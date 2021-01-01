Masi could have done this by not letting any of the cars un lap. Max still had a very good chance of winning. There would have been no room for debate then and this guidance would have made more sense. Max got his slicks, but at the expense of going behind some back markers. That was the gamble Redbull took. As it was they got their cake and fucking ate it. Masi gave them a free tyre change and then wiped out the penalty they had incurred to get those tyres. This is even before we get so Sainz not being able to attack Verstappen and give him more to think about. The halfway house was scandalous and is pushing that "grey area" miles too far. Masi absolutely screwed the pooch.



Michael Masi was at the very least woefully incompetent and at the worst biased in how he handled that situation. I fully agree that ran principals should not be able to speak to the Race director and I'm glad that from next year they won't be. However that does not absolve Masi from his role in this debacle. The rules of the sport were there for a reason and he had applied them previously, yet on Sunday he made it up as he went along. Whether he buckled under pressure from RB or the higher ups for an exciting finish, all he really succeeded in is damaging the sport and it's reputation.2021 will be remembered for this, not for the great competition between Lewis and Verstappen and as fans we were denied a moment to celebrate. I certainly hope Masi is fired, his position is untenable really, teams and drivers have no faith in him (bar RB) because he can't apply the rules written in black in white. He is inconsistent and in a sport of fine margins he is an outright danger.Mercedes absolute silence race day has been interesting, I would have thought we'd know by now if they were pursuing this case but perhaps they're still taking on legal council. Personally I'd hope they still file against the decision, burn the whole thing down and if proper reform comes from it then great.