Oh for the days of qualifying engines and the like. I understand the need to reduce costs, but 3 engines a season is a bit silly
And there was nothing quite as much fun as seeing an engine blow up at maximum revs either
I was thinking this the other day when the discussion in here was about engine penalties. It seems F1 nowadays is all about management, drivers need to manage three engines throughout a season, and need to manage the tyres through the race. Its not 100% racing on the limit anymore.
I know the old days arent sustainable but this should be the most elite drivers racing the fastest cars to the maximum.