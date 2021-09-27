Yes, but I think hes reached the point of being under rated now
.
The smoothest driver Ive ever seen
maybe his dad was too? That would be interesting. Hill also had some really good drives with Arrows and Jordan. Hes no Hamilton or Schumacher, but hes not schmuck either
Agree with all of this.
I don't understand the Damon Hill bashing. Unbelievable as he was a well worthy champion.
Yes, he isn't nearly up there with the likes of Senna, Prost and Schumacher, but he did race against all three of them and wasn't all that far behind them on the race track too.
His autobiography 'Watching The Wheels' is sensational if you have the chance to read it - sports autobiographies are usually extremely dull and mediocre but his one is just hands down one of the most impressive autobiographies I've read (it helps that he wrote it himself without a ghost writer). I wouldn't say I was a Hill fan as I was too young to have tribal loyalties when he won in 1996 but my respect for the man increased tenfold after reading his book. A very thoughtful, introspective character, whose modesty belies some incredible achievements for a man who was very late to single seat racing. You can't fault his fearlessness though, especially when he describes his biking days - that above all is what gave him the winning ability I think and his biking experiences gave him an edge over most F1 drivers in terms of mentality I think.
He's a brilliant driver. Not a great one like the multiple WCs (Raikonnen is probably the best '1' time world champion who you feel if he applied himself would have been in the category of 'greatest ever' perhaps?), but aside from Kimi, I can't think of other one time champions who deserved it more than Damon.