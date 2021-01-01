« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4960 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:42:43 pm
Leaving the Rosberg thing, Fangio, Senna and Schumacher out for a moment, I doubt Lobo can name a single pre-war driver without going deep inside the Google jungle :D

Leaving the most titles, most wins, most poles, most podiums thing out for a moment, I doubt Linudden can debate a single point about Lewis Hamilton without getting personal ;)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4961 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm
Never mind Lewis and Max, Lando's going to win the remaining races.  ;)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4962 on: Today at 05:37:15 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:06 pm
Leaving the most titles, most wins, most poles, most podiums thing out for a moment, I doubt Linudden can debate a single point about Lewis Hamilton without getting personal ;)

Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.

And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.

Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4963 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:28:20 am
Ferrari's new engine is the big joker in the pack. Yesterday Leclerc ran down Sainz from the back of the grid and was a long way ahead of Bottas before the mechanics had the wrong tyres to be able to double-stack both cars. He overtook Sainz on the inlap and then the next lap was unexplainable. Someone really fucked up and cost a ton of points.

Either way it's clearly a significant improvement so it shrinks the margin of error because a broken front wing at turn 1 might cost more places in the end moving forward. Suddenly it's not just McLaren you can get stuck behind no more. The estimation I've heard from Italian journalists with sources in the team is that the new engine gives Ferrari at least 20 seconds per race if not more considering being able to put more wing on. It's not even running at full power yet either. Considering Leclerc was close in pace with Verstappen yesterday (about a couple of tenths off, granted at a track not suiting RBR) it seems like this might be the case.

Another joker is that if Mercedes gamble and Hamilton's engine goes pop during a race, that means 0 points + back of the grid next race. If that happens in Qatar it's game over because Saudi Arabia essentially looks like high speed Monaco. So I reckon they'll have to change it sooner or later and making it back to P2 will be very difficult at all tracks.

For Max, it's mainly about not doing anything stupid and keeping calm. I doubt he will though once the pressure really ramps up.
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:13:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:15 pm
Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.

And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.

Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.

Barrichello got 8 and Massa 3 in Schumacher's original incarnation versus his 68. No team mate got pole in Schumacher's car in nine years in spite of having championship winner Piquet and runners-up Patrese and Irvine in those. Then again, I still think that Schumacher in 1995 was better than during any of his Ferrari title years, possibly excluding 2001 when he was imperious and just didn't make a mistake all year long.

When it comes to Hamilton, our friend Nico scored 26 poles against him in three years at Hamilton's prime. Bottas has had 16.

Don't get me wrong, he belongs in a top five sphere but for me it's nip and tuck between Schumacher and Fangio. For the latter, just look at his qualifying time at the 1957 Pescara Grand Prix at the most dangerous track ever in Formula One  :o His team mate Jean Behra, a very accomplished driver in his own right was 18.5 seconds adrift!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1957_Pescara_Grand_Prix#Qualifying_classification

18.5 seconds!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:07 pm
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?

Due to the record long season the engines go beyond their lifespan. Hamilton blew an engine in free practice at Zandvoort and only has two remaining in circulation. One of them is living on borrowed time since it did many races earlier in the year and the last one got in already at Spa. There are +1 km flat-out sections at every remaining circuit on the calendar so it takes a miracle for the third engine to be safe to operate all the way until mid-December. Had the Zandvoort engine failure not happened he'd been in an okay spot but now it's a very precarious one.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm
Best driver for me of all times must be Sébastien Loeb though.

Rally drivers are nuts to begin with and this one was so special in his prime. Nine in a row. Not to mention his phenomenal Pikes Peak record!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y20CLumT2Sg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y20CLumT2Sg</a>

Or him here in typical fashion driving on snow and ice with dry tyres in the Monte Carlo Rally in 2013  :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jZJjpQtJYuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jZJjpQtJYuc</a>
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4966 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm
I think you have that backwards actually, qualies are the purest test of the driver and can certainly showcase your talent. Can't have it both ways like Schumis career got jump started by one lap of Spa, but rightly so. Senna was famous and loved for his Banzai laps in qualifying the list goes on. Hamilton has always been great at it despite whatever car he had. Can't now be used as a stick to beat him with now he holds the record, A bizarre argument imo
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4967 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:07 pm
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?

They mess about with them all the time and I cant find a source that actually tells you much other then Hamilton is using his 3rd engine of the season currently and has been using that engine since the Dutch GP which would mean if he uses this engine to the end of the season it would have done 9 races which seems high.

But they still swap them around, so on the Friday Practice they will use the engine with the most mileage for example, then swap it on Saturdays for the freshest engine.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4968 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 06:24:21 pm
I think you have that backwards actually, qualies are the purest test of the driver and can certainly showcase your talent. Can't have it both ways like Schumis career got jump started by one lap of Spa, but rightly so. Senna was famous and loved for his Banzai laps in qualifying the list goes on. Hamilton has always been great at it despite whatever car he had. Can't now be used as a stick to beat him with now he holds the record, A bizarre argument imo

Im not sure how you can say qualifying is the purest test of the driver but not the purest test of the car? Theres no overtaking in qualifying for one that takes a certain amount of skill especially in the pre-DRS era
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4969 on: Today at 06:48:30 pm
you'll never separate driver from car in f1 as much as you try. they're inevitably always linked and always will be.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4970 on: Today at 06:57:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:45:19 pm
Im not sure how you can say qualifying is the purest test of the driver but not the purest test of the car? Theres no overtaking in qualifying for one that takes a certain amount of skill especially in the pre-DRS era
who's driving the car?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4971 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 06:57:52 pm
who's driving the car?

Whats the driver driving?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4972 on: Today at 07:15:43 pm
Well thats it tho, a driver can out perform what they envision the car can do, and a few drivers showcase this ability? Sometimes consistently
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4973 on: Today at 07:20:51 pm
And yeah i'm a big believer in 'having the race day craft' is obviously more important, that's when points are scored but a great driver will combine both. Some are just suited to the saturdays and some only show their skill on Sunday, it's the way it is
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4974 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm
Senna only saw his team mate take pole position six times in his career. You may argue that he had poor team mates until 1987, but after that it was Prost, Berger, Andretti, Häkkinen and Hill.

Like mentioned before, only since the hybrid era began Hamilton has had his team mate park in P1 at the start of the race 42 times and 47 times overall. That's a lot more relevant stick to beat with to be honest.

For Alonso it's happened 10 times and the last one to do it was Hamilton in 2007! Since then he's faced Massa, Räikkönen and Button for prolonged times as team mates as well. Now tell me Fernando got an equal opportunity at winning titles, Ferrari and McLaren-Honda badly let him down :wave Now he's 40 and his powers are sadly waning a bit although he was brilliant at Sochi.

For Vettel it's 22 so that only confirms that he's had very good cars throughout his career and got flattered during his Red Bull days. Leclerc was responsible for seven of those in just one season after all.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4975 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 07:21:30 pm
Senna only saw his team mate take pole position six times in his career. You may argue that he had poor team mates until 1987, but after that it was Prost, Berger, Andretti, Häkkinen and Hill.

Like mentioned before, only since the hybrid era began Hamilton has had his team mate park in P1 at the start of the race 42 times and 47 times overall. That's a lot more relevant stick to beat with to be honest.

For Alonso it's happened 10 times and the last one to do it was Hamilton in 2007! Now tell me Fernando got an equal opportunity at winning titles, Ferrari and McLaren-Honda badly let him down :wave
Well who won the titles and who has all these records? each one of them flawed too? Like your CT alludes to, you can bring a horse to water, but you can't make em drink. I'm not even a hamilton fan but the way the narrative has went on last few years the disrespect of him is a little mad, the childishness as well is straight up moronic lulu, lubo get a grip you fannypad  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4976 on: Today at 07:37:21 pm
Haha only just noticed the custom title ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4977 on: Today at 07:40:54 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 07:33:07 pm
Well who won the titles and who has all these records? each one of them flawed too? Like your CT alludes to, you can bring a horse to water, but you can't make em drink. I'm not even a hamilton fan but the way the narrative has went on last few years the disrespect of him is a little mad, the childishness as well is straight up moronic lulu, lubo get a grip you fannypad  ;D

Bottas is not even a top half calibre driver and a complete embarassment who can't drive in the wet in the best car on the grid but has somehow nicked 16 poles from him in five years  ;D

There's a reason Hamilton fanboys always go on the defensive because Bottas' status as a garbage driver is the worst-kept secret in motor racing. Either Rosberg is one of the all-time greats worthy of the same acclaim as Stewart or Lauda, or if not Hamilton isn't the best driver of all time. No way getting around that, I'm afraid.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4978 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm
Well pivot away from the argument all you want, but not sure i'll take any of it seriously. Hell of a race though.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4979 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm
Shamelessly stealing this observation from someone else, but it reminded me of Spa 08 or 09 Kimi and Lewis both spinning off and not going in for wets didn't know what would happen
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4980 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm
So what does Twpsyn gwirion mean then? :D Im guessing fucking idiot or some such?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4981 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:15 pm
Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.

And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.

Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.

Its not football though :D Trying to equate Schumacher Vs Hamilton as the same as Klopp Vs Guardiola is just saaaad. Schumacher, as has Hamilton, have pretty much always had the quickest car when theyve won their titles.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4982 on: Today at 08:04:03 pm



I am enjoying Bottas in not giving a fuck mode though ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4983 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:57:01 pm
Its not football though :D Trying to equate Schumacher Vs Hamilton as the same as Klopp Vs Guardiola is just saaaad. Schumacher, as has Hamilton, have pretty much always had the quickest car when theyve won their titles.

I dunno, the car Schumacher won the 2000 title in could arguably be classed as the second slowest behind the McLaren.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4984 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm

For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.

That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.

Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.

And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4985 on: Today at 08:34:03 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:57:01 pm
Its not football though :D Trying to equate Schumacher Vs Hamilton as the same as Klopp Vs Guardiola is just saaaad. Schumacher, as has Hamilton, have pretty much always had the quickest car when theyve won their titles.

Well those are the only two sports I really watch I am afraid! And calling something saaaad because it doesnt agree with your argument doesnt necessarily make it so. Or look at it another way, who do you rate more: 4 times champion Vettel or a mere 3 times champion Senna? So if the Klopp Vs Guardiola analogy doesnt work, maybe this one does.

And as I said before, for me at least Schumacher showed his GOATness in the seasons when he didnt win the championship and carried a far inferior cars no where near where they should have been. Anyone can win a championship in a car thats a second faster then the rest, those shows no ones gifts (other then the engineers I suppose!)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4986 on: Today at 08:35:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:34:03 pm
Well those are the only two sports I really watch I am afraid! And calling something saaaad because it doesnt agree with your argument doesnt necessarily make it so. Or look at it another way, who do you rate more: 4 times champion Vettel or a mere 3 times champion Senna? So if the Klopp Vs Guardiola analogy doesnt work, maybe this one does.

And as I said before, for me at least Schumacher showed his GOATness in the seasons when he didnt win the championship and carried a far inferior cars no where near where they should have been. Anyone can win a championship in a car thats a second faster then the rest, those shows no ones gifts (other then the engineers I suppose!)

Lighten up bud its an Alan Partridge gag ;)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4987 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:14:57 pm
And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!

Dont get me started on that. Prost and Senna took each other out and its almost celebrated as iconic events in F1, Schumacher does it and hes devil in F1 driver form. Never seen such double standards!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4988 on: Today at 08:39:54 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:04:37 pm
I dunno, the car Schumacher won the 2000 title in could arguably be classed as the second slowest behind the McLaren.

In 2003 Michelin had the tyres to beat. The car was great but Bridgestone fucked up. Montoya really blew what should've been an easy title.

On balance I believe Williams had the better car in 1994 and 1995 as well. Senna got three consecutive poles before his terrible tragedy and in 1995 Schumacher was in vintage mode with a car that was so snappy that no other driver dared trying.

I would actually suggest that Hamilton was at his best between 2007 and 2009 and there's no doubt to me that he outdrove the two Ferrari drivers back then and that he was the shining star of 2009 in a complete garbage McLaren. In many instances drivers peak earlier than people think, success then comes through getting top seats at the right time.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4989 on: Today at 08:46:05 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:35:52 pm
Lighten up bud its an Alan Partridge gag ;)

:D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4990 on: Today at 08:46:29 pm
Oh no doubt, Senna was also leading at Imola and probably would have won that race too. He'd have probably won the 1995 and maybe 96 titles had he continue racing considering Hill won it in 96 too. There probably wouldn't be a debate then either if Senna had won 6, no one would be saying Hamilton or Schumacher were better than him and its really sad we never got to find out.

My own personal feeling is that Schumacher will be number 1 but if you break it down to most successful driver then it'll be Hamilton with the most poles, race wins and hopefully at the end of this season most world titles.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4991 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:39:54 pm
In 2003 Michelin had the tyres to beat. The car was great but Bridgestone fucked up. Montoya really blew what should've been an easy title.

On balance I believe Williams had the better car in 1994 and 1995 as well. Senna got three consecutive poles before his terrible tragedy and in 1995 Schumacher was in vintage mode with a car that was so snappy that no other driver dared trying.

I would actually suggest that Hamilton was at his best between 2007 and 2009 and there's no doubt to me that he outdrove the two Ferrari drivers back then and that he was the shining star of 2009 in a complete garbage McLaren. In many instances drivers peak earlier than people think, success then comes through getting top seats at the right time.

That 1995 Benetton reminded me of those shity films where the hero gets given some wild horse that cant be beaten but is impossible to control.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4992 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm

How about least deserving champion in the modern era?

Got to be Button with Hill, Rosberg and Villeneuve not far behind. My memory only goes back to the early 80s so there may be others.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4993 on: Today at 09:35:03 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:31:56 pm
How about least deserving champion in the modern era?

Got to be Button with Hill, Rosberg and Villeneuve not far behind. My memory only goes back to the early 80s so there may be others.


Keke right?  Hardly win a race. 

I think Hill was robbed by Schumacher, so I have some sympathy for him.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4994 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm
It can't be Nico as he had to beat Hamilton in the same car

Villeneuve as well also had to beat Schumacher so can't really say the same for him

I'd say Button is right though
