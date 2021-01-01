

For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.



That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.



Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.



And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!