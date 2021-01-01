Really enjoyable race today. Good posts from all involved in here as well...was nice to see things play out, gauge people's thoughts in real(ish) time without the angst that has gone with the coming togethers of Lewis and Max and all the opinions that go with them (guilty as charged, Officer).



Picking up on Linudden's point about customer teams: read a fair bit about how ambitious Lawrence Stroll is about making Aston Martin a championship contender but no details on how he actually plans to achieve it? Any ideas beyond the obvious of putting investment in place in terms of infrastructure and personnel?