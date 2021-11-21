« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

iamnant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
After the season Max had and how far ahead he was at some stages, it's madness how people think this is some sort of tainted title.

The man drove an insane season as did Lewis who was just a whole different league above anyone else for these last few races. Whoever won deserved it.
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:20:09 pm
There's only one way to resolve this.



I was weirdly thinking that before the race, Verstappen Im sure is in good shape but his arms are pretty skinny, I think hed lose that.
Studgotelli

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:23:46 pm
After the season Max had and how far ahead he was at some stages, it's madness how people think this is some sort of tainted title.

The man drove an insane season as did Lewis who was just a whole different league above anyone else for these last few races. Whoever won deserved it.

Fuck that. If the rules were applied fairly Lewis wouldve won the championship today. Max was beaten fair and square today if Masi didnt intervene.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 03:25:58 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:23:46 pm
After the season Max had and how far ahead he was at some stages, it's madness how people think this is some sort of tainted title.

The man drove an insane season as did Lewis who was just a whole different league above anyone else for these last few races. Whoever won deserved it.

Facts spit right there. Not since Alonso in 2012 has a driver done so well over a full season considering the equipment he's had.
stockdam

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:23:06 pm
Max is right up there with Lewis as the best driver. Maybe he could be even better time will tell.

But you can't decide a race (and championship) on what's good for the sport. Sport is not about engineering situations for excitement.

Totally agree. Rules were made up on the spot to provide an entertaining finish.
scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:20:52 pm
To me 2007 is still the best season. Mainly because the racing was kept clean and three guys took it down to the wire and all would've deserved the title.

The other times it got very close: 1994, 1997, 2008 and this year there was a lot of controversy involved which kind of takes away that. There was in 2007 too in the pits and off-track but the races were straightforward.

1999 was an underrated season too. Even though that was a self-inflicted wound by Mika who should've wrapped it up easily after Michael's brake failure.
i agree 2007 was the best season, 1 point between 3 drivers
a treeless whopper

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Fitting end for this sport though isnt it?
lobsterboy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:23:46 pm
After the season Max had and how far ahead he was at some stages, it's madness how people think this is some sort of tainted title.

The man drove an insane season as did Lewis who was just a whole different league above anyone else for these last few races. Whoever won deserved it.

Not like that. Hamilton beat him fair and square until Masi fixed it for the TV cameras.
iamnant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 03:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:25:35 pm
Fuck that. If the rules were applied fairly Lewis wouldve won the championship today. Max was beaten fair and square today if Masi didnt intervene.
So basically you just wanted Hamilton to win no matter what.
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:17:01 pm
Im just glad the best championship in years didn't end behind the safety car

If it does then so be it. It shouldn't be treated different to any other race.
scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:27:05 pm
Not like that. Hamilton beat him fair and square until Masi fixed it for the TV cameras.
yeah but the max fan boys think he deserved to win that race so you're wrong, apparently it was really tough overtaking with fresh softs against 40 lap old hard tyres.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:26:31 pm
i agree 2007 was the best season, 1 point between 3 drivers

Had Massa not missed the red light in Canada and fucked up qualifying in Hungary, throwing away at least 10 points there would've been four drivers within a few points. We'll never see anything like it again. Bottas and Pérez were just passengers this year. They'd needed Norris and Leclerc as team mates to come close to replicating that.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Some of the posts on here about Hamilton, Verstappen, Wolff, Horner are etc are pathetic. Locked for a clear out. Appreciate that this has been a very contentious end to a dramatic season but people need to maintain some sense of perspective and think before typing.
Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:25:58 pm
Facts spit right there. Not since Alonso in 2012 has a driver done so well over a full season considering the equipment he's had.
Honestly I'm tired of this narrative, RB had the faster car for at least 3/5ths of the season. The idea that they were the underdog and scrapping for wins is preposterous. It's only been the last 4 races that Mercedes were able to legitimately be the faster car.

Max wasn't some great outlier he had a title winning car end of.
SP

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Mercedes have lodged a protest.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 03:59:43 pm »
Unlocked. Can people try to keep some perspective.
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
Rosberg made a good point in that Mercedes were using the rules to determine their decisions, and its kinda unfair for these to them seemingly be changed or just ignored on a whim.
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 04:01:29 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Mercedes have lodged a protest.
Given that Max won on the track I dont think theres a single chance of this being successful.  Right or wrong, it wasnt Maxs call after all.

And it finishing as a race?  Its the sporting way surely?
Skeeve

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Seems quite clear this season that the FIA wanted a new champion and were not going to let anything get in the way of that.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 04:01:39 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Mercedes have lodged a protest.

An inevitable decision. It sounds as though this is going to be decided by lawyers and its the last thing anyone in F1 would have wanted.
Studgotelli

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:27:52 pm
So basically you just wanted Hamilton to win no matter what.

Im a Ferrari fan more than anything, Lewis winning all the time is why my interest has dropped over the years but that wasnt right. Lewis won that fair and square Im sorry.
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 04:01:04 pm
Rosberg made a good point in that Mercedes were using the rules to determine their decisions, and its kinda unfair for these to them seemingly be changed or just ignored on a whim.
I think thats a fair reflection. But again, not Maxs fault.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Mercedes have lodged a protest.

Two protests.

Protest against car 33 (Verstappen):

With the exception of the cases listed under a) to h) below, no driver may overtake another car
on the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time
after the safety car has returned to the pits.
The exceptions are:
a) If a driver is signalled to do so from the safety car.
b) Under Articles 36.15 41.1c), or 3948.12, 51.6 and 51.12 below.
c) When entering the pits a driver may pass another car remaining on the track, including
the safety car, after he has reached the first safety car line.
d) When leaving the pits a driver may overtake, or be overtaken by, another car on the track
before he reaches the second safety car line.
e) When the safety car is returning to the pits it may be overtaken by cars on the track once
it has reached the first safety car line.
f) Whilst in the pit entry, pit lane or pit exit a driver may overtake another car which is also
in one of these three areas.
g) Any car stopping in its designated garage area whilst the safety car is using the pit lane
(see Article 3948.11 below) may be overtaken.
h) If any car slows with an obvious problem.

Protest against the classification:

48.12 If the clerk of the course considers it safe to do so, and the message "LAPPED CARS MAY NOW OVERTAKE" has been sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system, any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car


I don't think they have much chance of success. Not because they're not in the right, but because it would be hugely embarrassing for an awful lot of people if the title is reallocated off the track.

Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
Anthony and Lewis have already taken the L and congratulated Max on the title while Toto goes full nuclear meltdown in front of the world in spite of winning the WCC, yikes ;D

Does he seriously think they're going to have one champion on TV and another in the courtroom?

I don't care if Lewis races until he's 45 so long as that twat Toto just fucks off.
Studgotelli

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 04:01:04 pm
Rosberg made a good point in that Mercedes were using the rules to determine their decisions, and its kinda unfair for these to them seemingly be changed or just ignored on a whim.

Yep agree.
OOS

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm »
I couldn't care who wins, im just enjoying the fallout.
B0151?

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
Race got decided in the most contentious way possible. Don't see how it's anything but a bad decision

If it hadn't gone that way I don't think Red Bull have a leg to stand on for appealing in terms of the rules but Mercedes seemingly do. Max has won it in the most artificial way possible so in terms of making it about racing, it's a massive fuck up
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 04:03:52 pm »
Merc complaint makes sense for a few reasons. It does look like the regs werent followed, it puts a question mark on the result regardless (which is part of the game) and it sets a precedent to the authorities to say they need to be better at applying the regs.

So much money and kudos riding on this that its no surprise every little aspect is challenged.
MBL?

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm »
Why didn't sainz have the chance to win like verstappen?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 04:06:08 pm »
We seem to be living in a time where the establishments are able to break and bend rules at a whim to suit their own needs and its becoming acceptable.

The result today was manufactured, sporting regulations were thrown out of the window today.

The officiating in the last few races has been nothing short of disgraceful.
Bangin Them In

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 04:06:09 pm »
Its good that theyve decided to swap the winners around now like WWE
Online Studgotelli

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
I noticed Max went past Lewis as the safety car was pulling off too
Online JovaJova

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8472 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 04:03:52 pm
Merc complaint makes sense for a few reasons. It does look like the regs werent followed, it puts a question mark on the result regardless (which is part of the game) and it sets a precedent to the authorities to say they need to be better at applying the regs.

So much money and kudos riding on this that its no surprise every little aspect is challenged.

They really do need to come up with another way for safety car situations. It often turns a supposed race into a lottery situation. How difficult can it be to just apply rules that maintain the status quo so that a back marker cant decide the destiny of a race win or in this occasion the world title.
Online gaztop08

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8473 on: Today at 04:08:03 pm »
Well done Max.Strange decisions I dont fully understand but Verstappen won more races over the season than Hamilton
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8474 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Too many trolls in here at the moment so I'm out for a while.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Well, if there's one thing we all can agree on is that it's time to move on from Masi. He could be race director for the V8 Supercars back home in Australia instead. Preferrably they should find a former driver with no ties to any of the big teams or who hasn't been a steward in the past. Maybe it can be rotated between a few people if it's too much work/travel. I suspect the stress of the job definitely could've contributed to the tragedy that befell Whiting.
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 04:08:03 pm
Well done Max.Strange decisions I dont fully understand but Verstappen won more races over the season than Hamilton

I mean you cant really include Spa in that as he was basically given the win.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8477 on: Today at 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 04:08:03 pm
Well done Max.Strange decisions I dont fully understand but Verstappen won more races over the season than Hamilton

Because of today? Would have been 9-9 if rules were followed.
Online DHKopper

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8478 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:04:15 pm
Why didn't sainz have the chance to win like verstappen?

Because it's bent.  I won't be watching again in a hurry.
Offline scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8479 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 04:08:03 pm
Well done Max.Strange decisions I dont fully understand but Verstappen won more races over the season than Hamilton
Well if Hamilton won this race as he rightly should have due to the regulations then they'd have the same number of wins.....nvm one of Max's is Spa where they just wanted to fleece spectators from refunds
