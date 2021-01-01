Was worth a shot at trying sprint qualifying. Silverstone was ok, today was poor. Small sample size but doesn't really add anything for me. If they are going to change it I'd personally like to see them amend it in the following way. Haven't really thought it through, but here goes:



Send each car out in gaps for a 1 lap shot (maybe 1min or so depending on the track). Keep Q1 to Q3 and whittle them down as they do now. Therefore no pissing about like yesterday with leaving the garage at the right time for gaining a slipstream, less likelihood of an accident between cars on fast laps and those on out/in laps. Focus falls on getting the best lap time without any of the current distractions. Only major flaws in that plan that come to mind would be how to set the running order with the track rubbering in (not insurmountable) but most of all, how to deal with inclement weather. Feel free to pick holes 😃