That statement from Karen is fucking disgraceful, he actually thanks Latifi for the crash.
You just know at School everyone hated that Tory Boy, i bet he was smug AF at school and ratted on the other kids.
I hope Mercedes after developing the car for 2 years absolute pulverise the grid next year, and make it a boring AF procession winning the titles with 5-6 races to go.
I want viewers turning away next season when Lewis is strolling to race wins and it hits Liberty Media in the pocket.
I want it to happen for the next 3 seasons actually and Lewis retires with 10 titles.