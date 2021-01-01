Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.



And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.



Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.



The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.



Is there any reason to think this is true?



And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?



Barrichello got 8 and Massa 3 in Schumacher's original incarnation versus his 68. No team mate got pole in Schumacher's car in nine years in spite of having championship winner Piquet and runners-up Patrese and Irvine in those. Then again, I still think that Schumacher in 1995 was better than during any of his Ferrari title years, possibly excluding 2001 when he was imperious and just didn't make a mistake all year long.When it comes to Hamilton, our friend Nico scored 26 poles against him in three years at Hamilton's prime. Bottas has had 16.Don't get me wrong, he belongs in a top five sphere but for me it's nip and tuck between Schumacher and Fangio. For the latter, just look at his qualifying time at the 1957 Pescara Grand Prix at the most dangerous track ever in Formula OneHis team mate Jean Behra, a very accomplished driver in his own right was 18.5 seconds adrift!18.5 seconds!Due to the record long season the engines go beyond their lifespan. Hamilton blew an engine in free practice at Zandvoort and only has two remaining in circulation. One of them is living on borrowed time since it did many races earlier in the year and the last one got in already at Spa. There are +1 km flat-out sections at every remaining circuit on the calendar so it takes a miracle for the third engine to be safe to operate all the way until mid-December. Had the Zandvoort engine failure not happened he'd been in an okay spot but now it's a very precarious one.