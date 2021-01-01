« previous next »
Who is accusing him of crashing on purpose? Verstappen rightly or wrongly expected Hamilton to give him way like he usually does, and caused the crash. What would have been your punishment for Verstappen?

No idea. I am just pointing out that Hamilton is lucky here, as Verstappens penalty potentially can cost him valuable points, while Hamilton emerged scotfree after sending Verstappen into the barriers.

Two pundits were allegedly discussing if Verstappen did it on purpose. I have not seen the quotes myself, but they are referenced to on these pages.
If you think Hamilton feels bad this morning after having a F1 car parked on his head, spare a through for Mazepin.

He now sits 21st in the drivers standings in a season that started with 20 drivers :P
Hamilton's 10s penalty took him from 1st to 4th, 3 place penalty.

With most of the race left and his main rival out of it. Still a fantastic drive but in reality, a pointless penalty. Maybe they need to give grid places OR time penalties (i.e. Verstappen would get a 10 second penalty at Sochi instead of grid penalty).
