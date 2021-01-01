Sneaky Honda tow getting Verstappen his grid spot. I suspect the McLarens will bury the Red Bull during racing.



The hare was the only real winner today. I'm sure Max will relish a clean side start on the sprint race tomorrow since that race will be a mere procession. If he makes it past, that's perfect damage limitation ahead of an inevitable Sunday loss right there.So long as Max gets track position at the start I'm not buying that. S2 are McLaren's weakness and being bad there almost cost Leclerc the win in 2019 because of tyres degrading quicker. Easy P2 for Max if he gets away in that position. McLaren are great over one lap but the race is a completely different thing altogether. Even so, they're nailed on for a podium since Bottas would take a miracle to get further up than P6 in the DRS train with all the trimmed cars in the midfield.