Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
Media and Arts
Topic:
The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
Author
Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
oojason
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,203
The Awkward Squad
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #200 on:
December 28, 2022, 09:27:40 pm
John Bird: Actor and comedian dies aged 86
www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64108691
www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/28/john-bird-obituary
Nitramdorf
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,568
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 06:58:30 am »
Racquel Welch has passed away. RIP.
What an iconic name and lady she was.
Logged
