The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 10:00:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:12:12 pm
A bit hyperbolic surely?
Not if you take the visibility and social media activity of F1. Lewis exceeds in all metric every other driver and team on his own in terms of followers, interactions and mentions. I'm not saying he is bigger than the sport, but he is the one figure that is instantly recognisable and has draws the attention of media all over the world.

If he leaves there is a chasm that can not be filled and the sport will lose millions of casual watchers who Liberty can not afford at this point. Of course he'll retire but that won't be as damaging to the sport as him quitting because he doesn't trust the powers that be.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:00:21 am
Not if you take the visibility and social media activity of F1. Lewis exceeds in all metric every other driver and team on his own in terms of followers, interactions and mentions. I'm not saying he is bigger than the sport, but he is the one figure that is instantly recognisable and has draws the attention of media all over the world.

If he leaves there is a chasm that can not be filled and the sport will lose millions of casual watchers who Liberty can not afford at this point. Of course he'll retire but that won't be as damaging to the sport as him quitting because he doesn't trust the powers that be.

Ok, I probably took you too literally.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 10:16:11 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
The brand new cars help in a way because f1 can push them as the big thing next month or whatever.
How much of a difference is the New cars going to be for next season?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 10:21:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:16:11 am
How much of a difference is the New cars going to be for next season?

They're completely different. Power units are the same but that's about it
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 10:27:40 am »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm »
Mohammed bin Sulayem has been elected as president of the FIA replacing Jean Todt
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:29:18 pm
Mohammed bin Sulayem has been elected as president of the FIA replacing Jean Todt
And one of his first acts is to threaten to punish Lewis for not turning up to their awards piss-up. We cant just ignore the rules  ::) You couldnt make this up.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 06:21:51 pm »
"If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this," Ben Sulayem said

Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone - wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone - is his vice-president representing South America

You couldnt make this up.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Meh. What are they going to do?

They might fine hamilton, which merc will probably pay for him.
