It wasn’t dangerous but it falls into the category of Max going beyond the boundaries of the rules AGAIN! I’m saying someone without Max’s reputation that does what he did today will be labelled as not knowing the rules or being in the wrong in that situation. Look it’s not the biggest thing in the world to decide a world title over and fair enough on Lewis last week if he did I didn’t watch it but my overall point is the rules are there to be followed and it’s a sham that they weren’t in those last few laps. And I say that as someone who isn’t a LH fanboy.



F1 has been boring for a long time now, and a season like this will do wonders for its popularity among the neutrals.



Not disagreeing with you and like I said Lewis has also bent the rules this season and got away with it. I can see why LH fans will feel hard done by with the outcome of todays result and it’s clear that the safety car rule can hinder the race leader, which isn’t really fair. If max did edge in front of Lewis, then that wasn’t what lost Lewis the race as Lewis was clearly in front of max when they started racing again. Whether he was right or wrong, it was the race directors interpretation of the rules that allowed max to win today, which is neither RB’s or max’s fault.As a neutral I couldn’t care less who wins the title, I’ve just enjoyed the drama, competitiveness and excitement of this seasons F1, something that hasn’t been there for the last few years.100%