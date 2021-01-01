I would still venture that Stroll would be a very strong title contender in IndyCar considering drivers who were let's just say it not great in junior categories like Palou and O'Ward are fighting for the title there. That's part of IndyCar's problem, the racing is great but the quality of driving is so low that Ericsson has won multiple races in one season.
So, I would still say that Stroll is the best open wheel driver from the US/Canada region but it doesn't say much nowadays.
I don't doubt he'd do ok, if not well, especially over time in Indycar. But not straight away.
He'd have to (re)learn how to drive without power steering and get into the constant habit of actually racing 19+ other drivers vs the F1 qualifying + frequent de facto processional. Plus, he'd have to learn to competitively drive ovals (220-240mph w/out killing anyone)-- or sit them out like RG largely has done.
I think the Indycar driver quality is maybe higher than you give credit. Like others, I give top marks for F1 driver skills as it is deserved. But Indycar to its credit is a more ballsy affair than F1, and presents some different challenges. I would reckon he'd need some time for these adjustments before he was a champion. Pure conjecture on my part.
He'd be better than Cody Ware in any event. That's not conjecture.