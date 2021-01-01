« previous next »
Dave McCoy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
As a relative newcomer to the sport and with no prior allegiance Max just comes off as so desperate to win that he'll do anything and now that his car is clearly inferior it's doubled.  I said a couple of races ago that to me it's as if Verstappen doesn't even want fans as I don't see how you could support him at all aside from just not wanting to see Hamilton or Mercedes win again.  I can definitely see in Abu Dhabi if it's clear he's going to lose that he'll lose his head badly.  Ideally Ferrari or McLaren would become more competitive to change things up but for now all I care about is seeing Verstappen getting crushed and crying like a girl while hopefully not killing anybody in the process.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
Just to add my favorites so far are Boatass and Toto.



Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Michael Masi also should have told Mercedes BEFORE telling redbull that he's going to tell Max to let Lewis past. The guy needs binning. He's worse than Mike Riley.

I am pretty sure it wasn't Masi's decision. Red Bull told Masi that they were voluntarily going to give up the place. They then told Mad Max to give the place back before the message could be passed on to Hamilton.

Red Bull also told Verstappen to give it back tactically. Given they were approaching the DRS line I think they knew what they were doing. Force Hamilton off the racing line on to the dirty part of a debris strewn track and then take the place back using DRS.

It was basically what Richarlison did in the Derby gave the ball back and then pressed immediately. A couple of sportsmen who don't understand sportsmanship and have no concern for their opponents welfare. 
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
As a relative newcomer to the sport and with no prior allegiance Max just comes off as so desperate to win that he'll do anything and now that his car is clearly inferior it's doubled.  I said a couple of races ago that to me it's as if Verstappen doesn't even want fans as I don't see how you could support him at all aside from just not wanting to see Hamilton or Mercedes win again.  I can definitely see in Abu Dhabi if it's clear he's going to lose that he'll lose his head badly.  Ideally Ferrari or McLaren would become more competitive to change things up but for now all I care about is seeing Verstappen getting crushed and crying like a girl while hopefully not killing anybody in the process.

There has been drivers like this before in Formula One, ones that test boundaries and often go too far. The likes of Senna, Schumacher when he was beginning. They have fans because they are on the edge and when they arent risking others they have a huge level of skill and so are exciting too watch. I was a Senna fan but thats not to say I agreed with everything he did on the track. Max is similar in that he has incredible car control and that excites fans. While some drivers start off like this they usually calm down after winning a title or two. I hope Max does the same until then FIA need to be tougher with the penalties.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
Another magnificent drive by Lewis including avoiding shocking attempts by Verstappen to shunt him off the track...again. I fear it will happen in Abu Dhabi though. Two desperate men with a win at all costs mentality in Verstappen and the snake, Horner. Fair means or foul and Masi in cahoots with them. That's not grand prix racing that's Demolition Derby stuff and fucking life threatening. Lewis needs pole next week cos any chance the Dutchman gets, he'll have him off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
There has been drivers like this before in Formula One, ones that test boundaries and often go too far. The likes of Senna, Schumacher when he was beginning. They have fans because they are on the edge and when they arent risking others they have a huge level of skill and so are exciting too watch. I was a Senna fan but thats not to say I agreed with everything he did on the track. Max is similar in that he has incredible car control and that excites fans. While some drivers start off like this they usually calm down after winning a title or two. I hope Max does the same until then FIA need to be tougher with the penalties.

I've watched the Senna documentary.  Maybe it's completely slanted in how it presents Senna but he comes off as very charismatic and you can see why people loved him.  Max comes off as a petulant prick who needed his Dad to kick his ass when he was younger.  Didn't know Max's Dad was also an F1 driver so that probably explains a lot.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
the snake!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
part of me would find it funny if verstappen tried something daft next weekend, binned it, DNF'd and hamilton scraped home in 10th.

in reality I won't care who won by this time next week either way.

Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.

I don't want him or horner feeling hard done by.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
What is so scary about it?
the on boards. Walls just appearing almost out of nowhere. With cars on limit. Quite narrow. In 26 years watching F1 I've never seen a track quite like it

14 pages since I commented earlier

Nuts race. Said it before I'll say it again.

Max is mental. Absolute danger that fella. Everyone wants to see a new champion but not like this.

He's a lunatic. Honestly if mazepin done what he does everyone would want him kicked out of the sport
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 12:03:57 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 12:15:01 am
"At Turn 21 the driver of car 33 [Verstappen] was given the instruction to give back a position to car 44 [Hamilton] and was told by the team to do so 'strategically'. Car 33 slowed significantly at Turn 26.


"However, it was obvious that neither driver wanted to take the lead prior to DRS detection line 3. The driver of Car 33 stated that he was wondering why Car 44 had not overtaken and the driver of Car 44 stated that, not having been aware at that stage that Car 33 was giving the position back, was unaware of the reason Car 33 was slowing.

"In deciding to penalise the driver of Car 33, the key point for the Stewards was that the driver of car 33 then braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration.


"Whilst accepting that the driver of Car 44 could have overtaken Car 33 when that car first slowed, we understand why he (and the driver of Car 33) did not wish to be the first to cross the DRS [line]. However, the sudden braking by the driver of Car 33 was determined by the Stewards to be erratic and hence the predominant cause of the collision and hence the standard penalty of 10 seconds for this type of incident, is imposed."
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 12:37:03 am
Two things I took from that race...
1... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
2... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 01:19:32 am
I fucking hate whinger spice,i get hes defending his team , but come on
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 04:59:09 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:37:03 am
Two things I took from that race...
1... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
2... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
This. Plus Horner is piece of shit.

Max is going to hurt someone and it's going to be entirely due to the FIA and Horner giving him carte blanche to act in any manner he deems fit.

Max's comment after being told he won driver of the day was pathetic. He's a petulant spoilt little brat who is exactly like his father. I hope he gets taken out in the first corner at Abu Dhabi. I can't imagine the other drivers are happy with him right now, he's a danger to every single one of them.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 05:41:13 am
Nailed on that Verstappen has another go at ending Hamiltons race in the final GP. He would win the championship if theyre level on points as he has one more win.
