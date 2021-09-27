« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 27, 2021, 10:05:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2021, 10:01:37 pm
Yes, but I think hes reached the point of being under rated now. 

The smoothest driver Ive ever seen maybe his dad was too?  That would be interesting.  Hill also had some really good drives with Arrows and Jordan.  Hes no Hamilton or Schumacher, but hes not schmuck either

Yeah, he redeemed himself a fair bit at Arrows and Jordan to be fir but dont forget were talking about world champions here, so the pool is pretty small in terms of who hes up against and the bar is pretty high.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 27, 2021, 10:49:13 pm
The least deserving champion in my lifetime in hindsight is probably Vettel in 2010. He did everything in his power to lose the title in an utterly dominant car but redeemed himself in '11 and '13.

Alonso, Hamilton or even Rosberg in that Red Bull and it'd been a walkover.

Having said that, I believe Vettel and Rosberg over their whole careers had rather similar levels and that Seb had about five seasons when he drove really well including a couple at Ferrari. It was just that 2010 was one of those really bad Vettel seasons masked by an incredible car.

That Autosport named him driver of the year in 2010 over Alonso when he piloted an almost self-driving rocketship and still almost lost didn't age well  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 27, 2021, 11:19:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 27, 2021, 06:59:48 pm
Whats the driver driving?
No, Who's the driver driving.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 12:02:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2021, 10:01:37 pm
Yes, but I think hes reached the point of being under rated now. 

The smoothest driver Ive ever seen maybe his dad was too?  That would be interesting.  Hill also had some really good drives with Arrows and Jordan.  Hes no Hamilton or Schumacher, but hes not schmuck either

Agree with all of this.

I don't understand the Damon Hill bashing. Unbelievable as he was a well worthy champion.

Yes, he isn't nearly up there with the likes of Senna, Prost and Schumacher, but he did race against all three of them and wasn't all that far behind them on the race track too.

His autobiography 'Watching The Wheels' is sensational if you have the chance to read it - sports autobiographies are usually extremely dull and mediocre but his one is just hands down one of the most impressive autobiographies I've read (it helps that he wrote it himself without a ghost writer). I wouldn't say I was a Hill fan as I was too young to have tribal loyalties when he won in 1996 but my respect for the man increased tenfold after reading his book. A very thoughtful, introspective character, whose modesty belies some incredible achievements for a man who was very late to single seat racing. You can't fault his fearlessness though, especially when he describes his biking days - that above all is what gave him the winning ability I think and his biking experiences gave him an edge over most F1 drivers in terms of mentality I think.

He's a brilliant driver. Not a great one like the multiple WCs (Raikonnen is probably the best '1' time world champion who you feel if he applied himself would have been in the category of 'greatest ever' perhaps?), but aside from Kimi, I can't think of other one time champions who deserved it more than Damon.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 12:15:50 am
Quote from: Schmarn on September 27, 2021, 08:14:57 pm
For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.

That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.

Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.

And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!

Schumacher was just the smartest driver ever, certainly in terms of emotional intelligence. We can talk about pure driving talent and maybe argue a faster driver like Senna but in terms of winning mentality, nobody has ever bettered Schumacher. He had the foresight and perspective to be able to ensure he always had the right team around him and ally himself with great minds so he was always able to think outside of his own abilities. Compared to somebody like Alonso, whose petulance and immaturity cost him dearly within his own teams and his career decisions, and its night and day. There's a reason why a talent like Alonso only won two titles and it isn't bad luck.

Schumacher liked a challenge and was a team player. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that his return to the sport with Mercedes changed many opinions of him in the paddock (listening to various interviews on the podcast 'Beyond The Grid'). Ex rival mechanics and engineers were overwhelmed by how impressive he was as an individual and the personable qualities he showed to ensure a strong team ethic. There was no selfishness or ego there at all and those who spoke highly of him were those who considered him a cold hearted cheat in his original F1 career. While he didn't do anything of note driving wise, his comeback revealed a lot more about his personality, and its true that he was less guarded during his comeback, so it was easier to see why it was that teams regarded him with so much devotion.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 12:54:13 pm
Quote from: mattD on September 28, 2021, 12:15:50 am
Schumacher was just the smartest driver ever, certainly in terms of emotional intelligence. We can talk about pure driving talent and maybe argue a faster driver like Senna but in terms of winning mentality, nobody has ever bettered Schumacher. He had the foresight and perspective to be able to ensure he always had the right team around him and ally himself with great minds so he was always able to think outside of his own abilities. Compared to somebody like Alonso, whose petulance and immaturity cost him dearly within his own teams and his career decisions, and its night and day. There's a reason why a talent like Alonso only won two titles and it isn't bad luck.

Schumacher liked a challenge and was a team player. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that his return to the sport with Mercedes changed many opinions of him in the paddock (listening to various interviews on the podcast 'Beyond The Grid'). Ex rival mechanics and engineers were overwhelmed by how impressive he was as an individual and the personable qualities he showed to ensure a strong team ethic. There was no selfishness or ego there at all and those who spoke highly of him were those who considered him a cold hearted cheat in his original F1 career. While he didn't do anything of note driving wise, his comeback revealed a lot more about his personality, and its true that he was less guarded during his comeback, so it was easier to see why it was that teams regarded him with so much devotion.

I think we watched a different Schumacher. He's one of the best if not the best but come off it. He crashed into people on purpose several times.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 12:59:06 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 28, 2021, 12:54:13 pm
I think we watched a different Schumacher. He's one of the best if not the best but come off it. He crashed into people on purpose several times.

Im guessing mattd is talking about Alonsos behaviour outside of the car, he rubbed up a few team principals the wrong way and made some very poor career decisions
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 01:02:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 28, 2021, 12:54:13 pm
I think we watched a different Schumacher. He's one of the best if not the best but come off it. He crashed into people on purpose several times.

Im talking outside of the cockpit. Lets be honest, every top driver has a hellbent desire to win and theres always misdemeanours littered here and there as they are individuals who have no limits, even with Alonso against Hamilton (of all the great drivers, I think Hamilton has the smallest crime sheet). Schumacher and Senna most blatant of course with their cheating, but Im not going to overly analyse them for such impulsivity in a high adrenaline environment within the cockpit.

Outside of the car, Schumacher was the model professional. Cant say the same thing about Alonso whod throw his toys out the pram and blame everyone when things went wrong. Thats the difference between the two, if Alonso had the same attitude hed be right up there with Schumacher in terms of championships.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 01:22:01 pm
Yeah everyone who worked with Schumacher seems to love him
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 01:42:40 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 01:22:01 pm
Yeah everyone who worked with Schumacher seems to love him

It was evident from the documentary just how much he valued teamwork and everyone in the team feeling like they meant something.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 02:15:56 pm
I love Alonso, but lets not forget about his role in Spygate, he was the one who tried blackmailing Ron Dennis if I recall correctly about the Ferrari documents they had and then theres Crashgate which I also find hard to believe Alonso knew nothing about.

Hes no saint!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 02:16:14 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 01:22:01 pm
Yeah everyone who worked with Schumacher seems to love him

Yeah, many engineers from the Brackley F1 team (so the incarnation from Tyrell to BAR to Brawn and finally Mercedes) admitted that out of all the drivers they ever worked with, he was their favourite. Bear in mind this was Schumachers comeback when his raw pace was disappearing with age yet he never showed anything but loyalty and dedication towards those who helped him.

Funniest one is Jock Clear, race engineer to Jacques Villeneuve. The absolute vitriol he'd speak about Schumacher in the years after Jerez 1997 was unreal and probably the lowest you'd hear in the paddock towards Schumacher (I read a book from the mid-2000s on Schumacher and he's interviewed and goes to town on Schumacher). Very aggressive and alpha male in his attitude. Then he was forced to work with him as engineer in 2011-12 after a falling out with Rosberg. Like many others, his opinion made a u-turn and these days he couldn't talk any higher of him.

It's one of the fascinating things about F1 - the psychology of the driver and dynamics between individuals. In the tight knit pressure cooker of the sport, it always provides a lot of insight.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 02:20:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 28, 2021, 02:15:56 pm
I love Alonso, but lets not forget about his role in Spygate, he was the one who tried blackmailing Ron Dennis if I recall correctly about the Ferrari documents they had and then theres Crashgate which I also find hard to believe Alonso knew nothing about.

Hes no saint!

Interesting there was no radio reaction from Alonso when they made the seemingly bizarre decision to bring him in early, just conveniently before the safety car. A driver as smart and intensely emotional as him would have reacted with bemusement. The strategy from the start was fucking nuts to be insane (really low fuel load I think).

Max Moseley said a top ex-cop investigator was happy in his belief that Alonso knew nothing. But I don't think FIA would want the best driver in the sport at that time being embroiled in such a scandal given the damage it would case.

Alonso obviously knew what the plan was.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 03:36:13 pm
I was just reading up on Crashgate again, didnt realise Pat Symonds was now working for Formula 1 and Chief Technical Officer!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 03:38:25 pm
Wasn't he basically forgiven because he came clean or have I made that up?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 03:53:53 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 03:38:25 pm
Wasn't he basically forgiven because he came clean or have I made that up?

He was given a 5 year ban because he confessed, Briatore was a life time ban but they took the FIA to court and had them overturned.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 04:19:59 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 27, 2021, 10:49:13 pm
The least deserving champion in my lifetime in hindsight is probably Vettel in 2010. He did everything in his power to lose the title in an utterly dominant car but redeemed himself in '11 and '13.

Winning that first one at such a young age must be a damn tough thing, especially when you've got 4 recent World Champions competing in the top four cars on the grid (granted, Mercedes & Schumacher were some way behind during that season).

Quote from: mattD on September 28, 2021, 12:02:46 am
His autobiography 'Watching The Wheels' is sensational if you have the chance to read it - sports autobiographies are usually extremely dull and mediocre but his one is just hands down one of the most impressive autobiographies I've read (it helps that he wrote it himself without a ghost writer). I wouldn't say I was a Hill fan as I was too young to have tribal loyalties when he won in 1996 but my respect for the man increased tenfold after reading his book. A very thoughtful, introspective character, whose modesty belies some incredible achievements for a man who was very late to single seat racing. You can't fault his fearlessness though, especially when he describes his biking days - that above all is what gave him the winning ability I think and his biking experiences gave him an edge over most F1 drivers in terms of mentality I think.

A welcome reminder that I've got this, but have only read the foreword.  Will be revisiting soon - thanks!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 04:51:51 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on September 27, 2021, 08:14:57 pm
For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.

That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.

Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.

And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!

Highlighted the bit above and the paragraph before. Seems like you've forgotten what a huge risk Lewis took moving to Mercedes from Mclaren. Yes they've been dominant for most of the decade but they were doing fuck all when he joined. Toto Wolff wasn't even at Merc when Lewis made his decision, Toto joined in January.

Also in regards to the qualifying talk, 2018 Singapore was perfection, as a single lap it's unbeatable for me. The thing is that lap does stand out but there's been so many other outstanding ones like Styria and Monza in 2017 (Red Bull, Ferrari just like a year later in Singapore had much better 1 lap pace then the Merc). None of the drivers on the current grid can do those laps.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 04:58:34 pm
He joined a team that had just finished 5th in the Constructors Championship (a fair way behind McLaren) so to call it a safety blanket is a little....odd. I am surprised he's never decided to drive for Haas though, just to prove his ability.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 27, 2021, 07:21:30 pm
Senna only saw his team mate take pole position six times in his career. You may argue that he had poor team mates until 1987, but after that it was Prost, Berger, Andretti, Häkkinen and Hill.

Like mentioned before, only since the hybrid era began Hamilton has had his team mate park in P1 at the start of the race 42 times and 47 times overall. That's a lot more relevant stick to beat with to be honest.

Realistically, you are always going to find some stat that you can twist to support your campaign to dismiss Hamilton's claims, he could win every pole and race in a pedal car and you'd still criticise him for having a lighter car than the everyone else.   ::)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 05:29:56 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on September 28, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Realistically, you are always going to find some stat that you can twist to support your campaign to dismiss Hamilton's claims, he could win every pole and race in a pedal car and you'd still criticise him for having a lighter car than the everyone else.   ::)


...on the other hand there are always caveats with 'positive stats' though.  Hamilton for example may have broken Senna's record for poles, but he (Lewis) also took around 50 races more than Ayrton to match Senna's record. Lewis also had a dominant car for a far greater percentage of those races than Senna did with his.  What Lewis has achieved is exceptional, but stats like 'most poles' used without context to measure against another driver is somewhat flawed. 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 05:37:38 pm
Looks like I have walked through some kind of time machine and gone back to yesterday afternoon!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 05:43:04 pm
I think it must have been your Hamilton getting praise spidey sense tingling
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 05:48:08 pm
For me it's unquestionable that Senna is the fastest driver ever over one lap. For me that's not even up for debate to be honest  ;D

He took eight poles in the 1986 Lotus-Renault versus the dominant McLaren-Porsche and Williams-Honda cars. He then proceeded to claim a further eight poles against the active suspension Williams in 1991, which famously was especially effective over one lap. It's not really a knock on Hamilton to just look at what Senna did and say 'that's the guy for one lap'. Had Senna lived and raced for Williams until the end of 1997 we're probably talking 115 poles in 224 attempts and that's a conservative estimate.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 05:53:36 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 28, 2021, 05:43:04 pm
I think it must have been your Hamilton getting praise spidey sense tingling

No, its more my were going around in circles and no ones going to change their mind sense that was tingling.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Quote from: west_london_red on September 28, 2021, 05:53:36 pm
No, its more my were going around in circles and no ones going to change their mind sense that was tingling.

Can't we all just agree that Jim Clark is really underrated when it comes to stuff like this? If he'd lived with Chapman finding his mojo again we're probably talking 6-time WDC (68, 70, 72, 73) or thereabouts!

Damn puncture  :(
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 06:07:32 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 06:06:38 pm
No, its more my were going around in circles and no ones going to change their mind sense that was tingling.

well this is the internet after all.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 08:55:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 01:22:01 pm
Yeah everyone who worked with Schumacher seems to love him

I read somewhere that Schumacher had a certain driving style and that the cars were setup specifically for him. Not sure if this is true and I can't remember where I read / heard it. But maybe would explain why he was so into teamwork and also why his partners couldn't compete.

Maybe complete bollocks and I may be misremembering in my old age.

Back to the best ever, for me it is still Jim Clark - but Schumacher was a monster of a driver
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
September 28, 2021, 09:06:50 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 28, 2021, 06:06:38 pm
Can't we all just agree that Jim Clark is really underrated when it comes to stuff like this? If he'd lived with Chapman finding his mojo again we're probably talking 6-time WDC (68, 70, 72, 73) or thereabouts!


Insane thing with Clark was just the sheer variety of races he'd take part in during a season, even travelling to america and australia to compete in additional races when travel was far slower than it is now.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
Quote from: Skeeve on September 28, 2021, 09:06:50 pm
Insane thing with Clark was just the sheer variety of races he'd take part in during a season, even travelling to america and australia to compete in additional races when travel was far slower than it is now.

Yes, he completely obliterated the Tasman Series in the winters which were basically the second World Championship during those days. Then obviously in addition he defeated America's finest to win the Indianapolis 500 in a European car. For me that goes really high. I think you can make a case for almost any season between 1968 and 1974 being would-be Clark titles if he'd stayed alive to enjoy the fruits of the rear-engined winged Lotus cars. Many greats of the past got taken away way too soon which makes it very hard to compare eras from that aspect alone. I do believe, if he'd lived, he'd been the first to beat Fangio's record.

A reduced cost-efficient Eurocentric F1 season (10/18) with the odd trip to the Middle East, Asia, North America, Brazil and Australia to help competition with a shortened calendar coupled with a Southern Hemisphere and tropics winter championship these days would be quite the excitement! I personally think seasons above 18 races tend to get dull most of the time and I don't think it benefits the championship to have many races just for the sake of it. It would also be a good probing ground for new circuits, they could have their reverse grids, shortened races and the other Liberty Media bullshit there and a chance for youngsters to get seat time if the stars chose to be on vacation. The races rotated off the calendar could host winter championship races when they're not on if the climate is suitable. They could use old cars to cut R&D costs for that winter season as well.

I guess the greedy Liberty twats would rather continue ruining the World Championship though  :butt
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 08:49:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
Tensions at Ferrari?

https://www.grandprix247.com/2021/09/29/tensions-mount-at-ferrari-as-binotto-and-leclerc-clash/

Its hard to make anything out of it as there no quotes or sources.

Leclerc argued so hard he had to go to the medical centre?

And Ferrari have been pretty clear that they have up at the end of last season and focused their efforts on next years car so this car being shit hardly a revelation.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
One shoddy article that.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
One shoddy article that.
Its quite tabloid, but interesting non the less
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 10:08:39 am
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 10:13:15 am
Yay! Another generic boring racetrack in the middle of a desert in a country with questionable human rights practices...

Perfect for F1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Today at 01:47:31 pm
