiah will come about and fix everything, the better.