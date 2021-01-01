Ferrari's new engine is the big joker in the pack. Yesterday Leclerc ran down Sainz from the back of the grid and was a long way ahead of Bottas before the mechanics had the wrong tyres to be able to double-stack both cars. He overtook Sainz on the inlap and then the next lap was unexplainable. Someone really fucked up and cost a ton of points.



Either way it's clearly a significant improvement so it shrinks the margin of error because a broken front wing at turn 1 might cost more places in the end moving forward. Suddenly it's not just McLaren you can get stuck behind no more. The estimation I've heard from Italian journalists with sources in the team is that the new engine gives Ferrari at least 20 seconds per race if not more considering being able to put more wing on. It's not even running at full power yet either. Considering Leclerc was close in pace with Verstappen yesterday (about a couple of tenths off, granted at a track not suiting RBR) it seems like this might be the case.



Another joker is that if Mercedes gamble and Hamilton's engine goes pop during a race, that means 0 points + back of the grid next race. If that happens in Qatar it's game over because Saudi Arabia essentially looks like high speed Monaco. So I reckon they'll have to change it sooner or later and making it back to P2 will be very difficult at all tracks.



For Max, it's mainly about not doing anything stupid and keeping calm. I doubt he will though once the pressure really ramps up.