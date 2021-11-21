« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 178858 times)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Can't say I get the comparisons.

Nothing more than a light-hearted comment.

We'll never get to know the real Max Verstappen until Dutch36 provides us with a pre-breakfast interview.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 03:51:05 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Plus the amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out (like that hasn't happened this season) really is crazy. Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.

Yet those same people would be up in arms if Perez took Hamilton out  ;D

It's good cheating if it benefits Lewis. It's bad cheating if it benefits Max.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
Kinda hope Max does run Lewis off just for the fallout in here :D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 03:53:26 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.

Although, ironically, you don't get the levels of vitriol towards Verstappen who was proven to have slammed his brakes on when Hamilton was right behind him.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Isn't this like his seventh season but only now alot are offended by his driving and his history outside the sport? Why exactly?

Because he's challenging for the WDC? I mean his driving hasn't even changed, still as uncompromising as ever like when he first debuted.

That's sort of the point isn't it? He's not a 17 year old rookie with a 'I'm going here and if we crash, so be it' attitude anymore....but he shouldn't be a 24 year old experienced driver with the same mindset seven years later.

But yeah probably because he's challenging for the WDC too. Its a lot easier to turn a blind eye when he's crashing into people in the midfield, its a bit tougher when he's ruining races (and quite possibly a championship) by doing the same thing.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:53:41 pm
That's sort of the point isn't it? He's not a 17 year old rookie with a 'I'm going here and if we crash, so be it' attitude anymore....but he shouldn't be a 24 year old experienced driver with the same mindset seven years later.

But yeah probably because he's challenging for the WDC too. Its a lot easier to turn a blind eye when he's crashing into people in the midfield, its a bit tougher when he's ruining races (and quite possibly a championship) by doing the same thing.

It's easy to turn a blind eye becuse he wasn't a threat. I don't see what races he's ruined aside from Monza. Interlagos Hamilton won, Jeddah Hamilton won, even though Max tried to make life difficult the right person won.
Silverstone we've done but his own race was ruined and Hamilton gained. Whatever you think about the situation Hamilton gained an advantage at Silverstone.

Infact if I was Hamilton or a supporter of Hamilton I'd be confident that if there's an incident it's going to be Hamilton who comes out on top because he's had the net benefit of most of the run in's with Max.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
Mate the last race was an absolute farce, and enjoyable purely from a Hamilton fans POV because he won. It wasn't purely down to Max trying to crash into his title rival, because the track is shit anyway, but that wasn't a good day for F1 at all.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:52:50 pm
Kinda hope Max does run Lewis off just for the fallout in here :D

Perez doing it would be much funnier, not that I am advocating thats of course. People seem to forget that any coming together whether accidental or deliberate carries a risk of people getting hurt.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Pretty sure Max never bit or racially abused anyone. Can't say I get the comparisons. Then again he did push Lewis wide which is much worse obviously.

The levels of vitriol towards Verstappen are something else

Isn't this like his seventh season but only now alot are offended by his driving and his history outside the sport? Why exactly?

Because he's challenging for the WDC? I mean his driving hasn't even changed, still as uncompromising as ever like when he first debuted.

Plus the amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out (like that hasn't happened this season) really is crazy. Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.
I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity.

The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous.

Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:34:46 pm
I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity.

The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous.

Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.
Nothing against him.  Yes hes a bit OTT on the track sometimes, but Id much rather that than someone who manages their tyres to a win every week.

Hes a bit spikey at times, but Ive no reason to see anything else in him than that (although I said the same about his dad and look how that turned out ;) )
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 04:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:34:46 pm
I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity.

The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous.

Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.

He is involved in a tense, close run title chase though, he is still to win his first title and at one stage he was in full control of it now he's less so. I would say drivers like Verstappen mature once they have won that title. I was a big fan of Senna and he was the absolute same. Once he wins a title whether this year or next I am pretty sure he will realise he doesn't need to punt people off and cause the number of confrontations he does. He will hopefully learn to win a title with less risk and more common sense. It doesn't happen in a year though. The mistake he made at the last race in qualifying reminded me of the one Ayrton made in Monaco when he was out on his own. It's like it almost becomes too easy for them, and gives them a false perception in invincibility until they make the mistake...
