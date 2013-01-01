« previous next »
Offline Zlen

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 am »
Took him a fucking long time to start bombing around the world.
I get the reasoning behind it, I get the 'USA is back bitches' and it might only be a warning shot to calm down the rampaging assholes.

Still feels like shit to wake up to this news.

Offline SOHC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 02:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:45:32 am
Still feels like shit to wake up to this news.

Felt the same when I read this.

Yemen was obviously a step in the right direction. Not dropping Iranian sanctions, potentially breaking the Afghanistan peace agreement and now this military strike (seemingly a proxy action to show that the new administration "means business" when it comes to Iran) are troubling.

Offline johnybarnes

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm »
No sanction for MBS.

I guess they gotta keep their oil supply sweet.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
No sanction for MBS.

I guess they gotta keep their oil supply sweet.

He's off to a flyer.

> Doesn't sack an assistant press secretary for sexist, profane comments to a journalist from Politico.
> Bombs Syria when in the past people like Harris had criticised the US doing the same.
> Gives MBS the Monopoly 'Get Out Of Jail' card. Spend $200b and avoid any punishment.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #565 on: Today at 01:21:07 am »
He is off to a flyer. A $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package is about to be passed. The owners of small businesses I know this time have qualified and are actually going to get help. He's on track to keep the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days promise. I have family members who have been vaccinated at special centers that have been set up since he's been in office.

The above post is why Democrats have been losing for eons and why Trump came about in the first place. The sooner people recognize that they don't actually live in a utopia where some sort of messiah will come about and fix everything, the better.
