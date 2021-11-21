« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

BOBSCOUSE

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9200 on: Today at 06:47:12 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:29:45 pm
I liked the simile I heard on the radio.

One team are 12-0 up and the ref says next goal wins = F1

More like "One team are 12-0 up and for no reason whatsoever the ref sends 5 of the leading teams players off before saying next goal wins" = F1
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Happy Craig'mas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9201 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:45:47 pm
If he is treated in the way he treats others, he will crash out every race.

I've always felt this about him. He banks on other drivers knowing he is dangerous and they are forced to continually take avoiding action. If they didn't, as you say, he'd crash out every race.
Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9202 on: Today at 07:00:41 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:10:49 pm
The idea that Verstappen is complicit in this is a bit mad mate ;D. He's got a job to do and he did it, he's under absolutely no obligation to dig Masi out of a hole and I doubt anyone at Mercedes would have expected him to.

Masi is the only one to blame here. 1994 was completely different because that was the driver's fault, stripping Schumacher of the title would have been the right thing to do, like it was in 97 when they stripped him of 2nd.

You seemed to think he's a victim. Nope he was a very willing participant of the whole farce. Horner was on the line complaining to Masi about the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen. Masi completely bent over to Horner and red bull when a few moments before that he wasn't going to let the only those 4 cars as it turned out go through.

Verstappens title has a massive asterix purely because it was gifted to him by as Hamilton put it "manipulation".
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9203 on: Today at 07:03:34 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:56:50 pm
Oh I'm sorry the last 2 days then. You don't like the discussions happening, you're snippy with posters. Maybe you should take the break, and relax a bit. You seem tense.

Perfectly relaxed but thanks for the concern.

If Im being rude or snippy with anyone Im sure the Mods will pull me up on it.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9204 on: Today at 07:04:09 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 06:51:22 pm
I've always felt this about him. He banks on other drivers knowing he is dangerous and they are forced to continually take avoiding action. If they didn't, as you say, he'd crash out every race.

It's what racing drivers do though, especially when young. How do you think Schumacher won so many titles if he wasn't prepared to put his car in places others where not prepared to do? Even Lewis at the beginning of his career took chances that he wouldn't dream of doing now. Most drivers mature once they win that first title and learn they don't have to take huge risks each time they drive. That is usually when they start to mature and learn there are many different ways of winning a race. There is no reason to think Max will be any different once he learns to drive with less drama and begin to use his talent in a less dramatic way. Then we will see how good he will become.
keyop

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9205 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:12:41 pm
Also hope this makes Mercedes angry and put even more effort into their car for next season.
I'm almost certain it will, and with Lewis still in great shape (technically, physically, and mentally), then Red Bull will have quite the battle on their hands next season - especially with the FIA mindful of how they effectively screwed Mercedes' entire season in one moment.

We see referees even things out (or overcorrect decisions) all the time, and yesterday might bode well for Mercedes when they need things to go their way in future. The FIA have painted themselves into a corner, where any harsh decisions against Mercedes next year could be seen as bias or a rigged decision for 'entertainment' (which in less than 24 hours is now a global narrative entirely of their own making). If Lewis, Mercedes and Wolff stay calm, professional, and respectful of their opponents and the sport (regardless of what happens with the appeal), they'll come out of this as the good guys. By contrast, the theme of Max, Red Bull and Horner as the 'bad guys' will continue and even though that reputation is only partly of their own making, it could quickly turn against them if Max and Horner continue to behave so arrogantly on and off the track.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9206 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:04:09 pm
It's what racing drivers do though, especially when young. How do you think Schumacher won so many titles if he wasn't prepared to put his car in places others where not prepared to do? Even Lewis at the beginning of his career took chances that he wouldn't dream of doing now. Most drivers mature once they win that first title and learn they don't have to take huge risks each time they drive. That is usually when they start to mature and learn there are many different ways of winning a race. There is no reason to think Max will be any different once he learns to drive with less drama and begin to use his talent in a less dramatic way. Then we will see how good he will become.

Some drivers do, most don't get as much leeway as he seems to get. There is getting your elbows out and driving aggressively, and then there is simply driving beyond what should be acceptable, dangerous even.

Also, you're talking like Max is some rookie driver. This is his 7th season in F1, yesterday was his 141st race and 20th win. If he doesn't know there are other ways to win races by now then I'm ultimately not sure how winning a title will suddenly teach him that (esp a title he won because he drove in that way).

I'm not sure winning the title is the reason the liked of Schumacher stopped driving so aggressively either - he'd raced less than 50 races when he won the title. Less for Lewis. It's likely the matured as they got experience, rather than winning their title. 141 races should be enough to mature.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9207 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:23:23 am
Funny that, yet you're happy to back up posters implying others are racist.  :duh
If you mean me Barney I implied nothing of the fucking sort, lad
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9208 on: Today at 07:16:42 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 07:09:50 pm
Some drivers do, most don't get as much leeway as he seems to get. There is getting your elbows out and driving aggressively, and then there is simply driving beyond what should be acceptable, dangerous even.

Also, you're talking like Max is some rookie driver. This is his 7th season in F1, yesterday was his 141st race and 20th win. If he doesn't know there are other ways to win races by now then I'm ultimately not sure how winning a title will suddenly teach him that (esp a title he won because he drove in that way).

The talented aggressive drivers such as Senna, Schmacher always got leeway mainly because they were supremely talented and people get polarised in opinions towards drivers depending on who they follow. I also said learning to win a title can always take a time for a driver especially if they are not in the top team. Of course winning a title changes drivers they develop, mature they learn they can win without taking wild risks. They develop as drivers and people as they learn to adapt to fighting for titles. Do you think Lewis was always this mature? Of course not, they all start off testing the boundaries, Lewis was no different. But the best ones ultimately learn from their mistakes and adapt and become all the better for it.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9209 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm
Again, hes 141 races into his career. More than most ever get to race.

As I added to my post, Schumacher and Lewis both won titles much earlier in their careers than him and Id personally put their driving maturing down to number of races they took part in (as evidenced by many other drivers who dont win titles also having a similar maturing).
Lusty

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9210 on: Today at 07:23:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:16:42 pm
The talented aggressive drivers such as Senna, Schmacher always got leeway mainly because they were supremely talented and people get polarised in opinions towards drivers depending on who they follow. I also said learning to win a title can always take a time for a driver especially if they are not in the top team. Of course winning a title changes drivers they develop, mature they learn they can win without taking wild risks. They develop as drivers and people as they learn to adapt to fighting for titles. Do you think Lewis was always this mature? Of course not, they all start off testing the boundaries, Lewis was no different. But the best ones ultimately learn from their mistakes and adapt and become all the better for it.
I'm not sure they really do mature.  Schumacher certainly never did anyway, potentially his worst incident was in 2010 and he was fighting over 10th place!  I'm not sure Senna ever really calmed down either as his career went on.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9211 on: Today at 07:28:10 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 07:22:08 pm
Again, hes 141 races into his career. More than most ever get to race.

As I added to my post, Schumacher and Lewis both won titles much earlier in their careers than him and Id personally put their driving maturing down to number of races they took part in (as evidenced by many other drivers who dont win titles also having a similar maturing).

But he hasn't got a title. What makes a driver relax the most? It winning that first title. I remember Alain Prost and a lot of people said he was one of the best drivers of all, yet it took him years to get that elusive first title. He tried for three years at Renault to win it and it was only getting away from France and the pressure which followed him there, that ultimately he won it at McLaren two years later. If it takes someone as good as Prost that long to get that first title it shouldn't be a surprise that Verstappen has struggled as well. It's as much about getting into that right team at the right time as well, sometimes you need some luck to go with it.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9212 on: Today at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:23:47 pm
I'm not sure they really do mature.  Schumacher certainly never did anyway, potentially his worst incident was in 2010 and he was fighting over 10th place!  I'm not sure Senna ever really calmed down either as his career went on.

Senna wasn't knocking people off circuits so much, once he'd won that third title especially. He came into his own after that, it was probably the arrival of Schumacher then which made him more tense, as he faced from him what he himself had done to others at the beginning of his career. He was a lot more settled especially when Gerhard Berger was his team-mate.
