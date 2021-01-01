« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 113332 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • Boom!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm »
Best race hands down in ages. Gutted for Lando, think it was the pressure of a first win that got to him but he'll learn. Great recovery from Lewis and Mercedes but the big winner was Verstappen, don't think he could have planned it any better.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,548
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm »
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,548
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm »
Norris seeing the stewards in about 20 minutes for that pit lane entry
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,278
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well

I'm even starting to warm to Lewis a bit more after those comments.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well
Would have been interesting to see what Lewis would have done if he was leading.

My guess is hed have stayed out too.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:33:34 pm
Would have been interesting to see what Lewis would have done if he was leading.

My guess is hed have stayed out too.

Maybe if he was after his first win he might have, but otherwise I dont think so. Hamiltons experienced enough to know the conditions better then Norris, winning races isnt the priority, its to stay ahead of Verstappen and as much as he argues and questions his pit wall he usually does that after the pit stop, cant recall him doing it much before.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,776
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 04:06:24 pm »
Well done Lewis
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm »
Well done Lewis.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm »
If Norris goes several more winless years at McLaren before he gets snapped up by another team he'll have nightmares about this one. Customer teams seldom get in these spots and merely Ferrari getting a better engine could close their window of upset victories. Really feel for the lad but his team should've been stronger with him. Any championship contender was always going to come in because neither could risk a crash.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,548
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm »
Stewards have been lenient on Lando's pitlane entry and have given him a warning, which I think is probably the right thing considering the conditions and the tyres he was using.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,278
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 06:32:55 pm »
Lando has been reprimanded by the stewards but no positional penalty. The FIA have said the conditions played its part in him going wide.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,977
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm
Customer teams seldom get in these spots

Eh? Ok Mercedes have been the best team for a few years but Red Bull dominated the sport for the 4 years before that as a customer team.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm »
It's the right call. Punishing a driver for not doing another lap on the wrong tyres providing no control at all would be daft.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm »
Really enjoyable race today. Good posts from all involved in here as well...was nice to see things play out, gauge people's thoughts in real(ish) time without the angst that has gone with the coming togethers of Lewis and Max and all the opinions that go with them (guilty as charged, Officer).

Picking up on Linudden's point about customer teams: read a fair bit about how ambitious Lawrence Stroll is about making Aston Martin a championship contender but no details on how he actually plans to achieve it? Any ideas beyond the obvious of putting investment in place in terms of infrastructure and personnel?
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 08:04:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm
It's the right call. Punishing a driver for not doing another lap on the wrong tyres providing no control at all would be daft.

If it was a close call between slicks or wets by the time he went to the pits Id agree, but he left it so late that the fact he couldnt control the car was his own fault.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:04:32 pm
If it was a close call between slicks or wets by the time he went to the pits Id agree, but he left it so late that the fact he couldnt control the car was his own fault.

It doesn't matter, by that point it's a safety issue. If you basically force a driver to carry on he's a danger to himself and everyone else on the track.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm
It doesn't matter, by that point it's a safety issue. If you basically force a driver to carry on he's a danger to himself and everyone else on the track.

I think they have been lenient. Yes having him on the track was dangerous (not just him, anyone on the track at that point on slicks was dangerous) but that was because of his own foolishness that made it dangerous, and a penalty would have been a reminder that drivers have a responsibility when they take risks like staying on the wrong tyre that they risk their fellow drivers safety when they cant control their car.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm
Eh? Ok Mercedes have been the best team for a few years but Red Bull dominated the sport for the 4 years before that as a customer team.

Slight difference between a lot better in terms of funding, facilities and personel than the customer. McLaren would have to design a better chassis than Mercedes to stand a chance at regular race wins and that's very difficult. Not to mention they might get kicked off the supply if they get too close. Lots of teams want that engine after all.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm
Slight difference between a lot better in terms of funding, facilities and personel than the customer. McLaren would have to design a better chassis than Mercedes to stand a chance at regular race wins and that's very difficult. Not to mention they might get kicked off the supply if they get too close. Lots of teams want that engine after all.
I'm surprised that McLaren are not producing their own engines.

Been over 10 years they went full into road car production using their own engines, they must have the funding to build a engine program now.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:20 pm
I think they have been lenient. Yes having him on the track was dangerous (not just him, anyone on the track at that point on slicks was dangerous) but that was because of his own foolishness that made it dangerous, and a penalty would have been a reminder that drivers have a responsibility when they take risks like staying on the wrong tyre that they risk their fellow drivers safety when they cant control their car.

You can't penalise a driver for doing what was the safest thing in the circumstances. That's just daft.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4940 on: Yesterday at 08:30:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
You can't penalise a driver for doing what was the safest thing in the circumstances. That's just daft.

When you put it like that, yeah it does sound daft but my point is he shouldnt have got to the stage where he cant control the car and becomes a danger.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4941 on: Yesterday at 08:33:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:30:28 pm
When you put it like that, yeah it does sound daft but my point is he shouldnt have got to the stage where he cant control the car and becomes a danger.

He took a risk that didn't pay off. He was penalised by that choice destroying his race but nobody can see the future
Logged

Offline losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4942 on: Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm »
I'll agree with that, Lewis didn't wanna come in, there's a few more cars sliding around slicks.  It was a cock up but nothing intentional, difficult conditions and lost a podium because of it.  I might be being biased tho cos I'm gutted for lando.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 08:11:45 am »
So unlucky for Lando. I see Max got pretty lucky. Made up 12 points due to rain at the end.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 09:12:46 am »
I think no time penalty but one penalty point on the license would be fair under the circumstances. Not sure a reprimand gives that but I think it might.
Logged

Offline RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 09:14:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:11:45 am
So unlucky for Lando. I see Max got pretty lucky. Made up 12 points due to rain at the end.
Kinda crazy how close this title fight is. It seems like they both get lucky when they need a break. Its gonna be up for grabs completely this season. Some of the upcoming tracks seem to favour Red Bull, but the season might give as a couple more surprises... Its hard to bet against Lewis as well. I'd say Brazil and Mexico definitely favour Max. Turkey and USA could be relatively evenly matched, who knows. Saudi Arabia is new, so difficult to say... Some favour Mercedes I think. Abu Dhabi... Who knows? Used to be Mercedes, but RB looked okay there last time. It might come down to Bottas or Perez actually putting their car on p2 for once
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Ferrari's new engine is the big joker in the pack. Yesterday Leclerc ran down Sainz from the back of the grid and was a long way ahead of Bottas before the mechanics had the wrong tyres to be able to double-stack both cars. He overtook Sainz on the inlap and then the next lap was unexplainable. Someone really fucked up and cost a ton of points.

Either way it's clearly a significant improvement so it shrinks the margin of error because a broken front wing at turn 1 might cost more places in the end moving forward. Suddenly it's not just McLaren you can get stuck behind no more. The estimation I've heard from Italian journalists with sources in the team is that the new engine gives Ferrari at least 20 seconds per race if not more considering being able to put more wing on. It's not even running at full power yet either. Considering Leclerc was close in pace with Verstappen yesterday (about a couple of tenths off, granted at a track not suiting RBR) it seems like this might be the case.

Another joker is that if Mercedes gamble and Hamilton's engine goes pop during a race, that means 0 points + back of the grid next race. If that happens in Qatar it's game over because Saudi Arabia essentially looks like high speed Monaco. So I reckon they'll have to change it sooner or later and making it back to P2 will be very difficult at all tracks.

For Max, it's mainly about not doing anything stupid and keeping calm. I doubt he will though once the pressure really ramps up.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:35 am by Linudden »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,327
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:11:45 am
So unlucky for Lando. I see Max got pretty lucky. Made up 12 points due to rain at the end.

He did, but I think there's a fair chance he'd have made up a place or two on the last few laps without the rain and Lewis also gained 7 points as he was looking fairly unlikely to pass Norris. So maybe not quite the huge swing to Max as people are making out,
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:43:08 am
He did, but I think there's a fair chance he'd have made up a place or two on the last few laps without the rain and Lewis also gained 7 points as he was looking fairly unlikely to pass Norris. So maybe not quite the huge swing to Max as people are making out,

Nah, without the rain Verstappen wasnt making up places. After Verstappen got overtaken by Alonso he actually pulled away by about 3 seconds or so from Verstappen, and Stroll was only 1.5s behind Verstappen when the rain started.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
If Verstappen doesn't win the Championship then I will eat my hat.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,327
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:58:54 am
If Verstappen doesn't win the Championship then I will eat my hat.

There's a few on here who will put more than one or two fists through walls if he doesn't :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 12:19:04 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:07:08 pm
There's a few on here who will put more than one or two fists through walls if he doesn't :D

I'd love it if he didn't to be honest.

However, whilst there is no doubt that he's still not affording drivers the space he needs to in order to be both safe and pragmatic, he's been next level with his driving skills this year. Lewis has made a few more mistakes.

Lewis might have a chance if Bottas plays ball a lot more - I think he's a better team number two than Perez - but I can't see a scenario where Hamilton wins out from here.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 12:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:58:54 am
If Verstappen doesn't win the Championship then I will eat my hat.
I said it before Monza. Hamilton had to win there.


Monza and Russia were merc tracks. He had to get maximum points. But he's only scored net 5 points more than Max and that's with max getting a new engine. Max would deep down be really happy he took himself and Lewis out in Italy. Hamilton is also to blame with his bad start in the sprint race there. Max's 3 place grid penalty basically never happened. I'd be absolutely amazed if he didn't win it from here with no real merc dominating tracks left.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:19:04 pm
I'd love it if he didn't to be honest.

However, whilst there is no doubt that he's still not affording drivers the space he needs to in order to be both safe and pragmatic, he's been next level with his driving skills this year. Lewis has made a few more mistakes.

Lewis might have a chance if Bottas plays ball a lot more - I think he's a better team number two than Perez - but I can't see a scenario where Hamilton wins out from here.

I think Lewis needs a Max DNF to win it this year now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4954 on: Today at 01:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:19:04 pm
I'd love it if he didn't to be honest.

However, whilst there is no doubt that he's still not affording drivers the space he needs to in order to be both safe and pragmatic, he's been next level with his driving skills this year. Lewis has made a few more mistakes.

Lewis might have a chance if Bottas plays ball a lot more - I think he's a better team number two than Perez - but I can't see a scenario where Hamilton wins out from here.

The mistakes from Lewis have been noticeable but we also need to be fair as much as I am not a fan of Hamilton. This is probably not peak Hamilton, hes 36 now so will inevitably be on the decline I suspect, it comes with age and happens to all drivers eventually. It happened to Schumacher, its happened early to Vettel and is probably happening to Hamilton (Alonso is a hard one to gauge as he has a midfield car) where as Verstappen is probably at his peak and Norris probably still to get to his peak yet.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 01:44:48 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:07:08 pm
There's a few on here who will put more than one or two fists through walls if he doesn't :D

And Im sure if Verstappen wins youll take it graciously ;)

Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4956 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:34:08 pm
The mistakes from Lewis have been noticeable but we also need to be fair as much as I am not a fan of Hamilton. This is probably not peak Hamilton, hes 36 now so will inevitably be on the decline I suspect, it comes with age and happens to all drivers eventually. It happened to Schumacher, its happened early to Vettel and is probably happening to Hamilton (Alonso is a hard one to gauge as he has a midfield car) where as Verstappen is probably at his peak and Norris probably still to get to his peak yet.

Oh yeah, definitely. This is not peak Hamilton by any stretch, but he's still one hell of a competitor
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 