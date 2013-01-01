« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 28899 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM »
It constantly amazes me how a place like Texas can put up with rolling brownouts regularly (just during regular summer when everyone has their AC on) and somehow think this is normal for a supposed first world country. My boss is from Texas and was talking about it this morning like it was just a regular thing to be expected.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM
It constantly amazes me how a place like Texas can put up with rolling brownouts regularly (just during regular summer when everyone has their AC on) and somehow think this is normal for a supposed first world country. My boss is from Texas and was talking about it this morning like it was just a regular thing to be expected.

What struck me when I spent a year living in the US, was the all the overhead power lines. I thought I had travelled back in time when I saw those all over the place. And this was in the Bay Area, one of the wealthiest places on earth.

Crazy lack of infrastructure investment over there.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 11:02:25 PM
What struck me when I spent a year living in the US, was the all the overhead power lines. I thought I had travelled back in time when I saw those all over the place. And this was in the Bay Area, one of the wealthiest places on earth.

Crazy lack of infrastructure investment over there.

In urban areas, they are not common but yes most of the suburban and rural areas will have all power lines overhead.

The US is a big country and it's costlier to build underground power lines, especially over long distances.

It's not a big hazard typically but in places like Texas, I doubt that they are very prepared for these types of conditions.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:04:06 PM
How far south is it getting? Cant believe Houston is being affected. Friends of mine there say its being getting more brutal in summer in terms of heat.
It was the snowing on the border of mexico irc.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM
It wont go anywhere as there is probably a few Dems in the House & Senate who will not fully back the gun law changes as if they do they will lose their seat in a state that believes in the current gun laws. At least the majority of Dems will do the right thing but there is always one or two that will pull at the threads. That's the issue I have with the system there as someone is always running for election. If a party had 4 years to make a change then something would happen and while the other side is awful, the Dems failures to truly do something about guns for decades at this stage is nuts. Just shows the power lobbyists hold as the vast majority of the country want change but the NPR have the Republicans and a couple of Dems by the short & curlies.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=113&session=1&vote=00097
That probably has about 52ish votes in the senate right now. They get rid of the filibuster would help. Im not sure why Reid voted no on this but I think more of procedural vote so it can brought up again.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:44:24 PM
I certainly get not wanting federal oversight because Lord knows we don't need anymore of that, but this has very much exposed the weak links and the unpreparedness of those in charge. There will be investigations and lawsuits aplenty after we thaw out next week, heads will roll.
I mean it legit the only state wo it and the issues with the power grid have been there it seems for years this just finally exposed it in real time, not being able to get more supply from other states when they need it with this storm seems to be the issue. I hope they can get this solved quickly and fix it so they don't have more issues and minimize  people wo power, being wo power during a winter storm is not fun and also can be very unsafe
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:33:49 PM
I saw this somewhere. It's very apt.  ;D

Texas a few months ago: We may secede! Biden stole the election. Socialism!

Texas now: Mr. President, will you kindly send us the Federal monies?

I mean, what do they think getting together, paying their taxes & wanting the same things are?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:07:13 AM »

Keep going on you beautiful, scientific bastards!


US grants Oregon State first-ever lease for wave energy research off West Coast

Marine hydrokinetic technology harnesses energy from ocean waves, tides and currents, and converts it into electricity to power our homes, buildings and cities. Wave energy converters that will be tested at PacWave South are floating or underwater devices that are moored to the seafloor and capture energy from the moving waves.

The project will consist of four test berths to support the testing of up to 20 wave energy converter (WEC) devices, with an installed capacity not to exceed 20 megawatts, to demonstrate the viability of wave energy. A WEC device converts the kinetic and potential energy associated with moving ocean waves into electrical or mechanical energy.

Lease issuance by BOEM is a prerequisite for a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is the federal agency that would approve project construction and operations.

The PacWave research lease is the first MHK lease to be issued off the West Coast under the joint BOEM-FERC authority over marine hydrokinetic projects on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), and the agencies will collaborate closely throughout the leasing and licensing processes.

https://katu.com/news/local/us-grants-oregon-state-first-ever-lease-for-wave-energy-research-off-west-coast
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:26:18 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 07:07:13 AM
Keep going on you beautiful, scientific bastards!


US grants Oregon State first-ever lease for wave energy research off West Coast


The rightwing nut-job host on Foxnews and Sky News (Australia) are throwing all the blame on the Texas blackouts on frozen turbines and not the outdated grid and unreliable natural gas generation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:50:46 AM »
 
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:26:18 AM
The rightwing nut-job host on Foxnews and Sky News (Australia) are throwing all the blame on the Texas blackouts on frozen turbines and not the outdated grid and unreliable natural gas generation.

How can liberal democracies allow outright lies masquerading as opinion, on so called news channels? it's fucking mind boggling. We are witnessing the deliberate and conscious dumbing down AND radicalising of society right before our eyes and governments are complicit in allowing it. I mean, what the actual fuck?!  :duh
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:53:33 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:09:34 PM
In urban areas, they are not common but yes most of the suburban and rural areas will have all power lines overhead.

The US is a big country and it's costlier to build underground power lines, especially over long distances.

It's not a big hazard typically but in places like Texas, I doubt that they are very prepared for these types of conditions.

Tell that to birds and other flying animals.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:21:58 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:33 AM
Tell that to birds and other flying animals.

Vlad & Donnie agree.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/science-environment-48936941

I say we paint all those dangerous windows too. Ive no idea why fossil fuel kleptocrats hate renewable energy though.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:21:58 AM
Vlad & Donnie agree.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/science-environment-48936941

I say we paint all those dangerous windows too. Ive no idea why fossil fuel kleptocrats hate renewable energy though.

Huh?  The post was relating to existing overhead powerlines, you've linked to wind turbines???

I've been involved in nature conservation/land management for 10 years.

Quote
It  has  long  been  known  that  overhead  wires  associated  with  power  lines  (and  other  man-made structures) present a hazard to birds. There are threemain risks: Mortality   through   collision   with   power   lines,   orthe   guy   wires   supportingmeteorological masts. This canoccur when a bird flies into awireand is killed either from the impact, from hitting the ground, or from injuries sustained in the process. On power  lines,  bird  collisions  are  often  concentrated  along  relatively  short  sections where  several  factors  interact  to  create  a  collision  problem  or  hotspot.    The combining factors that create a hotspotmay not always be apparent.Mortality  through  electrocution from power  lines  or  supporting  structures.  Birds  that perch  or  nest  on steel  lattice  towers  (commonly  referred  to  as pylons)can  be electrocuted by causing a short circuit, either by touching two live wires, or a live and an  earthed  component.  However,  with  most  transmission  pylons  the  air  gaps between  live  components  are  too large to  be  bridged  by  birdscommonly  found  in Scotland, so electrocutionis more frequently associated withdistribution power lineswhere air gaps are smaller. Displacement, where  birds  are  excluded  from  areas  that  were  suitablefor  thembefore the development. Thiscan be caused by a number of factors,includingdirect loss of habitat to accommodate the infrastructure(such as felling woodland to create a  wayleave), indirect  loss  of  habitat  if  birds  avoid  the structureand the surrounding area  due to its  presence,  an  increased  predation  risk  if  pylons  are  used as perches by  predators  and/or  disturbance  through construction  and maintenance  activities.  Displacement canalsoinclude barrier effects in which birds are deterred from using their normal routes to feeding or roosting grounds. While there  is  a  lack  of data  from  the  UKon  the  effects  of  power  lines  on  birds,  research globally  has  shown  that  bird  interactions  with  overhead  lines  are  almost  all  negative(see Lehman et al., 2007; APLIC, 2012).

A possible exception tothis is the  use  of  pylons  for  perching  and  nesting  by  some  species,e.g.  corvids  and  raptors, althoughthis  can also putthem  at  greater  risk  of  collision  or  electrocution,  and  can  impact other species (e.g. ground-nesting birds) if they arethen increasingly taken as prey.




Glass is also a hazard to birds and bats btw.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:22:56 AM »

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:33 AM
Tell that to birds and other flying animals.

Amateurs! Here locally we actually have "vigilantes" that crochet on power lines with rented bobcats, stop signs, mailboxes, and even covered a bridge with a full length scarf. The scarf was then disassembled and made into blankets for the homeless.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:39:14 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:37:33 AM
Huh?  The post was relating to existing overhead powerlines, you've linked to wind turbines???

I've been involved in nature conservation/land management for 10 years.




Glass is also a hazard to birds and bats btw.
I've witnessed a swan fly into power lines and be killed.  It's awful seeing it about to happen and not be able to prevent it.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:19:24 AM »

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:14 AM
I've witnessed a swan fly into power lines and be killed.  It's awful seeing it about to happen and not be able to prevent it.

You should of screamed for it to take a dive.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:27:39 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:14 AM
I've witnessed a swan fly into power lines and be killed.  It's awful seeing it about to happen and not be able to prevent it.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

That's terrible, I can imagine it is awful.

I've never seen it happen myself, but I've seen the bodies of birds that have been killed.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #537 on: Today at 03:00:46 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:27:39 PM
That's terrible, I can imagine it is awful.

I've never seen it happen myself, but I've seen the bodies of birds that have been killed.

In my old office, it used to be at least a weekly occurence having a bird smash into the window. To be fair, a lot of the time they would just look a bit groggy and then eventually fly off.

Domestic cats are a FAR bigger threat to bird life.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #538 on: Today at 03:31:34 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:00:46 PM
In my old office, it used to be at least a weekly occurence having a bird smash into the window. To be fair, a lot of the time they would just look a bit groggy and then eventually fly off.

Domestic cats are a FAR bigger threat to bird life.

Indeed yes.  Housecats worldwide are responsible for a number of extinction events with birds and small mammals I believe.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:27:39 PM
That's terrible, I can imagine it is awful.

I've never seen it happen myself, but I've seen the bodies of birds that have been killed.
It wasn't pleasant no but then neither is finding the dead bodies.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:55:16 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:26:18 AM
The rightwing nut-job host on Foxnews and Sky News (Australia) are throwing all the blame on the Texas blackouts on frozen turbines and not the outdated grid and unreliable natural gas generation.

So is our idiot governor.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #541 on: Today at 05:09:31 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:26:18 AM
The rightwing nut-job host on Foxnews and Sky News (Australia) are throwing all the blame on the Texas blackouts on frozen turbines and not the outdated grid and unreliable natural gas generation.

Probably wont mention this either:

Heating Arctic may be to blame for snowstorms in Texas, scientists argue

The wintry weather that has battered the southern US and parts of Europe could be a counterintuitive effect of the climate crisis.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/feb/17/arctic-heating-winter-storms-climate-change
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #542 on: Today at 05:15:01 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:09:31 PM
Probably wont mention this either:

Heating Arctic may be to blame for snowstorms in Texas, scientists argue

The wintry weather that has battered the southern US and parts of Europe could be a counterintuitive effect of the climate crisis.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/feb/17/arctic-heating-winter-storms-climate-change

Well that's just false, can't be true if there isn't a climate crisis.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #543 on: Today at 08:29:32 PM »
I don't know anything about the blackout situation in Texas but I found this short video interesting so passing it on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J8uFGFglNOA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J8uFGFglNOA</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #544 on: Today at 08:31:30 PM »
Biden really needs to get moving and fast on climate change. Forget Trump, burn the filibuster and start reversing the damage done by Trump.

Time is now.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:07:13 PM »

Mark Niesse                    @markniesse

Senate subcommittee votes 3-2 to end at-will absentee voting in Georgia, making it only available to those over 75, a doctor's note or out of town. SB71 advances to full committee. #gapol
