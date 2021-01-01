You cant expect balance when you show zero yourself.



The Red Bull has obviously improved since last season in comparison to the Mercedes, that is pretty clear. But whether its faster or its still slower but Verstappen is faster then either Mercedes driver is speculation, none of us know or can prove it either. For me the fact Verstappen is pretty much smashing Perez every weekend suggests the car isnt as good as your suggesting, but maybe Perez isnt as good as most of us assume or as some have alluded to Red Bull are deliberately slowing him down although I find that hard to believe as Im sure they would rather have him near the front and supporting Verstappen rather then ending up too far behind to be able to help Verstappen the way Bottas does for Hamilton, but again its all guess work.



I agree but point is, Vettel is beating him consistently ever since May. So if Vettel beats an average driver, but in turn gets hammered by Leclerc - that just proves my point that Charles is a very special driver.



Red Bull wont be hurting him deliberately, obviously. He is just performing terribly...but then qualifying was never his strength, it just gets highlighted more now because of the car he is in. Being in 10th and using Sunday to show your skills is nice in a midfield team but death in the top 2 teamsWhen quite possibily the best team in the history of the sport, cant get close to you and have only won recently because your lead guy was punted out of action. Its probably safe to say your car is the best of the lot.This is similar to 2008. Where McLaren had a great car but Kovalainen was absolutely terrible so he could help them win constructors, in a car that was incredible. Sometimes, even in a great car, a driver can be a fuck up...we're seeing it with Red Bull.As for Lando pole? Probably not. Mercedes havent had an issue with drag for a while...in the ''dry'' S1 and S3 at Spa they were really strong. Actively sacrificed S2 in order to be quick in those sectors. So they should be strong here at Monza.And of course, RB are good on every track.I am looking forward to seeing Alpine at Monza, though.It could just mean that LeClerc beat someone who might just be a little better than average, at this stage of his career.Nobody is that high on Sainz in terms of him being special and he is giving CL everything he can handle and then some.