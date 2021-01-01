« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 10:03:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:28 am
Oh for the days of qualifying engines and the like.   I understand the need to reduce costs, but 3 engines a season is a bit silly

And there was nothing quite as much fun as seeing an engine blow up at maximum revs either
I was thinking this the other day when the discussion in here was about engine penalties. It seems F1 nowadays is all about management, drivers need to manage three engines throughout a season, and need to manage the tyres through the race. Its not 100% racing on the limit anymore.

I know the old days arent sustainable but this should be the most elite drivers racing the fastest cars to the maximum. 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 10:07:59 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:35:06 am
I'm not really 100% up on it, but piastri won f3 last year, is leading f2 this year on his debut and he isn't linked with any f1 teams?

well there's hard proof that it's not a meritocracy.

Even worse considering if he wins F2 this year he's not allowed to race in the format anymore so won't get another year of experience under his belt.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 10:08:02 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:38:17 am
Be interesting to hear the official reasoning.

The holding up Max part seems very short sighted as Bottas can do a much better job from 7th holding up stroll and Perez than he can do in 17th

But it's not a full engine change, only parts. So it's a very deliberate place penalty.

Its probably deliberate, why would you take the engine penalty in Italy and only replace part of the engine? The penalty is the same so surely you would replace everything that you can.

I suppose its something for Red Bull to keep in mind if Hamilton has to take a penalty and whether Perez all of a sudden needs a new engine.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:03:27 am
I was thinking this the other day when the discussion in here was about engine penalties. It seems F1 nowadays is all about management, drivers need to manage three engines throughout a season, and need to manage the tyres through the race. Its not 100% racing on the limit anymore.

I know the old days arent sustainable but this should be the most elite drivers racing the fastest cars to the maximum.

Yeah it's all about management now. We don't get to see what the drivers can really do. Even how they manage to warm up the tyres is a joke. They need to have enough engines without taking the piss but If you are managing the engine components from the opening race and then still find yourself having to be allocated more then the system just doesnt work. In theory if you asked the engine manufacturers how long would an engine last at maximum output that's what I'd want, can we run these engines at full beans for say 4 races? Then allocate 6 engines, that gives you leeway in a 23 race season. They already take more than 3 and get penalties so it's hardly cutting costs.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 10:18:01 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:11:20 am
Yeah it's all about management now. We don't get to see what the drivers can really do. Even how they manage to warm up the tyres is a joke. They need to have enough engines without taking the piss but If you are managing the engine components from the opening race and then still find yourself having to be allocated more then the system just doesnt work. In theory if you asked the engine manufacturers how long would an engine last at maximum output that's what I'd want, can we run these engines at full beans for say 4 races? Then allocate 6 engines, that gives you leeway in a 23 race season. They already take more than 3 and get penalties so it's hardly cutting costs.

As I said a few days ago, the other problem is these days you dont even know how many races will take place to know how much you have to manage the mileage on them, you can end in a crash thats not your fault and lose an engine and then have to serve a penalty, and worst of all you can end up in the situation where drivers are encouraged by the rules not to complete a race after an incident, say they get a puncture and end up at the back of the grid because they dont want to do the mileage on the engine.
