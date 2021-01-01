I have been following this thread with 'interest' this year and no matter which side of the fence you sat on prior to the race, I can't believe that anyone thinks that was a satisfactory conclusion to the season.



F1 has always had a huge element of luck and off-track events determining the outcome, but for the entire world championship to come down to a decision made by a race director who is clearly out of his depth is a real shame. The story of this season should always have been about two great drivers going toe to toe, but instead it will be littered with subtexts around regulation breaches, petty squabbles between team bosses, and arbitrary rulings which influenced the eventual outcome.



There was no good way to end yesterday's race, but it seems clear to me that the correct decision was to either guarantee a last 'green' lap by not having the lapped cars un-lap themselves, or to let every lapped car un-lap themselves which likely means that the race ends under the safety car. The middle ground approach made no sense and gave a massively unfair advantage to Verstappen, especially as Sainz in 3rd place was not given the same chance to influence the potential outcome of the race as Verstappen was due to the fact that he did have lapped cards in front of him. Leaving the lapped cars in place would obviously have made it much harder for Verstappen, but they likely would have moved aside very quickly and he may well have still had one chance to overtake on the lap in the spot where Hamilton attempted to win back the place on the actual lap that was driven.



One thing that has to stop next season is the ability of the team bosses to influence the outcome of decisions before they are made, or in the case of yesterday's race, after they are made. The fact that the decision was made for the lapped cars to not un-lap themselves only to be (partially) reversed when Horner complained is a very bad look for both Massi and the sport in general.



F1 has always been a bit of a showpiece rather than a sport, but the manufactured one lap 'shootout' yesterday took it beyond anything I've seen before and even further from what most would class to be genuine sporting integrity. I feel massively sorry for Hamilton just as I would have for Verstappen had the roles been reversed, but I must admit that part of me was desperately hoping for the result to be overturned just to wipe that smug grin off of the face of Christian Horner.