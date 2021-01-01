He's got a style, but as the season has gone on that style has clearly become 'I'm going to drive exactly how I want and if it means I crash into you it doesn't really matter because I'm leading the championship'. From what I understand there isn't any sort of 'points penalty' they could give to Max now, the worst would be a race ban in the future. Masi has cultivated this situation now where instead of an incentive for both drivers to win the final race, its a case of Lewis knowing he needs to literally stay away from someone who has shown one of his main tactics is to try and cause a crash. And if that happens, he wins the title. Its become farcical because of a spoilt brat like Max and a team principal who has fed his ego.