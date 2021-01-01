« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4960 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:42:43 pm
Leaving the Rosberg thing, Fangio, Senna and Schumacher out for a moment, I doubt Lobo can name a single pre-war driver without going deep inside the Google jungle :D

Leaving the most titles, most wins, most poles, most podiums thing out for a moment, I doubt Linudden can debate a single point about Lewis Hamilton without getting personal ;)
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4961 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm
Never mind Lewis and Max, Lando's going to win the remaining races.  ;)
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4962 on: Today at 05:37:15 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:06 pm
Leaving the most titles, most wins, most poles, most podiums thing out for a moment, I doubt Linudden can debate a single point about Lewis Hamilton without getting personal ;)

Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.

And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.

Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4963 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:28:20 am
Ferrari's new engine is the big joker in the pack. Yesterday Leclerc ran down Sainz from the back of the grid and was a long way ahead of Bottas before the mechanics had the wrong tyres to be able to double-stack both cars. He overtook Sainz on the inlap and then the next lap was unexplainable. Someone really fucked up and cost a ton of points.

Either way it's clearly a significant improvement so it shrinks the margin of error because a broken front wing at turn 1 might cost more places in the end moving forward. Suddenly it's not just McLaren you can get stuck behind no more. The estimation I've heard from Italian journalists with sources in the team is that the new engine gives Ferrari at least 20 seconds per race if not more considering being able to put more wing on. It's not even running at full power yet either. Considering Leclerc was close in pace with Verstappen yesterday (about a couple of tenths off, granted at a track not suiting RBR) it seems like this might be the case.

Another joker is that if Mercedes gamble and Hamilton's engine goes pop during a race, that means 0 points + back of the grid next race. If that happens in Qatar it's game over because Saudi Arabia essentially looks like high speed Monaco. So I reckon they'll have to change it sooner or later and making it back to P2 will be very difficult at all tracks.

For Max, it's mainly about not doing anything stupid and keeping calm. I doubt he will though once the pressure really ramps up.
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:13:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:15 pm
Most poles has for me always been one the arguments against Hamilton and the GOAT debate, and the strongest argument in Schumachers favour. Most pole positions just suggests hes had the fastest car, while Schumacher managed to win 91 races from only 68 poles. In that regard, at least in terms of modern drivers no one comes close and always gets overlooked.

And as I have said before, Schumacher didnt win the GOAT title between 2000 and 2004, it was 1996 to 1999 when he showed it. Any driver could have won the championship in the F2002, F2004, Mercedes W05. That doesnt say anything about either drivers greatness - if they didnt win it with those cars their teammates would have.

Or to put it another way, if you just look at titles won Guardiola is a better manager then Klopp, but I think we both know who wed rather have as our manager.

Barrichello got 8 and Massa 3 in Schumacher's original incarnation versus his 68. No team mate got pole in Schumacher's car in nine years in spite of having championship winner Piquet and runners-up Patrese and Irvine in those. Then again, I still think that Schumacher in 1995 was better than during any of his Ferrari title years, possibly excluding 2001 when he was imperious and just didn't make a mistake all year long.

When it comes to Hamilton, our friend Nico scored 26 poles against him in three years at Hamilton's prime. Bottas has had 16.

Don't get me wrong, he belongs in a top five sphere but for me it's nip and tuck between Schumacher and Fangio. For the latter, just look at his qualifying time at the 1957 Pescara Grand Prix at the most dangerous track ever in Formula One  :o His team mate Jean Behra, a very accomplished driver in his own right was 18.5 seconds adrift!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1957_Pescara_Grand_Prix#Qualifying_classification

18.5 seconds!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:07 pm
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?

Due to the record long season the engines go beyond their lifespan. Hamilton blew an engine in free practice at Zandvoort and only has two remaining in circulation. One of them is living on borrowed time since it did many races earlier in the year and the last one got in already at Spa. There are +1 km flat-out sections at every remaining circuit on the calendar so it takes a miracle for the third engine to be safe to operate all the way until mid-December. Had the Zandvoort engine failure not happened he'd been in an okay spot but now it's a very precarious one.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm
Best driver for me of all times must be Sébastien Loeb though.

Rally drivers are nuts to begin with and this one was so special in his prime. Nine in a row. Not to mention his phenomenal Pikes Peak record!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y20CLumT2Sg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y20CLumT2Sg</a>

Or him here in typical fashion driving on snow and ice with dry tyres in the Monte Carlo Rally in 2013  :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jZJjpQtJYuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jZJjpQtJYuc</a>
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4966 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm
I think you have that backwards actually, qualies are the purest test of the driver and can certainly showcase your talent. Can't have it both ways like Schumis career got jump started by one lap of Spa, but rightly so. Senna was famous and loved for his Banzai laps in qualifying the list goes on. Hamilton has always been great at it despite whatever car he had. Can't now be used as a stick to beat him with now he holds the record, A bizarre argument imo
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4967 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:07 pm
The assumption here seems to be that the Mercedes engine wont last as planned.

Is there any reason to think this is true?

And do teams cycle between engines or just flog one until its knackered?

They mess about with them all the time and I cant find a source that actually tells you much other then Hamilton is using his 3rd engine of the season currently and has been using that engine since the Dutch GP which would mean if he uses this engine to the end of the season it would have done 9 races which seems high.

But they still swap them around, so on the Friday Practice they will use the engine with the most mileage for example, then swap it on Saturdays for the freshest engine.
