When you 'we'd all be screaming' I think you're projecting mate. I was half expecting to get PSG but agreed that it needed to be re-drawn because of the obvious error.

To be fair to UEFA, there was a fuck up and when it was obvious there'd been a fuck up they did the only correct thing and re-ran the draw. As it's a random draw some teams got better draws, some got worse draws and some had the same (copyright M Owen 2021). Until the draw was completed properly we were in the same position as we were at the start opf the day - we could have got PSG or Salzburg or someone in between.

The difference with Formula 1 is that they fucked things up massively and then doubled down.

As someone said on Twitter, it's like the title going to the last game of the season with Liverpool playing City on level points and goal difference. 85 minutes in, LIverpool are 3-0 up and the Premier League decide to 'make it interesting' by saying next goal wins and sending off Mo Salah.

TBF, Gary Linekar made the analogy that City vs Liverpool was happening, City were 3-0 then it went to penalties and City had to take them in bare feet.

I was thinking, "That's rubbish...we'd be smashing City"
Just checking on the 'letting lapped cars unlap themselves' point.

I understand that the four/five cars between VER and HAM were allowed to unlap themselves but not those further back.

Can anyone confirm that VER had lapped cars behind him when the race 'restarted' meaning he didn't have to worry about being overtaken and could purely focus on overtaking HAM?
Hmmm. I don't know, I mean who even remembers about Senna taking Prost off now and that could have cost two people's lives. Are we really saying that this is even worse?

Err... everyone? The Senna-prost rivalry even has it's own web page on Wikipedia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prost%E2%80%93Senna_rivalry
Just checking on the 'letting lapped cars unlap themselves' point.

I understand that the four/five cars between VER and HAM were allowed to unlap themselves but not those further back.

Can anyone confirm that VER had lapped cars behind him when the race 'restarted' meaning he didn't have to worry about being overtaken and could purely focus on overtaking HAM?
That's right. I think Riccardo and someone else were between him and Sainz.
TBF, Gary Linekar made the analogy that City vs Liverpool was happening, City were 3-0 then it went to penalties and City had to take them in bare feet.

I was thinking, "That's rubbish...we'd be smashing City"

Youre right it was Lineker. And you're right we'd probably have smashed it. The analogy still stands.
That's right. I think Riccardo and someone else were between him and Sainz.

Haha. Thought as much. What a fucking joke. The whole point on these 'restarts' after the safety car is that you can attack the car in front whilst defending the overtake from behind. Verstappen didn't have to worry about the latter so could take lines without the risk of an overtake from behind. What were Sainz's tyres like? Was he realistically in a position to have a go at Verstappen all things being equal?
Yep. As supremely talented as Max is, when the pressure was truly on, the best driver prevailed for 57 out of 58 laps. Max absolutely shit the bed off the start, forced Lewis off the track on the first lap, was slower on virtually every part of the track, and couldn't make enough of a dent in his lead even on fresh tyres.

He 100% deserved to go into the final race with a chance of winning the title, but he didn't deserve to win the final race in any shape or form whatsoever - he was second best by every racing measure there is. Anyone saying it isn't Max's fault are missing the point entirely - Lewis deserved not to lose much more than Max deserved to win, and I think that is what grates with most people.

This wasn't a decision made by the race director in the heat of the moment with little information - it was made with all the prior knowledge he needed about track positions, the safety car, the progress on clearing the accident, Lewis' 11-second lead, and the lapped cars. He had 4-5 laps to read the regulations if he was unsure, and had plenty of advice available to ensure any decision was correct.

There's a certain irony that after Max had tried to knock Lewis off the track all season, it was ultimately the race director that effectively did it for him on the last lap.
He also shat the bed for the 3 races before too. If he had rightly lost the championship then it would have rightly gone down as one of the biggest bottle jobs in history.

Hamilton withstood all the pressure of knowing he had to win all of the last 4 races to win the championship. Max bottled it but got given a freebie.
I think Masi panicked. They desperately didn't want the last race ending behind a safety car, so they wanted to have at least one lap of racing to avoid an anticlimactic finish.
The really bizarre twist was letting the 4 cars between them go past before racing again. I think he crumbled under pressure from Horner. After that it was no longer a race and a certain hand over of the title.

Maybe Hamilton should have slammed on the brakes caused a collision and gamble he might be able to limp home?

Very poor ending to a season, mind you I still can't believe they allowed the race earlier in the season to be given half points - how could you call that a race when the safety car never came off the track?
Haha. Thought as much. What a fucking joke. The whole point on these 'restarts' after the safety car is that you can attack the car in front whilst defending the overtake from behind. Verstappen didn't have to worry about the latter so could take lines without the risk of an overtake from behind. What were Sainz's tyres like? Was he realistically in a position to have a go at Verstappen all things being equal?
I can't see why the other lapped cars didn't unlap themselves though. Was it a time thing or did Verstappen not let them pass?

I didn't hear anything on the radio saying it and i haven't seen any footage of what happened.
Just checking on the 'letting lapped cars unlap themselves' point.

I understand that the four/five cars between VER and HAM were allowed to unlap themselves but not those further back.

Can anyone confirm that VER had lapped cars behind him when the race 'restarted' meaning he didn't have to worry about being overtaken and could purely focus on overtaking HAM?

Thats right.

It was literally manipulated for it to be a one lap fight between Lewis on old hard tyres and Max on fresh soft ones, and fuck everyone else. Sainz in third place wasn't given the opportunity to have a go at Max, as there were cars between him and Max who weren't allowed to unlap themselves. The lapped cars themselves weren't given the opportunity to compete with the cars in front of them, Danny Ric I know was annoyed as he was one of those who wasn't allowed to unlap himself and had fresh softs on himself.

The more you read about it, the more incredible it becomes.

I can't see why the other lapped cars didn't unlap themselves though. Was it a time thing or did Verstappen not let them pass?

I didn't hear anything on the radio saying it and i haven't seen any footage of what happened.

They weren't allowed to, it was literally the cars between Lewis and Max. Because if it had been all of the cars, its unlikely we'd have had any racing. As above, the rules were changed to allow Verstappen to win the title when he wouldn't have if the rules had been followed.
I can't see why the other lapped cars didn't unlap themselves though. Was it a time thing or did Verstappen not let them pass?

As fb outlined above, Masi only permitted the four cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves and not the other lapped cars who were positioned behind Verstappen. Very difficult to understand.
Youre right it was Lineker. And you're right we'd probably have smashed it. The analogy still stands.

Obviously. What happened was mental
As fb outlined above, Masi only permitted the four cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves and not the other lapped cars who were positioned behind Verstappen. Very difficult to understand.
When the call came through on the radio came through didn't it say all unlapped cars come through though?

That's what the message on the screen said I thought. I need to go back and watch it.
