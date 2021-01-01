« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4720 on: Today at 01:09:04 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:06:48 pm
Hamilton's starts have been absolutely terrible for quite a while now haven't they?

I can understand him going more carefully today though, with new people up front, he needs to finish today after all.
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4721 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:06:48 pm
Hamilton's starts have been absolutely terrible for quite a while now haven't they?


He got away ok I think, maybe breakers very early for the corner.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4722 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm
Can't believe Alonso has got away with using that run off without a penalty
scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4723 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm
that start was weird, Hamilton started slow but was 3rd at the first corner and he braked early and 3 cars went past, probably for the best as others have said, he needs to finish
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4724 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm
Now let's see what Bottas can do
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4725 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:09:27 pm


He got away ok I think, maybe breakers very early for the corner.

Its part of starting badly isn't it? Had to break early because he went down the wrong side and got boxed in.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4726 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:10:50 pm
Now let's see what Bottas can do

Probably as much as he's done in previous races?
cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4727 on: Today at 01:12:20 pm
Russell is the cork in the bottle.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4728 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:11:50 pm
Probably as much as he's done in previous races?

He's lasting a lot longer than I thought he would do
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4729 on: Today at 01:13:59 pm
Sainz is slowly pulling away from Norris.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4730 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm
What a fucking stupid decision by Mercedes
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4731 on: Today at 01:15:07 pm
Bottas didnt even try to defend that move.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4732 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:13:29 pm
He's lasting a lot longer than I thought he would do

Only cos Max wasn't close enough, as easy as it has been every time this season. Bottas just let him past.
scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4733 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm
Bottas is just useless
cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4734 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:14:25 pm
What a fucking stupid decision by Mercedes

Let's just say that Bottas didn't put much of a defence.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4735 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm
boat arse puts up about as much resistance as I used to when I was offered drugs in my early 20s.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4736 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm
Surely thats got to be it for Bottas now, just get him out and use the test driver for the rest of the season
Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4737 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm
Relief for Bottas as the Dutch fella behind him was really annoying him as he's out for a leisurely Sunday drive.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4738 on: Today at 01:18:52 pm
Well lets see if Leclerc can put up a fight against Verstappen because Gasly just meekly following Red Bull team orders as well
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4739 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm
Norris closer to Sainz.
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4740 on: Today at 01:19:47 pm
Surely Red Bull aren't allowed to pass on a message to Alpha Tauri for Gasly to let Verstappen pass at some point? ???
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4741 on: Today at 01:20:41 pm
Gasly slows down and moves out of the way, that's embarrassing.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4742 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm
Verstappen so aggressive. Lucky bastard
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4743 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm
This Norris Sainz battle is fun
scatman

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4744 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Verstappen going for a non existent gap and nearly causing a crash
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4745 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 01:19:47 pm
Surely Red Bull aren't allowed to pass on a message to Alpha Tauri for Gasly to let Verstappen pass at some point? ???

Ridiculous isn't it? He's putting up a fight against Bottas. Team orders for your own team is fine, team orders to a team you're partnered with is not fine.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4746 on: Today at 01:24:18 pm
Norris saying his front left has gone.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4747 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm
that norris tyre did look pretty scruffy
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4748 on: Today at 01:25:48 pm
Norris in the lead.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4749 on: Today at 01:25:59 pm
They missed Norris going into the lead!
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4750 on: Today at 01:26:11 pm
All the cars are so close thats theres no really a window for anyone to pit into

Edit: ignore me
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4751 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm
Stroll has got past Russell.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4752 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm
yeah nice job tv director. seemingly missing everything so far
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4753 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm
Stroll with a huge undercut
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4754 on: Today at 01:28:31 pm
That Ferrari decision was last minute not smooth either.
cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4755 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm
2 stops for everyone who's pitted so far by the look of things.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4756 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:27:30 pm
Stroll with a huge undercut

had to come back into fashion sometime
