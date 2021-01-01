« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 100629 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm »
Everyone is starting on softs though so there's no different tyre strategy, just all about how you get away. Max is as good a starter as anyone so I don't see there being any changes
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,165
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
At a track where he can't beat Verstappen. In effect, most other tracks.
But based on the info at hand, the decision to do it here was the smart one. Lewis let them down by not holding up his end.

I think lewis will pass both McLarens tomorrow but as it happens, Max will pull out a pretty huge lead.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Everyone is starting on softs though so there's no different tyre strategy, just all about how you get away. Max is as good a starter as anyone so I don't see there being any changes
Looks like damage limitation for Hamilton on a track he's got the fastest car by a decent amount, and only himself to blame.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm »
Don't like the sprint race at all.
Tomorrow is also looking dull after that showing. Praying for Ric or Lando to go past Max and stay there.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
That's the 2nd sprint start Hamilton has messed up isn't it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Another issue for Hamilton would be if he's stuck during the first stint, goes in for an undercut after just 15 laps and then gets stuck behind Checo for some laps or has to pass him. Getting that pit delta distance will be very hard if McLaren are just 0.3 s/lap faster than Ferrari in race trim.

Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm
Don't like the sprint race at all.
Tomorrow is also looking dull after that showing. Praying for Ric or Lando to go past Max and stay there.

Yeah always a bad idea like this. For me, having a qualifying either with or without 3-2-1 and then a reverse grid sprint with a reverse championship standing with an aggregate grid based on the combined finish is how you'd do this. Just as Monaco should have all three compounds compulsory during the race. If this is to get the attention of the kids it's a horrible move  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:28:27 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,165
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 04:50:36 pm »
^ Agree on that. He has to jump one of the McLarens by the end of lap one and then the other McLaren wont be in slipstream distance behind max, so it should be easier ( while on the same tyres too ) to pass the other Mclaren. After that, depends on just how quick he is in the car to close the gap to Max.

But another bad start and you're looking at 5th or 6th place.

Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 05:08:04 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 04:50:36 pm
^ Agree on that. He has to jump one of the McLarens by the end of lap one and then the other McLaren wont be in slipstream distance behind max, so it should be easier ( while on the same tyres too ) to pass the other Mclaren. After that, depends on just how quick he is in the car to close the gap to Max.

But another bad start and you're looking at 5th or 6th place.

Nah easy fourth. He'll get by either Ferrari easily no matter the pitstop cycle and probably also on track since it's got no Mercedes engine unlike McLaren. The undercut is weak enough that even if he overcuts a Ferrari he'll have the pace in hand easily to make his way past. Leclerc is a great defensive driver but when the race pace differential approaches 1 s/lap it gets impossible.

If he holds position at the start, whether that means P2 or P3 is a tossup. All depends on how much McLaren will degrade on the second long stint. If he gets past the furthest ahead McLaren on the road but is more than five seconds behind Verstappen it's probably curtains anyway because Red Bull got decent race pace, can do a pre-emptive undercut and then be impossible to pass on the road because that car exists Lesmo and Parabolica very well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:17:05 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm »
Was worth a shot at trying sprint qualifying. Silverstone was ok, today was poor. Small sample size but doesn't really add anything for me. If they are going to change it I'd personally like to see them amend it in the following way. Haven't really thought it through, but here goes:

Send each car out in gaps for a 1 lap shot (maybe 1min or so depending on the track). Keep Q1 to Q3 and whittle them down as they do now. Therefore no pissing about like yesterday with leaving the garage at the right time for gaining a slipstream, less likelihood of an accident between cars on fast laps and those on out/in laps. Focus falls on getting the best lap time without any of the current distractions. Only major flaws in that plan that come to mind would be how to set the running order with the track rubbering in (not insurmountable) but most of all, how to deal with inclement weather. Feel free to pick holes 😃
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm »
Yeah thats not really doable for the reasons youve already said.

Every driver going out with 1 min gaps on a drying circuit takes 20 mins, and in the difference in lap times on a drying surface in 20 minutes could easily be 3-4 seconds.

Even on a dry track theres a small difference.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 08:02:53 pm »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,679
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:02:53 pm
Don't worry guys it's just a flesh wound  ;D

https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/brawn-says-monza-f1-sprint-had-plenty-of-action/6665400/

Jean Todt described it as "epic."

Why do these people feel the need to lie?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm
Jean Todt described it as "epic."

Why do these people feel the need to lie?

It's like the Belgian podium ceremony. Completely detached from reality and what everyone is feeling.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 09:25:09 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm
Was worth a shot at trying sprint qualifying. Silverstone was ok, today was poor. Small sample size but doesn't really add anything for me. If they are going to change it I'd personally like to see them amend it in the following way. Haven't really thought it through, but here goes:

Send each car out in gaps for a 1 lap shot (maybe 1min or so depending on the track). Keep Q1 to Q3 and whittle them down as they do now. Therefore no pissing about like yesterday with leaving the garage at the right time for gaining a slipstream, less likelihood of an accident between cars on fast laps and those on out/in laps. Focus falls on getting the best lap time without any of the current distractions. Only major flaws in that plan that come to mind would be how to set the running order with the track rubbering in (not insurmountable) but most of all, how to deal with inclement weather. Feel free to pick holes 😃

They already tried one lap qualifying.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
Wait til they do sprint qualifying at Monaco!
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 07:19:54 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm
Jean Todt described it as "epic."

Why do these people feel the need to lie?

To push the Liberty dream. Ross Brawn is at it as well. Silverstone was okay, nothing more but they talk about it in retrospect like it was a stunning turning point. They keep using these words, epic, stunning, unbelievable. PR machine in full effect.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 08:17:09 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
It's like the Belgian podium ceremony. Completely detached from reality and what everyone is feeling.

Not everybody. I was delighted to see Russell on the podium, fuck the ridiculousness of it ;D
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 10:23:22 am »
f2 seem to have loved a safety car this morning. there's been about 4 of them.
Logged

Online Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
That Anthem was a beautiful sight
Logged
YNWA

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm »
Usain Bolt walks down the grid

Ted: "Ayup Usain"

:lmao
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 01:51:30 pm »
Weird contrast that it's a 50% crowd yet the celebs on the grid are also back.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm »
Hamilton has gone for hard tyres from the dusty side  :o
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Hamilton is going to end up about 9th after the start here.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 02:01:03 pm »
I thought everyone had to start this on the softs they used in qualfiying?

Hamilton starting on hards, most starting on mediums

This is hoping Hamilton can pump in quick laps once everyone has pitted right?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
Wow
Its all happening
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,244
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Was that any different from silverstone?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,853
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
Great start from Daniel.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
That was a great start for Hamilton, but unlucky that he had to go wide and lose the position though, not sure either driver at fault there.

Loving Danny Ric up front right now :D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 02:09:29 pm »
Surprisingly great start from hamilton on the hards. Didn't lose any places which I'd imagine must work for whatever strategy they're going for.

Sainz fortunate that he didn't break the front of his car.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 02:10:52 pm »
Also, he's had a bit of criticism recently but Michael Masi made a great decision to use the VSC instead of a full safety car
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm »
Both Verstappen and Hamilton fluffed that one up, the latter basically had the race won if he'd just stayed behind Max and then come back on softs towards the end.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,227
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:12:08 pm
Both Verstappen and Hamilton fluffed that one up, the latter basically had the race won if he'd just stayed behind Max and then come back on softs towards the end.

Hamilton is actually lucky that Ricciardo is leading the race and that Verstappen can't pull away
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,961
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm »
Probably all settling in now much like yesterday.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:14:37 pm
Hamilton is actually lucky that Ricciardo is leading the race and that Verstappen can't pull away

Yep. He likely snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by being just a tiny bit too greedy there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 