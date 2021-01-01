Senna only saw his team mate take pole position six times in his career. You may argue that he had poor team mates until 1987, but after that it was Prost, Berger, Andretti, Häkkinen and Hill.
Like mentioned before, only since the hybrid era began Hamilton has had his team mate park in P1 at the start of the race 42 times and 47 times overall. That's a lot more relevant stick to beat with to be honest.
For Alonso it's happened 10 times and the last one to do it was Hamilton in 2007! Since then he's faced Massa, Räikkönen and Button for prolonged times as team mates as well. Now tell me Fernando got an equal opportunity at winning titles, Ferrari and McLaren-Honda badly let him down
Now he's 40 and his powers are sadly waning a bit although he was brilliant at Sochi.
For Vettel it's 22 so that only confirms that he's had very good cars throughout his career and got flattered during his Red Bull days. Leclerc was responsible for seven of those in just one season after all.