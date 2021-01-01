« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 207469 times)

Offline decosabute

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9320 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap. Max still had a very good chance of winning. There would have been no room for debate then and this guidance would have made more sense. Max got his slicks, but at the expense of going behind some back markers. That was the gamble Redbull took. As it was they got their cake and fucking ate it. Masi gave them a free tyre change and then wiped out the penalty they had incurred to get those tyres. This is even before we get so Sainz not being able to attack Verstappen and give him more to think about.  The halfway house was scandalous and is pushing that "grey area" miles too far. Masi absolutely screwed the pooch.

1000% this. Anyone defending Masi because of the idea that there's a duty to letting it finish on track (which is obviously preferable) is ignoring that he could've done this in at least a couple of other ways that were infinitely closer to fair than the one he chose.

You can basically put it this way - the majority of people (not just Mercedes and Hamilton fans) are now complaining over what he did. If he'd chosen either red flagging (thereby allowing both drivers to at least have equal tyres) or keeping the backmarkers between the front runners, do you genuinely think there's be any furore from Red Bull or Max fans afterwards? Of course there wouldn't be - the guy had already been blessed by fortune to even be anywhere near the lead of the race.

Hamilton got screwed. There's no two ways about it, and I say that as someone who's no fan of his. Masi is a clown, and a supercilious one at that. His response to Wolff at the end was absolutely out of order and reeked of arrogance. Whether Mercedes appeal in full or not, the guy's head needs to roll - he's shocking.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm by decosabute »
Offline keyop

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9321 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:16:21 pm
It'd be cool to have a rocket option, just stick a couple of big'ish rockets on each car and they can use that once a race

Or vote who drives which car, that'd be fun. Not even necessarily drivers, just any celebrities.
Team Subaru and Ferrari announce their drivers for next season...




Offline Paul_h

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 01:36:05 am »
some pit radio from Abu Dhabi..
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4SWV9G-KJs

some great on board footage from the race..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFJxdKHQvY8
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 03:50:48 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap. Max still had a very good chance of winning. There would have been no room for debate then and this guidance would have made more sense. Max got his slicks, but at the expense of going behind some back markers. That was the gamble Redbull took. As it was they got their cake and fucking ate it. Masi gave them a free tyre change and then wiped out the penalty they had incurred to get those tyres. This is even before we get so Sainz not being able to attack Verstappen and give him more to think about.  The halfway house was scandalous and is pushing that "grey area" miles too far. Masi absolutely screwed the pooch.
Michael Masi was at the very least woefully incompetent and at the worst biased in how he handled that situation. I fully agree that ran principals should not be able to speak to the Race director and I'm glad that from next year they won't be. However that does not absolve Masi from his role in this debacle. The rules of the sport were there for a reason and he had applied them previously, yet on Sunday he made it up as he went along. Whether he buckled under pressure from RB or the higher ups for an exciting finish, all he really succeeded in is damaging the sport and it's reputation.

2021 will be remembered for this, not for the great competition between Lewis and Verstappen and as fans we were denied a moment to celebrate. I certainly hope Masi is fired, his position is untenable really, teams and drivers have no faith in him (bar RB) because he can't apply the rules written in black in white. He is inconsistent and in a sport of fine margins he is an outright danger.

Mercedes absolute silence race day has been interesting, I would have thought we'd know by now if they were pursuing this case but perhaps they're still taking on legal council. Personally I'd hope they still file against the decision, burn the whole thing down and if proper reform comes from it then great.
Offline clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9324 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap. Max still had a very good chance of winning. There would have been no room for debate then and this guidance would have made more sense. Max got his slicks, but at the expense of going behind some back markers. That was the gamble Redbull took. As it was they got their cake and fucking ate it. Masi gave them a free tyre change and then wiped out the penalty they had incurred to get those tyres. This is even before we get so Sainz not being able to attack Verstappen and give him more to think about.  The halfway house was scandalous and is pushing that "grey area" miles too far. Masi absolutely screwed the pooch.

This is exactly what he should have done if the really didn't want to finish under a safety car. At least follow the rules on way or another and make it fair.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9325 on: Today at 09:16:52 am »
Bernie Ecclestone happy for Vettel to pass schumacher but not Hamilton.


It doesn't take a genius to work out the reasons why. He never liked him did he.
Online Slick_Beef

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9326 on: Today at 09:41:21 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap.

Then it would it have been Red Bull with the appeals because the usual procedure is to let the cars unlap. Masi did call it badly and will probably lose his job over it, but lets no pretend it was an easy situation, it was a difficult call to make in a short amount of time. I think in hindsight most would agree a red flag would have been the most elegant solution, but it would be unusual to throw a red flag for an incident like that (and also not without controversy) so I can see why they didn't do it at the time.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:16:52 am
Bernie Ecclestone happy for Vettel to pass schumacher but not Hamilton.


It doesn't take a genius to work out the reasons why. He never liked him did he.

Bernie is not involved anymore
Online fucking baubles

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9327 on: Today at 09:47:29 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:41:21 am
Then it would it have been Red Bull with the appeals because the usual procedure is to let the cars unlap. Masi did call it badly and will probably lose his job over it, but lets no pretend it was an easy situation, it was a difficult call to make in a short amount of time. I think in hindsight most would agree a red flag would have been the most elegant solution, but it would be unusual to throw a red flag for an incident like that (and also not without controversy) so I can see why they didn't do it at the time.

It was an incredibly easy situation to deal with, you literally just follow the rules rather than making it up as you go along in the name of 'entertainment'.

Whats happened now because of Masi is we have an undeserving world champion (sorry, but he is), a lot of people turned off because of what happened and a whole season essentially ruined because the guy who is there to enforce the rules decided for reasons best known to himself to jazz it up a bit right at the death. Max would have been a future world champion anyway, he's too quick and in too good of a car not to. But what we have now is of course a tainted first one, where his numerous fuck-ups (and frankly....bottling over the last few races) haven't cost him at all. With everything him and his family stand for, and what his title rival stands for, and where the last few races were held.....its not really a good look for the sport at all.
Offline Lusty

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9328 on: Today at 09:47:48 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:41:21 am
Then it would it have been Red Bull with the appeals because the usual procedure is to let the cars unlap. Masi did call it badly and will probably lose his job over it, but lets no pretend it was an easy situation, it was a difficult call to make in a short amount of time. I think in hindsight most would agree a red flag would have been the most elegant solution, but it would be unusual to throw a red flag for an incident like that (and also not without controversy) so I can see why they didn't do it at the time.

Bernie is not involved anymore
The rules are that you have to either let all the lapped cars through, or none of them.  So Red Bull would have no basis for appeal in that case.
Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9329 on: Today at 09:55:43 am »
as was mentioned earlier did anyone think on last lap that Max's weaving on main street was a bit excessive
Online fucking baubles

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9330 on: Today at 09:59:15 am »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 09:55:43 am
as was mentioned earlier did anyone think on last lap that Max's weaving on main street was a bit excessive

A little, but lets be honest at that point he could have lobbed some eggs out of his car at Hamilton and he wouldn't have been penalised for it. Masi got what he wanted (whether you think thats Max winning the title or just a 'spectacle'), there's absolutely no chance the stewards would have then gone 'Yep, five second time penalty for excessive weaving'.
Offline Lusty

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9331 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 09:55:43 am
as was mentioned earlier did anyone think on last lap that Max's weaving on main street was a bit excessive
Yes, maybe Perez as well, but weaving is a bit of a grey area I think.  There's been much worse examples throughout the year that didn't get punished.  From memory I think Alonso in one of the sprint races was all over the shop.

It's like the F1 equivilent of foul throws (although a lot more dangerous in some circumstances).
Online eddymunster

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9332 on: Today at 10:02:15 am »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 09:55:43 am
as was mentioned earlier did anyone think on last lap that Max's weaving on main street was a bit excessive

Yes but in the grand scheme of things, on the last lap of the deciding race, I'd have been disappointed to see a penalty for that if it were to affect the title. I think that falls into slap on the wrist territory at that stage even without the Masi debacle.

