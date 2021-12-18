« previous next »
Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9520 on: December 18, 2021, 09:45:56 pm
The halo on next seasons car looks a bit low; plenty of space there for someone to park their car wheel on your head.




Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9521 on: December 18, 2021, 09:49:51 pm
Looking at where the airduct is, and you'd assume the top of the helmet will not cover any of this, it doesn't look too bad.


Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9522 on: December 18, 2021, 10:01:46 pm
Plenty of room for a rear wheel  :)




Pheeny

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9523 on: December 18, 2021, 10:54:42 pm
Now I'm having fun telling all the Dutch that Verstappen is Belgian...


Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9524 on: December 18, 2021, 11:34:56 pm
Quote from: Graeme on December 18, 2021, 11:37:51 am
Not at all but the relentless Karen Horner stuff in here when theyre all as bad as each other is just a bit hilarious.

I actually thought that his sister or daughter or something had taken a big job when I saw those the other day (facepalm)


kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9525 on: December 19, 2021, 12:02:00 am
Quote from: Graeme on December 18, 2021, 09:15:00 am
I swear if Red Bull felt hard done by in Abu Dhabi and then refused to attend the gala theres have been an absolute meltdown in here :D


Let's not try normalise being shat on.

Mercedes got done over and MV won the championship. It's not going to change now, but everyone including the FIA knows it was a sham. Wolf and Hamilton turning up and smiling would have been stomach churning for literally everyone.




west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9526 on: December 19, 2021, 12:28:32 am
I really dont like those vertical wing type things on the inside and slightly over the front wheels, look horrible.






sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9527 on: December 19, 2021, 09:41:40 am
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 19, 2021, 12:28:32 am
I really dont like those vertical wing type things on the inside and slightly over the front wheels, look horrible.

Im not a fan of the new design at all, I saw it up close at Silverstone and its ugly. Hopefully the variations on the design that each team come up with improve its looks.







TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9528 on: December 19, 2021, 09:44:46 am
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 19, 2021, 12:28:32 am
I really dont like those vertical wing type things on the inside and slightly over the front wheels, look horrible.
It makes a huge difference to the ability to follow other cars though worth it. And its nowhere near as bad as the fins or the bizarre noses we had a few years back.





clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9529 on: December 19, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 19, 2021, 09:44:46 am
It makes a huge difference to the ability to follow other cars though worth it. And its nowhere near as bad as the fins or the bizarre noses we had a few years back.

Nothing beats the dildo noses in 2014.




clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9530 on: December 19, 2021, 10:17:25 am
Quote from: Graeme on December 18, 2021, 11:37:51 am
Not at all but the relentless Karen Horner stuff in here when theyre all as bad as each other is just a bit hilarious.

Are you a Karen Horner fan?  :o




west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9531 on: December 19, 2021, 11:12:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 19, 2021, 09:44:46 am
It makes a huge difference to the ability to follow other cars though worth it. And its nowhere near as bad as the fins or the bizarre noses we had a few years back.

Completely, theres been uglier looking things put on an F1 car then those things, the wings on the side pods, the platapus type noses, the massive shark fins






TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9532 on: December 19, 2021, 01:03:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 19, 2021, 11:12:53 am
Completely, theres been uglier looking things put on an F1 car then those things, the wings on the side pods, the platapus type noses, the massive shark fins
Nikki Lauda





Red Ol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9533 on: December 19, 2021, 01:15:31 pm



Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9534 on: December 19, 2021, 01:36:18 pm




TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9535 on: December 22, 2021, 10:36:13 am
Well that was an exciting and close fought season.


Sadly, its unlikely to the the case next year. Every time there is a new set of rules, we get one team that nails it and runs away from the pack. I dont expect any different this time.  Id Expect that to be red bull, given that most of the big changes are aero based and they are the kings of aero and theyve pinched a good proportion of the AMG engine team too.

On the plus side, overtaking should be much easier, so lets hope we dont get much quicker cars stuck behind slower ones anymore.





gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9536 on: December 22, 2021, 10:49:12 am
1 Journo has already claimed that 2 teams have found a 'Brawn F1 style' advantage with the new cars that other teams have not.

Also Ferrari have agreed a deal with Haas that Mick Schumacher will split reserve driver duties with Giovinazzi next season.

Oh and of course with the toxic nature of this sport that Latifi has been getting death threats over his crash that brought out the safety car


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9537 on: December 22, 2021, 10:50:19 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 22, 2021, 10:49:12 am
1 Journo has already claimed that 2 teams have found a 'Brawn F1 style' advantage with the new cars that other teams have not.

Also Ferrari have agreed a deal with Haas that Mick Schumacher will split reserve driver duties with Giovinazzi next season.

Oh and of course with the toxic nature of this sport that Latifi has been getting death threats
But which two teams?!





clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9538 on: December 22, 2021, 11:03:19 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 10:50:19 am
But which two teams?!

I saw Aston Martin and Ferrari.




TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9539 on: December 22, 2021, 11:09:17 am
Quote from: clinical on December 22, 2021, 11:03:19 am
I saw Aston Martin and Ferrari.
If its Ferrari, they will have accidentally got a Braun style advantage, a terrible car, but a very close shave.





Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9540 on: December 22, 2021, 11:14:03 am
Sounds a bit far fetched. How could a journo know how every team have designed their car up for 2022.


Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9541 on: December 22, 2021, 11:22:01 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 11:09:17 am
If its Ferrari, they will have accidentally got a Braun style advantage, a terrible car, but a very close shave.
They did indeed stubble on to it accidentally.




naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9542 on: December 22, 2021, 11:32:15 am
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2021, 11:14:03 am
Sounds a bit far fetched. How could a journo know how every team have designed their car up for 2022.

Probably just putting 2 and 2 together. Ferrari have been working on their car nearly all of this year and alot of last also. Aston Martin made little progress with this year's car and maybe started developing earlier on 2022 knowing the low rake would be punishing them all year.


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9543 on: December 22, 2021, 11:33:04 am
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2021, 11:14:03 am
Sounds a bit far fetched. How could a journo know how every team have designed their car up for 2022.
They designed them over a year ago?  The original plan was for this year dont forget

Mind you, the teams may think theyve got an advantage, but that doesnt mean that they actually have.





fucking baubles

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9544 on: December 22, 2021, 11:38:18 am
I look forward to Carlos Sainz getting pole in Bahrain by nine tenths of a second in Bahrain and west_london_red telling everyone they don't have the fastest car, and all these conversations are ridiculous.



deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9545 on: December 22, 2021, 12:21:09 pm
HAAS pretty much wrote this year off so expect better from them

Think Alpine have been preparing for this for some time too

Remember Abiteboul saying in a podcast they were working three cars at once (19, 20 and 21)  and it strained resources, the 21 car is now effectively the 22 car with new regs postponed etc

Though a lot has probably happened since then, not least Abiteboul leaving




Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9546 on: December 22, 2021, 12:59:03 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 22, 2021, 11:03:19 am
I saw Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Better hope so considering then our title rivals would be the spinning ballerina losing half a second per lap to Charles in the same car along with strollman ;D


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9547 on: December 22, 2021, 01:03:30 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 12:59:03 pm
Better hope so considering then our title rivals would be the spinning ballerina losing half a second per lap to Charles in the same car along with strollman ;D

As long as fishface Max and Karen Horner don't win I couldn't care less  ;D.

I'm not bitter at all haha.




west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9548 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 11:38:18 am
I look forward to Carlos Sainz getting pole in Bahrain by nine tenths of a second in Bahrain and west_london_red telling everyone they don't have the fastest car, and all these conversations are ridiculous.

Reductio ad absurdum






Once in Royal David's jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9549 on: Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 22, 2021, 11:03:19 am
I saw Aston Martin and Ferrari.

It would be cool if Seb was competitive again.



west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9550 on: Yesterday at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 10:36:13 am
Well that was an exciting and close fought season.


Sadly, its unlikely to the the case next year. Every time there is a new set of rules, we get one team that nails it and runs away from the pack. I dont expect any different this time.  Id Expect that to be red bull, given that most of the big changes are aero based and they are the kings of aero and theyve pinched a good proportion of the AMG engine team too.

On the plus side, overtaking should be much easier, so lets hope we dont get much quicker cars stuck behind slower ones anymore.

Who comes out on top could be anyone, Brawn proved that with the double diffuser.

I think people are forgetting the potential downsides of easier overtaking and hopefully it doesnt become too easy. Being easier to follow and having DRS it could actually get quite boring too. Lets not forget Hamilton at Bahrain (I think) and Verstappen at Austin were two of the best ends to races all season because they were able to keep the faster car behind them, if they just blasted past them with DRS we would have lost that. And if we want closer racing across the grid easier overtaking probably works against that and favours whoever has the fastest car.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,732
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9551 on: Yesterday at 08:42:57 pm »
if it ends up like that they'll bin DRS. I think that's probably the intention anyway considering it was little more than a bodge job which won't be needed if they've solved the actual problem. 
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9552 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9553 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Reductio ad absurdum

If anything, that must've meant Leclerc's car had broken down because there's no way in hell race pace man Sainz would outpace a qualifying specialist by a second per lap ;D
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,844
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9554 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
Xmas challenge. Best attempt at an OP in this topic gets moved to be the OP for the 2022 topic.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,732
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9555 on: Today at 02:19:25 pm »
VROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,558
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9556 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
Fuck you, you [insert name of driver here] fanboys.


Too much?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,844
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9557 on: Today at 02:21:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:19:33 pm
Fuck you, you [insert name of driver here] fanboys.


Too much?



Id just go with:

Fuck you all.



Because everyone in here is a fanboy, or fangirl, or fannon-binary, arent they?
Logged
