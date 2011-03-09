« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 198792 times)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 12:16:52 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
How many of them are on here defending the decision to hand Red Bull the title?  ;)

Indeed, anyone actively defending this decision is either a Verstappen fan and/or wanted Hamilton to lose.

Personally, I don't have any real attachment to either driver, at the start of the season I was hoping for Verstappen (or somebody else) to win the championship for a change, but the amount of help he has had from var in the latter part of the season has been completely over the top.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 12:18:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Why does it have to be one or the other? I know plenty of people that watch F1 with no allegiance to any team or driver. They just like watching the racing

Im one for sure, enjoy watching the battles and only got back into it this season as its not been such a bore fest as other recent years have. No allegiance to anyone as I dip in and out and dont look into anything too much regarding teams, drivers, etc.

Ignorance is bliss I guess as I thoroughly enjoyed the race today, one of the best things Ive watched all year, while on the other hand many with strong ties to Lewis seem absolutely beside themselves in here, like me after Liverpool being knocked out the CL or anytime we dont win to be fair  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 02:07:43 am »
Hamilton was cheated out of it today. Best driver all day long. Took the lead, put down numerous fastest laps. Had it in the bag.

Dodgy dealing at the end, where they didnt follow the rules and seemed to make it up on the spot, left him sitting as a lame duck, trying to fend off fresh soft tires on worn hard tires in a one lap shoot out.

Verstappen won the points for non racing in Belgium. Why couldnt this finish under the safety car? For the 50+ laps prior to the Williams crash, Hamilton was the best man out there.

He was robbed. My interest in watching in future has waned, for sure. I like sport. That was not it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 05:35:28 am »
I am a huge Hamilton fan and think he is the most under appreciated sports person around in this country (quite simply because he is good, flash and black). But that said I am not particularly bothered who won in the end and if anything I am enjoying the fall out because if there is ever a sport that deserves acrimony and for a result to be settled away from the event and in controversy then its this one. Its an absolute circus of a sport.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 06:50:51 am »
Have t bothered watching F1 for a while but thought this would be good to watch. Stupidly, I assumed that the lead would be maintained if the race restarted. I mean its not like they dont have the technology to do it. Instead 50+ laps go in the bin and the second place driver gets the lead wiped out and the chance to have fresh tyres.

Couldnt give a fuck about its the rules because if those are the rules, the rules are shit.

Joke of a sport.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 07:01:10 am »
So, that was crazy
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 07:05:10 am »
Absolute farce.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 07:11:37 am »
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 07:13:51 am »
So is anyone feeling better about yesterday? I woke up this morning and the disbelief at that ending still prevails, I can only imagine how Lewis and everyone at Mercedes is feeling. This bad blood is going to rumble on now for months and it's highly distasteful. Yesterday everyone lost, including Red Bull and even in the years to come, this will always have a tainted haze over it. Yesterday the best man and team on the day, not due to anything they did but to a decision that was nonsensical at best and down right dodgy at worst.

As a fan of sport in general this has completely put me off F1, because there is no consistency of rule application. The 'sport' now exists only for the spectacle and the narrative that the FIA decided upon. Michael Masi and the FIA have been a joke the whole season but after Spa and Jeddah anyone thinking it couldn't get more ridiculous was utterly wrong.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 07:16:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:37 am
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.

I still think it should of been red flagged. There were almost 6 laps left when the SC came out, usually it takes a few laps under the SC to resume racing. It wasn't right for it to end under SC or the way it did on the last lap. Red flag should of came out but then you had Toto on the radio earlier asking Masi not to red flag it. There's far too much back and forth between the race director and pit wall for my liking. This year it's just gone up another level with Horner and Wolff trying to influence decisions.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:37 am
As the Mercedes pit was the nearest to the track its curious to know why for the second time they did not bring Hamilton in for a change of tyres. They had the same opportunity as Red Bull but chose not to do it.

Because if they do, redbull leave max out, he goes behind max, and if the rules are applied, which they weren't, it's almost certain there is no restart and max wins.

Leaving Lewis out in the circumstances, if the rules are applied correctly, is almost certainly the correct decision.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 07:20:22 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:16:25 am
I still think it should of been red flagged. There were almost 6 laps left when the SC came out, usually it takes a few laps under the SC to resume racing. It wasn't right for it to end under SC or the way it did on the last lap. Red flag should of came out but then you had Toto on the radio earlier asking Masi not to red flag it. There's far too much back and forth between the race director and pit wall for my liking. This year it's just gone up another level with Horner and Wolff trying to influence decisions.

I agree Ive made the same point about the managers trying to put pressure on officials its not correct. Hopefully that will be looked into next season.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 07:22:39 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 07:17:33 am
Because if they do, redbull leave max out, he goes behind max, and if the rules are applied, which they weren't, it's almost certain there is no restart and max wins.

Leaving Lewis out in the circumstances, if the rules are applied correctly, is almost certainly the correct decision.

They had an earlier opportunity to bring him in and still didnt take it. At least Hamilton would have had less worn tyres.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 07:27:22 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:16:25 am
I still think it should of been red flagged. There were almost 6 laps left when the SC came out, usually it takes a few laps under the SC to resume racing. It wasn't right for it to end under SC or the way it did on the last lap. Red flag should of came out but then you had Toto on the radio earlier asking Masi not to red flag it. There's far too much back and forth between the race director and pit wall for my liking. This year it's just gone up another level with Horner and Wolff trying to influence decisions.

This probably makes sense and at least gives both drivers chance to put fresh tyres on. Problem is Masi had already said pre-race he would not red flag of an incident such as this, specifically at this corner.

Regarding the lobbying of the Race dircetor, it's 100% wrong, but that does not excuse him choosing to disregard the rules in order to create a spectacle.

There's been plenty of debatable rulings so far, which you can argue until you're blue in the face, all of which have been subjective incidents to some extrent, this however was not, it was plain and simple incorrect application of rules, which essentially decided the title.


 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 07:30:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:39 am
They had an earlier opportunity to bring him in and still didnt take it. At least Hamilton would have had less worn tyres.

Unless Mercedes had a crystal ball, both decisions were 100% correct. As shown by the fact that Lewis had more than enough speed in hand to keep max at bay. If no cars are released, Lewis wins, if all cars are released, Lewis wins, if the safety car stays out another lap as per the regulations, Lewis wins, no Latifi crash, Lewis wins.

There's not really much grey area here.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 07:32:37 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:39 am
They had an earlier opportunity to bring him in and still didnt take it. At least Hamilton would have had less worn tyres.
And Red Bull then also leaves Max out and Lewis has to try and overtake him which could cause a crash losing the title?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 07:33:41 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 07:27:22 am

Regarding the lobbying of the Race dircetor, it's 100% wrong, but that does not excuse him choosing to disregard the rules in order to create a spectacle.


I agree but you can hear the uncertainty in him when Horner was on the blower to him near the end, he doesn't know what to do and having a direct line to him just adds further pressure to someone who clearly isn't up to the job and hasn't been since he got it.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 07:37:10 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:33:41 am
I agree but you can hear the uncertainty in him when Horner was on the blower to him near the end, he doesn't know what to do and having a direct line to him just adds further pressure to someone who clearly isn't up to the job and hasn't been since he got it.

Hate to be unsympathetic, but that's the job (admittedly a very difficult one), if you can't maintain objectivity, you're not fit to do it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 07:49:03 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:16:07 am
If the cap fits, Darren. There was no implication of you being a racist in my post, mate. You have made that supposition. I was simply pointing out that racism is inherent in the sport, Mosely and Ecclestone being prime examples of its murky past. Fucking hell, who's salty now? Lewis Hamilton will be remembered as being the greatest driver in the sports history. What will Verstappen, Horner and Red Bull's legacy be? A gang of cheating c*nts who had Masi on their payroll. Red Bull blight every sport they are involved with. Simple as that.

Spot on again mate
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 08:01:24 am »
If entertainment is what they want and not a sport that follow strict rules then that's fine. But tell people that. Give them banana skins too and make it full on mario kart.

What happened yesterday was one of the most controversial endings to a sport season ever. Mercedes need to take it further.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:13:51 am
So is anyone feeling better about yesterday? I woke up this morning and the disbelief at that ending still prevails, I can only imagine how Lewis and everyone at Mercedes is feeling. This bad blood is going to rumble on now for months and it's highly distasteful. Yesterday everyone lost, including Red Bull and even in the years to come, this will always have a tainted haze over it. Yesterday the best man and team on the day, not due to anything they did but to a decision that was nonsensical at best and down right dodgy at worst.

As a fan of sport in general this has completely put me off F1, because there is no consistency of rule application. The 'sport' now exists only for the spectacle and the narrative that the FIA decided upon. Michael Masi and the FIA have been a joke the whole season but after Spa and Jeddah anyone thinking it couldn't get more ridiculous was utterly wrong.

Nah still absolutely gobsmacked.

Its not a great look for the sport that the one black driver on the grid, wearing a rainbow helmet, was ruthlessly screwed in favour of one of the few drivers who outright refused to take a knee during the BLM protests. In Saudi Arabia. A few posters seem very keen to close that topic of discussion down but its hard not to think its come into it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 08:35:04 am »
Carlos Sainz the only driver on the grid to finish every single race this season.

The lapped cars in front of him were not allowed to unlap themselves so he couldn't take part in the last lap 'race' with Hamilton and Verstappen. I guess having him involved would have taken away from the 'WINNER TAKES ALL!!!' script Michal Masi and the FIA wanted
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
sainz sort of quietly had a good season considering it was his first at ferrari. I was surprised to see he ended up with more points than leclerc.

anyway now it's all over (sort of) some thoughts:

Max Verstappen - bit of a nutter sometimes but a deserving champion
Lewis Hamilton - got stuffed at the end, would also have been deserving champion
Valtteri Bottas - meh. not good, not bad, just.......meh
Sergio Perez - not bad. a nice win, but could have done more
Carlos Sainz - good season. keeps getting it done.
Lando Norris - great year. unfair to call it a 'breakout' because he was good last season too
Charles Leclerc - probably disappointed to get fewer points than sainz
Daniel Ricciardo - one massive high in his win at monza but took a while to get to grips with the car
Pierre Gasly - seemed to have a great year in quali. but seems stuck where he is
Fernando Alonso - got a podium. guess he'll be happy with that, can't see him sticking around long if next year's car isn't very good
Esteban Ocon - again one big high in his win but the car seemed inconsistent
Sebastian Vettel - becoming the responsible elder statesman of F1 these days. car wasn't great, seems that aston were thinking of binning him for bottas so maybe not long left now
Lance Stroll - still better in races than quali. somewhat anonymous season
Yuki Tsunoda - started well, went to shit, but seemed to end pretty strongly
George Russell - kind of fell off after being confirmed with the merc drive. big things expected next season
Kimi Räikkönen - farewell and thanks for the memories
Nicholas Latifi - not good enough to be in f1. but brings in the monies
Antonio Giovinazzi - not good enough, won't be missed
Mick Schumacher - destroyed his teammate which was about all he could do in that car
Robert Kubica - less about him and more about.........
Nikita Mazepin - who managed to be classified lower than a man with basically 1 arm who was in about 2 race weekends. absolute shite
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 08:49:18 am »
If roles were reversed to you think Masi does the same thing?

I'm not sure.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 08:50:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:18 am
If roles were reversed to you think Masi does the same thing?

I'm not sure.

yeah. for all this calling it a fix I don't think masi cared who actually won, just that there was some fucking grandstand finish.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9025 on: Today at 08:53:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:50:20 am
yeah. for all this calling it a fix I don't think masi cared who actually won, just that there was some fucking grandstand finish.

Yeah you're probably right. Which doesn't make it much better to be honest. Any other race that finishes under a SC
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 08:54:04 am »
Id really like to see Gasley given another chance at Red Bull, Perez had his moments but Id say underwhelmed at times. I do wonder if Red Bull hadnt been in title fights if hed have kept his seat and Red Bull only kept him on so not to end up with a Bottas on their hands.
