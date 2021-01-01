« previous next »
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7600 on: Today at 11:01:05 am
maldonado!

hahaha fucking hell. bit harsh that.
fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,512
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7601 on: Today at 11:04:59 am
He's got a style, but as the season has gone on that style has clearly become 'I'm going to drive exactly how I want and if it means I crash into you it doesn't really matter because I'm leading the championship'. From what I understand there isn't any sort of 'points penalty' they could give to Max now, the worst would be a race ban in the future. Masi has cultivated this situation now where instead of an incentive for both drivers to win the final race, its a case of Lewis knowing he needs to literally stay away from someone who has shown one of his main tactics is to try and cause a crash. And if that happens, he wins the title. Its become farcical because of a spoilt brat like Max and a team principal who has fed his ego.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,179
  • YNWA
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7602 on: Today at 11:06:54 am
to be honest Lewis was lucky he didn't get taken out my Max on at least two other occasions. It was only because he had a cool head and was willing to back out that it didn't happen.
deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7603 on: Today at 11:19:31 am
I cant find the clip but Max defending reminds me of some road rage video I saw years back of some open top truck that weaved dangerously infront of another car constantly for a few mins until eventually the car behind was elbowed off the road in to a load of sand
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,157
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7604 on: Today at 11:22:55 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:06:54 am
to be honest Lewis was lucky he didn't get taken out my Max on at least two other occasions. It was only because he had a cool head and was willing to back out that it didn't happen.
Allowing him to get away with forcing Hamilton off in Brazil has basically given him license to do what he wants on track. In the drivers meeting after Brazil, Hamilton and a number of other drivers said they were confused about what is acceptable driving standards now.

The move he did in turn 1 at Jeedah was a replay of Brazil turn 4, brake late into the corner and you either hit the car on the outside or they're forced off the track.

Until Masi and the stewards start punishing him with sanctions that cost him a considerable number of points hell keep driving that way. In Brazil he forced Hamilton off and was weaving on the straight, in Jeedah hes gone off track and gained an advantage, forced Hamilton off at turn 1 and brake tested him to force contact yet hes kept his second place finishes in those races. 
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7605 on: Today at 11:30:33 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:22:55 am
Allowing him to get away with forcing Hamilton off in Brazil has basically given him license to do what he wants on track. In the drivers meeting after Brazil, Hamilton and a number of other drivers said they were confused about what is acceptable driving standards now.

The move he did in turn 1 at Jeedah was a replay of Brazil turn 4, brake late into the corner and you either hit the car on the outside or they're forced off the track.

Until Masi and the stewards start punishing him with sanctions that cost him a considerable number of points hell keep driving that way. In Brazil he forced Hamilton off and was weaving on the straight, in Jeedah hes gone off track and gained an advantage, forced Hamilton off at turn 1 and brake tested him to force contact yet hes kept his second place finishes in those races.

He's always been known to push the boundaries. I think it's crossed the line into cheating now.
RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7606 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm
Gotta give it to Max, he has kept F1 almost singlehandedly entertaining the last couple of years. Anyway, Lewis has the superior car for a while now and unless Max hits Lewis' undestructible rocket ship a couple of times in Abu Dhabi Lewis will win handily.
fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,512
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7607 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm
By the same rationale I think you've got to include the likes of Mazepin, Tsunoda and Grosjean too for keeping things 'entertaining'
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,591
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7608 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:30:33 am
He's always been known to push the boundaries. I think it's crossed the line into cheating now.

I wouldnt go so far to call it cheating, but hes crossed the line past whats acceptable. Personally I think F1 has become a bit too soft over the last few years, but it also shouldnt be where Verstappen is taking it either. Until Brazil for me he was racing where I like seeing drivers race, it should be hard and it should be aggressive, but Brazil and yesterday were a step too far.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7609 on: Today at 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 10:59:52 am
Senna was no angel either

As for Max's dad Jos, he was very quick but even more erratic

ong story short he isnt in his sons league when it comes to talent

If you read the dads legal issues it just makes them more unlikeable

That's been true of a number of drivers going into Formula One though. Senna was certainly one and Michael Schumacher as well when he first came into the sport would often clash with other drivers. But usually once they mature and win a title they tend to settle down, or at least become less confrontational and perhaps learn to play the game better. We can only hope that Max will become another one of those drivers, once his desperation of winning the title has left him.
mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7610 on: Today at 01:12:39 pm
Verstappens all round are a very unlikeable family. The fact hes in the intensely unlikeable Red Bull says everything (the less said about Horner aka Whinger Spice the better). Hamilton is still the underdog, in a sport awash with wealth and privilege, hes one of the rare drivers who made it through sheer talent with a relatively poor upbringing.

Hes still the underdog who became top dog and I will back him in every battle. The best thing to happen to F1 since Senna, we should cherish his talent while hes still racing.
deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7611 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:12:39 pm
Verstappens all round are a very unlikeable family. The fact hes in the intensely unlikeable Red Bull says everything (the less said about Horner aka Whinger Spice the better). Hamilton is still the underdog, in a sport awash with wealth and privilege, hes one of the rare drivers who made it through sheer talent with a relatively poor upbringing.

Hes still the underdog who became top dog and I will back him in every battle. The best thing to happen to F1 since Senna, we should cherish his talent while hes still racing.
his talent isnt being questioned

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7612 on: Today at 01:20:02 pm
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 01:14:59 pm
his talent isnt being questioned

Not writing about talent? Im talking bout him as a driver in a sport that is largely made up of rich fathers who have brought up spoilt brats.
deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,171
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7613 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
he is being a bit of a brat the way he is driving lately though

Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7614 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:12:39 pm
(the less said about Horner aka Whinger Spice the better).

Salty Spice, surely.
RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7615 on: Today at 02:53:22 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 12:42:47 pm
By the same rationale I think you've got to include the likes of Mazepin, Tsunoda and Grosjean too for keeping things 'entertaining'
They are not the only driver to keep this insanely boring Mercedes era slightly more watchable tho. Only driver to legitimately bother Mercedes and easily more fun to watch than Vettel. Too bad Max is a prick, because I think he's gonna be the best driver out of the new bunch
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7616 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 02:53:22 pm
They are not the only driver to keep this insanely boring Mercedes era slightly more watchable tho. Only driver to legitimately bother Mercedes and easily more fun to watch than Vettel. Too bad Max is a prick, because I think he's gonna be the best driver out of the new bunch
Don't worry when Hamilton retires it will be Redbull and Max winning every week with absolutely no one to challenge him. Then he won't have to drive like Mad Max.
RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7617 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:34 pm
Don't worry when Hamilton retires it will be Redbull and Max winning every week with absolutely no one to challenge him. Then he won't have to drive like Mad Max.
The circle of life, thats when you stop watching F1 for a couple of years again till we have an interesting season
Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7618 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:34 pm
Don't worry when Hamilton retires it will be Redbull and Max winning every week with absolutely no one to challenge him. Then he won't have to drive like Mad Max.

Will the changes have no effect on how competitive other cars are next year?
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,591
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7619 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Will the changes have no effect on how competitive other cars are next year?

They should have a huge impact. Look at where Mercedes were before the turbo-hybrid area to where they are now.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7620 on: Today at 03:34:24 pm
anything could happen next season. someone will probably start with some advantage that they've discovered somewhere.
fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,512
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7621 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm
I'd like to go back to the days of there being about 9 seconds between qualifying first and last, and then getting lapped 7 times.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,716
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7622 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm
Bring back T cars, so we can see smash ups like Spa years back and see both drivers in the team race back to the garage to see who gets there first
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7623 on: Today at 03:45:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:34 pm
Don't worry when Hamilton retires it will be Redbull and Max winning every week with absolutely no one to challenge him. Then he won't have to drive like Mad Max.
I really hope not. He's so unlikeable. I hope the next set of regulations evens the teams out, and we see the likes of Le Clerc, Russel, Riccardo, Lando and Occon getting some GP wins. There is more than enough talent out there to challenge Verstappen.
IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7624 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:37:49 pm
I'd like to go back to the days of there being about 9 seconds between qualifying first and last, and then getting lapped 7 times.
I always find it incredible that there are ten teams, each using one of four different engine manufacturers, each with different designers and engineers, constructing (on the whole) bespoke equipment made in their own factories, with different philosophies, each with two different drivers with individual driving styles and hundreds of driving decisions made during a lap.and yet at the end of 4 miles, theyre all separated by sometimes tenths of a second.
