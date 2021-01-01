« previous next »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:11:57 am
Who is accusing him of crashing on purpose? Verstappen rightly or wrongly expected Hamilton to give him way like he usually does, and caused the crash. What would have been your punishment for Verstappen?

No idea. I am just pointing out that Hamilton is lucky here, as Verstappens penalty potentially can cost him valuable points, while Hamilton emerged scotfree after sending Verstappen into the barriers.

Two pundits were allegedly discussing if Verstappen did it on purpose. I have not seen the quotes myself, but they are referenced to on these pages.
If you think Hamilton feels bad this morning after having a F1 car parked on his head, spare a through for Mazepin.

He now sits 21st in the drivers standings in a season that started with 20 drivers :P
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:35:28 am
Hamilton's 10s penalty took him from 1st to 4th, 3 place penalty.

With most of the race left and his main rival out of it. Still a fantastic drive but in reality, a pointless penalty. Maybe they need to give grid places OR time penalties (i.e. Verstappen would get a 10 second penalty at Sochi instead of grid penalty).
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 08:33:51 am
With most of the race left and his main rival out of it. Still a fantastic drive but in reality, a pointless penalty. Maybe they need to give grid places OR time penalties (i.e. Verstappen would get a 10 second penalty at Sochi instead of grid penalty).
But in your scenario Verstappen would still be able to potentially qualify on pole and run away with the race from the beginning, how is that comparable to Hamilton's 10s penalty where he had to fight back from 4th when getting the penalty on lap5?

It's almost impossible for them to make the penalties the same. 
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:24:45 am
Unconscious drivers regularly used to leave their foot on the throttle. I remember one instance (can't recall who) where a driver stopped and said he'd moved the foot off the gas for one who had a crash

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:42:40 am
Yeah, but they don't put the car into reverse and still work the wheel whilst unconscious. Max should have checked on Lewis, but some of the comments are a little overboard in my opinion.

Exactly. Huge difference between banging it off the rev limiter uncontrollably and what Hamilton was doing.

If you feel the collision was Verstappens fault then fair enough but some of the criticism for not checking on Hamilton is harsh.
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 08:33:51 am
With most of the race left and his main rival out of it. Still a fantastic drive but in reality, a pointless penalty. Maybe they need to give grid places OR time penalties (i.e. Verstappen would get a 10 second penalty at Sochi instead of grid penalty).

What an odd take.

Hamilton got a ten second penalty which dropped him down three places. Verstappen caused a crash which also took himself out of the race, so got a three place grid penalty as quite obviously a ten second penalty can't be applied. Its pretty much the most 'even' they could be between the two punishments. 
Quote from: Creg on Today at 09:05:45 am
Exactly. Huge difference between banging it off the rev limiter uncontrollably and what Hamilton was doing.

If you feel the collision was Verstappens fault then fair enough but some of the criticism for not checking on Hamilton is harsh.

It's not harsh it's just expecting Verstappen to have the same courtesy to others that he expects towards him. You can't complain about Hamilton not checking he was OK at Silverstone and then wall away without checking he's OK at Monza.
Definitely Verstappen's fault for me, a very ambitious move, rush of blood to the head whatever you want to call it

His reaction after smacked of being a self entitled hypocrite. If the roles were reversed he would not have given any room let alone the amount Hamilton gave him.

He has forced people off or forced them to back out many times. a 3 place grid penalty is lenient

He really should have backed out, you have a good chance to get a run down to the next chicane, especially when Hamilton would be still getting his tyres up to speed.

Max all day long for me
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:36:36 am
Definitely Verstappen's fault for me, a very ambitious move, rush of blood to the head whatever you want to call it

His reaction after smacked of being a self entitled hypocrite. If the roles were reversed he would not have given any room let alone the amount Hamilton gave him.

He has forced people off or forced them to back out many times. a 3 place grid penalty is lenient

He really should have backed out, you have a good chance to get a run down to the next chicane, especially when Hamilton would be still getting his tyres up to speed.

Max all day long for me
Sky did a great piece after the race where they showed Verstappen squeezing Hamilton off the track multiple times, including the first lap of this race.

Verstappen said on the team after the crash "that's what happens when you don't give any space" and in an interview after he said "You need two people to work together to make the corner and we are fighting for position" but it seems very much do as I say, not as I do with him.

If Hamilton hadn't taken evasive action on the first lap this would have happened a lot sooner.
Yes totally agree and a lot of what I said above was based on his post race comments

and I agree with the first lap, Ambitious move by Hamilton that he had to back out of. Verstappen did nothing wrong that time
He's obviously a very talented driver is Max, but he's moving back towards that aura of 'he's going to be in an accident' rather than 'he's going to stroll away with this race'. He's had 21 DNFs at Red Bull and a good portion of them from crashing into other drivers. He's the 8th most experienced driver on the grid, he's not a baby anymore and he should have improved his decision making by now to not keep having race-ending incidents. After Silverstone the main thing to take out of it was sometimes its better to drop behind and try again (particularly in a faster car...apart from Latifi obviously ;)), and yet its pretty much the same again yesterday and another DNF. Azerbaijan and Hungary he was blameless, but if his attitude wasn't 'I'm going here and fuck the consequences' yesterday and at Silverstone he'd likely be sat here with at least a race win cushion at the top of the championship instead of five points
Just a bit outside the box but I know Mazepin is a bit of a clown but if he did what Verstappen did yesterday people would be only short of asking for his super licence to be revoked
