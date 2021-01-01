« previous next »
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Best race hands down in ages. Gutted for Lando, think it was the pressure of a first win that got to him but he'll learn. Great recovery from Lewis and Mercedes but the big winner was Verstappen, don't think he could have planned it any better.
Online Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well
Online Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Norris seeing the stewards in about 20 minutes for that pit lane entry
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well

I'm even starting to warm to Lewis a bit more after those comments.  ;D
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Thought that was really good from Lewis to tell Lando that he didn't want to put the inters on as well
Would have been interesting to see what Lewis would have done if he was leading.

My guess is hed have stayed out too.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:33:34 pm
Would have been interesting to see what Lewis would have done if he was leading.

My guess is hed have stayed out too.

Maybe if he was after his first win he might have, but otherwise I dont think so. Hamiltons experienced enough to know the conditions better then Norris, winning races isnt the priority, its to stay ahead of Verstappen and as much as he argues and questions his pit wall he usually does that after the pit stop, cant recall him doing it much before.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Well done Lewis
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 04:08:42 pm »
Well done Lewis.
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 05:13:10 pm »
If Norris goes several more winless years at McLaren before he gets snapped up by another team he'll have nightmares about this one. Customer teams seldom get in these spots and merely Ferrari getting a better engine could close their window of upset victories. Really feel for the lad but his team should've been stronger with him. Any championship contender was always going to come in because neither could risk a crash.
Online Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Stewards have been lenient on Lando's pitlane entry and have given him a warning, which I think is probably the right thing considering the conditions and the tyres he was using.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 06:32:55 pm »
Lando has been reprimanded by the stewards but no positional penalty. The FIA have said the conditions played its part in him going wide.
Offline Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:13:10 pm
Customer teams seldom get in these spots

Eh? Ok Mercedes have been the best team for a few years but Red Bull dominated the sport for the 4 years before that as a customer team.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 06:47:28 pm »
It's the right call. Punishing a driver for not doing another lap on the wrong tyres providing no control at all would be daft.
Online cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 07:32:04 pm »
Really enjoyable race today. Good posts from all involved in here as well...was nice to see things play out, gauge people's thoughts in real(ish) time without the angst that has gone with the coming togethers of Lewis and Max and all the opinions that go with them (guilty as charged, Officer).

Picking up on Linudden's point about customer teams: read a fair bit about how ambitious Lawrence Stroll is about making Aston Martin a championship contender but no details on how he actually plans to achieve it? Any ideas beyond the obvious of putting investment in place in terms of infrastructure and personnel?
