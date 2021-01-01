He's obviously a very talented driver is Max, but he's moving back towards that aura of 'he's going to be in an accident' rather than 'he's going to stroll away with this race'. He's had 21 DNFs at Red Bull and a good portion of them from crashing into other drivers. He's the 8th most experienced driver on the grid, he's not a baby anymore and he should have improved his decision making by now to not keep having race-ending incidents. After Silverstone the main thing to take out of it was sometimes its better to drop behind and try again (particularly in a faster car...apart from Latifi obviously), and yet its pretty much the same again yesterday and another DNF. Azerbaijan and Hungary he was blameless, but if his attitude wasn't 'I'm going here and fuck the consequences' yesterday and at Silverstone he'd likely be sat here with at least a race win cushion at the top of the championship instead of five points