I was thinking this the other day when the discussion in here was about engine penalties. It seems F1 nowadays is all about management, drivers need to manage three engines throughout a season, and need to manage the tyres through the race. Its not 100% racing on the limit anymore.



I know the old days arent sustainable but this should be the most elite drivers racing the fastest cars to the maximum.



Yeah it's all about management now. We don't get to see what the drivers can really do. Even how they manage to warm up the tyres is a joke. They need to have enough engines without taking the piss but If you are managing the engine components from the opening race and then still find yourself having to be allocated more then the system just doesnt work. In theory if you asked the engine manufacturers how long would an engine last at maximum output that's what I'd want, can we run these engines at full beans for say 4 races? Then allocate 6 engines, that gives you leeway in a 23 race season. They already take more than 3 and get penalties so it's hardly cutting costs.