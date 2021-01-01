« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 201866 times)

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9160 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:42:37 pm
He said in 2007 that he didn't want to win it in court but McLaren still went on with their (hopeless) appeal.

Hard to know what the right thing to do now is.  Masi has created such a mess.  Even if the appeal is successful though they might just declare the race result null and void, which would still result in Verstappen winning the title.  Might be the best way out of all this actually.

Can't see sponsors, TV stations or Abu Dhabi being happy with that. Basically saying the race didn't happen. I have absolutely no idea what they do here, I'm an absolute F1 novice, I dip in and out when it gets interesting but they have fucked up so bad here that I'm not sure how they fix it.

Hamilton may want to drop it eventually, but Mercedes probably have a ton of suppliers, staff etc that might be in line for payouts if Hamilton were to win and Sponsors who might pay them bonuses if Hamilton wins. They might have no choice but to keep going to avoid themselves being in trouble.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9161 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:42:37 pm
He said in 2007 that he didn't want to win it in court but McLaren still went on with their (hopeless) appeal.

Hard to know what the right thing to do now is.  Masi has created such a mess.  Even if the appeal is successful though they might just declare the race result null and void, which would still result in Verstappen winning the title.  Might be the best way out of all this actually.

Actually think that would be a good outcome. Changing the title now wouldn't feel right. At the same time, something big has to happen to make sure it never happens again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9162 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:32:34 pm
Ye, he said that before he'd even crossed the finish line. To be fair to him he's been nothing but magnanimous since and I think he's handled the whole thing excellently.

Also, he's correct, it was manipulated. I think only to get a racing finish, but he's correct.

Yeah him and his dad were amazing yesterday, real class despite what happened. Good guys.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9163 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:55:31 pm
Can't see sponsors, TV stations or Abu Dhabi being happy with that. Basically saying the race didn't happen. I have absolutely no idea what they do here, I'm an absolute F1 novice, I dip in and out when it gets interesting but they have fucked up so bad here that I'm not sure how they fix it.

Hamilton may want to drop it eventually, but Mercedes probably have a ton of suppliers, staff etc that might be in line for payouts if Hamilton were to win and Sponsors who might pay them bonuses if Hamilton wins. They might have no choice but to keep going to avoid themselves being in trouble.
Well there is no good option really.  Masi has painted them all into a corner.  The sad thing is it's completely unfair on both drivers, although I'd argue more so on Verstappen if this turns out to be his only Championship because it will always have that asterisk against it for something that wasn't his fault.  Hamilton has won 7 championships already and it's not the first time he's had a dissapointment at the end either so whatever happens this is a smaller issue in terms of his overall career.
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,696
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9164 on: Today at 04:05:12 pm »
If it ends up being Max only title surely hell be happier winning one over the alternative, which was Lewis winning the championship under a safety car
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9165 on: Today at 04:09:08 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 04:05:12 pm
If it ends up being Max only title surely hell be happier winning one over the alternative, which was Lewis winning the championship under a safety car

Him and salty spice seemed pretty happy about it yesterday.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9166 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
There has to be something to come from all this. They can't go on like nothing happend.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 484
  • ******
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9167 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
I have been following this thread with 'interest' this year and no matter which side of the fence you sat on prior to the race, I can't believe that anyone thinks that was a satisfactory conclusion to the season.

F1 has always had a huge element of luck and off-track events determining the outcome, but for the entire world championship to come down to a decision made by a race director who is clearly out of his depth is a real shame.  The story of this season should always have been about two great drivers going toe to toe, but instead it will be littered with subtexts around regulation breaches, petty squabbles between team bosses, and arbitrary rulings which influenced the eventual outcome.

There was no good way to end yesterday's race, but it seems clear to me that the correct decision was to either guarantee a last 'green' lap by not having the lapped cars un-lap themselves, or to let every lapped car un-lap themselves which likely means that the race ends under the safety car.  The middle ground approach made no sense and gave a massively unfair advantage to Verstappen, especially as Sainz in 3rd place was not given the same chance to influence the potential outcome of the race as Verstappen was due to the fact that he did have lapped cards in front of him.  Leaving the lapped cars in place would obviously have made it much harder for Verstappen, but they likely would have moved aside very quickly and he may well have still had one chance to overtake on the lap in the spot where Hamilton attempted to win back the place on the actual lap that was driven.

One thing that has to stop next season is the ability of the team bosses to influence the outcome of decisions before they are made, or in the case of yesterday's race, after they are made.  The fact that the decision was made for the lapped cars to not un-lap themselves only to be (partially) reversed when Horner complained is a very bad look for both Massi and the sport in general.

F1 has always been a bit of a showpiece rather than a sport, but the manufactured one lap 'shootout' yesterday took it beyond anything I've seen before and even further from what most would class to be genuine sporting integrity.  I feel massively sorry for Hamilton just as I would have for Verstappen had the roles been reversed, but I must admit that part of me was desperately hoping for the result to be overturned just to wipe that smug grin off of the face of Christian Horner.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • Never Forget
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9168 on: Today at 04:29:45 pm »
I liked the simile I heard on the radio.

One team are 12-0 up and the ref says next goal wins = F1
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,983
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9169 on: Today at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:25 am
Sorry Darren you're wrong. The clear track announcement was on lap 57.


Mercs should have told Bottas to bin it into the wall.

A decent team mate would have just "accidentally" spun coming out of a corner while trying to keep heat in his tyres.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
  • Believer
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9170 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:51:13 pm
Cant say I know too much about F1, but if Hamilton wanted to win the race why didnt he just drive a bit faster?

Hiya mum. See you at the weekend  ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Up
« previous next »
 