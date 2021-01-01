« previous next »
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7800 on: Yesterday at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:04:35 pm
What happened to Bottas?
This is probably asked every second race ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7801 on: Yesterday at 02:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:07:11 pm
Very interesting front row and so pleased for Norris. Tomorrow's race is going to be nail biting.

The RB definitely had the qualifying pace but is it the race pace?

their race pace in practice 2 seemed very good.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7802 on: Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
its because Bottas did a shit first lap and they needed him higher up but he fucked that up too LOL

Yeah probably it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7803 on: Yesterday at 02:10:25 pm »
The booing of Hamilton really is shit
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7804 on: Yesterday at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:04:35 pm
What happened to Bottas?

He's shit.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7805 on: Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm »
This was always a one stop race but the new layout might change things. Puts more load on the tyres. Ferrari think it's going to be 2 stop and that's why they used the medium in Q1
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7806 on: Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm
This was always a one stop race but the new layout might change things. Puts more load on the tyres. Ferrari think it's going to be 2 stop and that's why they used the medium in Q1

Mercedes have the option of a more safe 1 stop and also if 2 will have fresher tyres at the end.

This is going to be really close. Chances are Max would have led into the first corner anyway on the softs.
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7807 on: Yesterday at 02:16:33 pm »
Max will need to two-stop but he can go flat out throughout the race and don't save tyres, which Hamilton has to do. I definitely feel there's still an advantage in a medium one-stopper if you don't wear the tyres too much because it opens up a safety car window.

That being said, I didn't expect the explosive qualifying pace from Verstappen and had Pérez not missed out in P3 Mercedes would've been on huge trouble with him on reds in the start. All that aside, so is Norris - and he's on the clean side and he has to win to keep 3rd in the WCC alive so I assume if he gets a good start he could hold Hamilton up a few laps.

Lots of variables to consider, especially given that the likely decision point will be towards the end of the race with Verstappen on fresh mediums versus Hamilton on old hards with a 10-15 second head start. I think that was the biggest part in saving that set for tomorrow. Light car and lights out for the final stint.

The new Parabolica looks fun to drive and will likely wear the tyres a lot more than previously.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7808 on: Yesterday at 02:18:59 pm »
Linudden, you also have to consider Sainz from P5 on the clean side, soft tyres and he's been mighty off the line and in the opening laps lately. There's alot setup for a exciting few laps.

Think Lewis will play the long game though like he has done most of the season.

Think Max doesn't have any fresh mediums, only the ones he flat spotted? Unless they can change them on safety grounds or does he have another unsued set?
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7809 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm »
Got to hand it to Max even with the slipstream that was a perfect lap.
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7810 on: Yesterday at 02:23:39 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:18:59 pm
Linudden, you also have to consider Sainz from P5 on the clean side, soft tyres and he's been mighty off the line and in the opening laps lately. There's alot setup for a exciting few laps.

Think Lewis will play the long game though like he has done most of the season.

Sainz will probably hold Bottas up some, but not that much more. Also Leclerc could get past him off the line and really neutralize any help Mercedes might have had at that point if the Ferraris form a tactical DRS train until they come in. Sainz and Leclerc have the potential to work really well together in order to bring home a possible top-five. In turn, that will probably put Bottas behind the pit window of Verstappen within 10-12 laps whereas Checo has the chance to force Hamilton to do a much longer second stint by going flat out during his second stint. This is since they can't under any circumstances allow a situation where the second Red Bull has temporary track position over Hamilton with nothing to lose.

In turn, that could lead to a 35-lap second stint on the hards purely by the virtue of Bottas really fucking Q3 up badly today.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7811 on: Yesterday at 02:23:43 pm »
I think verstappen's going to win tomorrow but I wouldn't want to put any money on it.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7812 on: Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:23:43 pm
I think verstappen's going to win tomorrow but I wouldn't want to put any money on it.
I literally can't call it. Toss of a coin..I think if lando gets past Hamilton at the start Max will be strong favourite.
Offline RedInside

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7813 on: Yesterday at 02:25:16 pm »
Solid lap by Max, regardless of the tow. Lewis knows what he's u against. Might not be a bad thing to be behind max the first lap  ;) ;D . Anyway I think Lewis is on the superior strategy and that will decide the race tomorrow
Offline cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7814 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Been out today at some top of the table League 1 action. Only just watched qualifying.

Whilst Max flat spotted that set of mediums in Q2 and qualified on the softs I would guess that it doesn't matter so much with the hard being the better race tyre. Got to be said that Max and Red Bull nailed it in Q3.

Still 50:50 phone a friend here. Max could drive off into the distance from the start. Lewis could hunt him down with racecraft and tyre management.

Or none of the above and it turns out to be a different race entirely. Looking forward to it though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7815 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
Max will do about 10 laps, try to build up a big lead then throw on hards to last til the end of the race. Don't believe for 1 second what unsporty spice says with the 2 stop bollocks. This is a 1 stop race.

It will come down to how big a lead Max is able to get out of those softs. If Mercedes can manage their mediums to go much longer and then throw softs on at the end then it could be very interesting.

Norris could be a bigger problem than Perez or Bottas could be to either front row. He won't be afraid to put one up the inside if he fancies it.

Lot of drivers out there with nothing to lose. Loads losing their drives and really down on their luck.

All with engines that can be turned up to max settings and burn them out.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7816 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm »
Alfa Romeo did a little stats sheet for kimi's final race and his average time in the media pen this season is 45 seconds
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 03:22:35 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm
Max will do about 10 laps, try to build up a big lead then throw on hards to last til the end of the race. Don't believe for 1 second what unsporty spice says with the 2 stop bollocks. This is a 1 stop race.

It will come down to how big a lead Max is able to get out of those softs. If Mercedes can manage their mediums to go much longer and then throw softs on at the end then it could be very interesting.

Norris could be a bigger problem than Perez or Bottas could be to either front row. He won't be afraid to put one up the inside if he fancies it.

Lot of drivers out there with nothing to lose. Loads losing their drives and really down on their luck.

All with engines that can be turned up to max settings and burn them out.
Absolutely no ways that Mercedes go on to the soft as their second to tire, if it's a one stop race. They'll go on to the hard. Two stoppers might go soft but I doubt you'll see many teams use it in the race unless there are really bizarre circumstances.
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 09:15:34 am »
https://youtu.be/0ZaZ1KlwHSs

Very thorough unbiased analysis of yesterday's qualifying.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 09:47:53 am »
I think today will be all about if it's a 1 or 2 stop race and if overtaking is possible. If 1 stop race Hamilton slight favourite and if 2 Max.
Offline cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:47:53 am
I think today will be all about if it's a 1 or 2 stop race and if overtaking is possible. If 1 stop race Hamilton slight favourite and if 2 Max.

That's the thing, isn't it? Looks like it falls somewhere in-between to me. Reckon that overall strategy slightly favours Hamilton, whether a 1 or 2 stopper, as long as he doesn't lose position(s) at the start.

19 car race as well as Mazepin has tested positive for covid.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
mazepin's season has been an embarrassment. last in pretty much every session during the season and now can't even finish it.



one of these men is into fashion. can you tell which one?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 10:21:02 am »
Lewis looks like he's taken face covering to a new level there
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 10:22:58 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:21:02 am
Lewis looks like he's taken face covering to a new level there

Looks like Batman entering the building the way he matched those sunglasses ;D
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:47:53 am
I think today will be all about if it's a 1 or 2 stop race and if overtaking is possible. If 1 stop race Hamilton slight favourite and if 2 Max.
I think Verstappen will go soft, soft, medium and Hamilton will go medium to hard.

Can see the last few laps being a chase with Verstappen on the faster tyre. 
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 10:04:53 am
That's the thing, isn't it? Looks like it falls somewhere in-between to me. Reckon that overall strategy slightly favours Hamilton, whether a 1 or 2 stopper, as long as he doesn't lose position(s) at the start.

19 car race as well as Mazepin has tested positive for covid.

Lewis has the advantage of both options are open to him. Max is likely going to have to do a two stop otherwise Lewis will be on much fresher hard tyres at the end.

Anything can happen though.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7826 on: Today at 10:39:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:35:49 am
I think Verstappen will go soft, soft, medium and Hamilton will go medium to hard.

Can see the last few laps being a chase with Verstappen on the faster tyre.

Don't think Max have any new mediums left?  I reckon he could go soft hard soft.
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7827 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:35:49 am
I think Verstappen will go soft, soft, medium and Hamilton will go medium to hard.

Can see the last few laps being a chase with Verstappen on the faster tyre.

I think Max is out fresh softs.

He probably has a set of mediums they saved to they could still use it in the race. I'm not completely sure but I'd be surprised if he didn't have one. The most likely is soft-hard-hard though because the difference in pace between the mediums and hards won't be too great initially and the hards get better pretty quickly. That's the reason so many went for softs yesterday because they think the mediums aren't as good of race tyres as on many oter tracks.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:39:23 am
Don't think Max have any new mediums left?  I reckon he could go soft hard soft.
Is this his tyre choice or his sex life?
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:42:18 am
Is this his tyre choice or his sex life?
;D
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Like the comments I read from Hamilton Im not completely sure that there isnt some gamesmanship going on with Verstappens flat spot, looking at the footage of the incident he didnt lock up for very long, nor was the flat spot particularly visible as they quite often can be.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:21:02 am
Lewis looks like he's taken face covering to a new level there

If I had a face mask like that, I'd walk into a wall.  ;D
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7832 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:39:23 am
Don't think Max have any new mediums left?  I reckon he could go soft hard soft.
Maybe or hell use the mediums he flat spotted.

Either way hes almost guaranteed to do a two stop. This will be a tactical battle which worries me as Mercedes have made a lot of tactical errors.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 11:18:45 am »
Anyone watching the Ted Notebook Max or Lewis show? He's more chaotic than ever.  ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 11:22:38 am »
Everybody knows whats gonna happen.

https://youtu.be/Rmxxv_HLiwQ?t=10
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:18:45 am
Anyone watching the Ted Notebook Max or Lewis show? He's more chaotic than ever.  ;D

Watched it last night and thought it was great. The quali ones are always the best.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 11:33:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:06:26 am
Like the comments I read from Hamilton Im not completely sure that there isnt some gamesmanship going on with Verstappens flat spot, looking at the footage of the incident he didnt lock up for very long, nor was the flat spot particularly visible as they quite often can be.

Also Bottas that far back..is he there to hold Max up once he's pitted?
