Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 05:24:44 pm
Already stupid
  • BOBBINS!
Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 05:25:07 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 03:15:02 pm
Just incase you were under any illusions about the Red Bull PU being superior to the Mercedes...

It's not. It's inferior. 6kph slower down the straight at zandvoort and then here.
But isnt that because theyve turned the engine down to help it last longer before they have to change it?
Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm
It's possible the merc might be a slightly better car on this track.
Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm
Bottas PU penalty...will start from the back, according to BBC
Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm
So does Bottas start at the back in the sprint race?

Edit - no he doesnt.
Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm
Bottas only job for the sprint race will be to hold up every single car behind
Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 05:38:01 pm
Near miss incident in the pitlane.

This race is a farce
Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 05:38:35 pm
And now in the pitlane ffs. This is dangerous.
Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 05:39:20 pm
Love the little yellow duck with a red flag on the wall exiting the pits.
Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
That camera in Russell's helmet looks so good
Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
How are points given out in a sprint race, if you take grid penalties for the actual race?
Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 05:48:20 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
How are points given out in a sprint race, if you take grid penalties for the actual race?

Because they possibly didn't think it through properly.
Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm
It great seeing both the McLaren boys there.
Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 05:59:48 pm
I wonder how it'll be next year with the change in regs. Probably not all that different.

It might be worth doing something totally weird around here and having single lap quali and a sprint.
Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 06:01:36 pm
Gasly outstanding again.
Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 06:02:36 pm
Blimey, Bottas as ever causing problems in qualifying
Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm
Mercedes need a rogue Norris to get himself involved tomorrow because as it stands, Lewis and Max starting from the front on Sunday wouldnt be great for him

Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm
Verstappen pretending to kick Norris was quite funny. It's good seeing people just pratting around.
Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 06:07:34 pm
That's horrible that they've made Massa ask Lewis a question about 2008.
Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 06:07:39 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm
Verstappen pretending to kick Norris was quite funny. It's good seeing people just pratting around.

As far as they can be in F1, they are good friends.
Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm
Sneaky Honda tow getting Verstappen his grid spot. I suspect the McLarens will bury the Red Bull during racing.
Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:07:39 pm
As far as they can be in F1, they are good friends.

A few of them seem to be, it'll be interesting to see if they all still are in a few years after competing against each other for wins and championships.
Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 06:15:57 pm
Nice to see the best 2 good little soldiers in Massa and Bottas do a little fist bump
Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 06:16:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:15:57 pm
Nice to see the best 2 good little soldiers in Massa and Bottas do a little fist bump

It's Massa's turn to bring a new picture of Lewis for their dartboard.
Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 06:39:35 pm
I missed that Hare, lucky escape.
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:39:35 pm
I missed that Hare, lucky escape.
If the car catches the hare, he will race for free.

If the hare escapes, I want a new motorhome for me ma.
Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 07:08:52 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm
It's possible the merc might be a slightly better car on this track.

No, that absolutely cant be the case. The Red Bull is the best car ever, and the Mercedes the F1 equivalent of a Reliant Robin with a wheel missing.
Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
If the car catches the hare, he will race for free.

If the hare escapes, I want a new motorhome for me ma.
I still remember Stefan Johannson hitting a stag in practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

A hare is small fry!
Reply #4148 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 06:01:36 pm
Gasly outstanding again.
Having a brilliant season. Really loves that Alpha Tauri -- would be interesting to see how he would get on with a second go at the RB no 2 spot.
Reply #4149 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
The hare was the only real winner today. I'm sure Max will relish a clean side start on the sprint race tomorrow since that race will be a mere procession. If he makes it past, that's perfect damage limitation ahead of an inevitable Sunday loss right there.

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm
Sneaky Honda tow getting Verstappen his grid spot. I suspect the McLarens will bury the Red Bull during racing.

So long as Max gets track position at the start I'm not buying that. S2 are McLaren's weakness and being bad there almost cost Leclerc the win in 2019 because of tyres degrading quicker. Easy P2 for Max if he gets away in that position. McLaren are great over one lap but the race is a completely different thing altogether. Even so, they're nailed on for a podium since Bottas would take a miracle to get further up than P6 in the DRS train with all the trimmed cars in the midfield.
Reply #4150 on: Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
I still remember Stefan Johannson hitting a stag in practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

A hare is small fry!

Post of the day in this thread by my judgement. Had you down as 40ish. Guessing you might be a bit older, now, ha. Never heard of that incident.

Edit: Suppose you needed a bit of time to get your 70k+ posts in. An early modem adopter 😉
Reply #4151 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
Alpine and Aston Martin have both been fined 5,000 apiece for pit lane infractions during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix






I reckon laurence stroll probably spends more than that per day on breakfast.
Reply #4152 on: Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
Vettel is lucky to avoid a grid penalty for that, had Hamilton checked his steering wheel there'd been two broken suspensions.
Reply #4153 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
Post of the day in this thread by my judgement. Had you down as 40ish. Guessing you might be a bit older, now, ha. Never heard of that incident.

Edit: Suppose you needed a bit of time to get your 70k+ posts in. An early modem adopter 😉
No Im not older! ;D

But I always liked F1 I think it was Murray Walker and my uncle was a sports car driver and auntie a motoring journalist, so it was ok to watch in my house.  And parents basically just totally ignored kids inthe 1980s too
When I was 7or8 I used to race around the house like an F1 car ;D
Reply #4154 on: Today at 01:27:32 am
First race watched? Brazil 1997 for me.
