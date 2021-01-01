Definitely Verstappen's fault for me, a very ambitious move, rush of blood to the head whatever you want to call it
His reaction after smacked of being a self entitled hypocrite. If the roles were reversed he would not have given any room let alone the amount Hamilton gave him.
He has forced people off or forced them to back out many times. a 3 place grid penalty is lenient
He really should have backed out, you have a good chance to get a run down to the next chicane, especially when Hamilton would be still getting his tyres up to speed.
Max all day long for me