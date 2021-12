So something i have been pondering since Sunday - when the safety car was out and Masi allowed some cars to unlap (after telling everyone that there be no unlapping), i didn't understand why Verstappen was allowed right next to, parallel with Hamilton. I believed the race leader could dictate the restart, but the second car had to be behind the leader and try to predict when the leader restarts the race. Clearly that didn't happen either.



The race leader effectively 'takes over' from the safety car to become the pace-setter when the safety car's lights go out (lapped cars would be instructed to overtake in advance of this moment, usually by a lap or two if at all). It's then up to the leader when to pick up the base, on the basis that they're not able to unduly reduce speed again afterwards. Overtaking is not permitted until cars pass the designated 'safety car line' which is often near to the pit entry* (other posters please correct me if this is now the start/finish line). So you're pretty much correct. Verstappen was being very aggressive by driving alongside but there's nothing 'wrong' with this (he did actually have a nose slightly ahead of Hamilton for a split second at one point, but it wasn't deemed significant - probably as it wasn't deemed a 'pass').*There have been a couple of issues with this over 'recent' years. The safety car line at Mugello is some distance down the pit straight, and Bottas was very late to put his foot down last year (not wanting to offer a slipstream to the chasing cars) - others further down the running order tried to pre-empt the moment of acceleration, and the accident occurred . There was also Schumacher's pass after the safety car line in Monaco back in 2010 - looking back, I'm not really sure why he was penalised for this.