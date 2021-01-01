Max will need to two-stop but he can go flat out throughout the race and don't save tyres, which Hamilton has to do. I definitely feel there's still an advantage in a medium one-stopper if you don't wear the tyres too much because it opens up a safety car window.



That being said, I didn't expect the explosive qualifying pace from Verstappen and had Pérez not missed out in P3 Mercedes would've been on huge trouble with him on reds in the start. All that aside, so is Norris - and he's on the clean side and he has to win to keep 3rd in the WCC alive so I assume if he gets a good start he could hold Hamilton up a few laps.



Lots of variables to consider, especially given that the likely decision point will be towards the end of the race with Verstappen on fresh mediums versus Hamilton on old hards with a 10-15 second head start. I think that was the biggest part in saving that set for tomorrow. Light car and lights out for the final stint.



The new Parabolica looks fun to drive and will likely wear the tyres a lot more than previously.