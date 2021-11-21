Also hope this makes Mercedes angry and put even more effort into their car for next season.



I'm almost certain it will, and with Lewis still in great shape (technically, physically, and mentally), then Red Bull will have quite the battle on their hands next season - especially with the FIA mindful of how they effectively screwed Mercedes' entire season in one moment.We see referees even things out (or overcorrect decisions) all the time, and yesterday might bode well for Mercedes when they need things to go their way in future. The FIA have painted themselves into a corner, where any harsh decisions against Mercedes next year could be seen as bias or a rigged decision for 'entertainment' (which in less than 24 hours is now a global narrative entirely of their own making). If Lewis, Mercedes and Wolff stay calm, professional, and respectful of their opponents and the sport (regardless of what happens with the appeal), they'll come out of this as the good guys. By contrast, the theme of Max, Red Bull and Horner as the 'bad guys' will continue and even though that reputation is only partly of their own making, it could quickly turn against them if Max and Horner continue to behave so arrogantly on and off the track.