Just incase you were under any illusions about the Red Bull PU being superior to the Mercedes...It's not. It's inferior. 6kph slower down the straight at zandvoort and then here.
How are points given out in a sprint race, if you take grid penalties for the actual race?
Verstappen pretending to kick Norris was quite funny. It's good seeing people just pratting around.
As far as they can be in F1, they are good friends.
Nice to see the best 2 good little soldiers in Massa and Bottas do a little fist bump
I missed that Hare, lucky escape.
It's possible the merc might be a slightly better car on this track.
If the car catches the hare, he will race for free.If the hare escapes, I want a new motorhome for me ma.
Gasly outstanding again.
