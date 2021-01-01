« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4080 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm
fucking appalled on Today at 04:52:09 pm
:)

:) Will leave this when the mood is good.
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4081 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm
fucking appalled on Today at 04:43:48 pm
That's obviously just because Bottas is a really good qualifier (he does cause Hamilton a lot of problems after all) ;)

If you think a team going from about an 11% winning percentage last season to over 60% this season (and should be more considering the DNFs and crashes Max has had) over statistically the most successful driver and constructor ever has nothing to do with having a better car....then I really dont know what to tell you. I guess the leap from Mercedes from 2013 to 2014 was also nothing to do with the car. I'm guessing that Red Bull in 2013 also wasn't the fastest 'because Fernando Alonso sometimes beat Mark Webber'? But I don't think anyone's really got the inclination to try and have a balanced debate with a couple of chaps who quite often just unprovoked blurt out their hatred of Lewis Hamilton (for whatever reason....) :D

You cant expect balance when you show zero yourself.

The Red Bull has obviously improved since last season in comparison to the Mercedes, that is pretty clear. But whether its faster or its still slower but Verstappen is faster then either Mercedes driver is speculation, none of us know or can prove it either. For me the fact Verstappen is pretty much smashing Perez every weekend suggests the car isnt as good as your suggesting, but maybe Perez isnt as good as most of us assume or as some have alluded to Red Bull are deliberately slowing him down although I find that hard to believe as Im sure they would rather have him near the front and supporting Verstappen rather then ending up too far behind to be able to help Verstappen the way Bottas does for Hamilton, but again its all guess work.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4082 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm
Linudden on Today at 04:35:26 pm
Bottas vs Pérez in qualifying:

Bahrain (Q2) +0.473
Imola (Q3) -0.452
Portugal (Q3) +0.542
Spain (Q3) +0.818
Monaco (Q3) +0.972
Azerbaijan (Q3) -0.738
France (Q3) +0.069
Austria (Q3) +0.133
Styria (Q3) -0.059
Britain (Q3) +0.614
Hungary (Q3) +0.687
Belgium (Q3) -0.390 (wet)
Netherlands (Q1) +0.311

Going by this, doesn't appear the Red Bull is a rocketship mate, as much as I understand your passion Lobo  :wave

As for Leclerc if people don't get it after:

1) taking pole at Singapore with a car that couldn't turn.
2) finishing 2nd in Austria with no straightline speed at all.
3) qualifying 4th at the Bahrain oval with a brutal bhp difference.
4) clinching pole at Baku in spite of a 2 km straight with a Ferrari engine.
5) beating Bottas by a mile on pure merit on a power track like Silverstone in a Ferrari.

I don't know but I don't think I can help  ;D

Leclerc is always spoke highly of within the paddock. He's been getting the most out of the Ferrari. Hopefully with the reg changes and next year's engine he gets a car capable of being up there every race. I like the structure at Ferrari now, whilst binotto took flack in the first place he's been restructuring back at Maranello. The new simulator sounds promising and with a season under Carlos' belt there's quiet optimism. Not sure if they've pushed ahead with the split turbo design, I think simultaneously they've been developing both and seeing what gives the best results.

There also an upgrade coming in a few races, rumoured to give a few tenths improvement over the map, but we'll see. It's a shame Leclerc hasn't been competing at the front the last couple of seasons.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4083 on: Today at 05:44:24 pm
The main thing about Leclerc is that the team knows he's good enough to win the championship if they deliver the goods just like Red Bull and Mercedes know their guys can. It's the equivalent of an NFL team having a great starting quarterback. It makes things so much easier. Especially during the Massa/Räikkönen and the latter stages (and 2016) of Vettel/Räikkönen eras it was pretty clear that none of the drivers got 100 % out of the equipment which sort of demoralises an operation.

So in that sense, specifically as Ferrari's lead driver, Leclerc is a worthy heir to Alonso in his prime even though he's not the clearly best driver on the grid unlike Alonso in 2010 and 2012. To me it's a great shame that Binotto was too proud to sign Nando for this year because he'd been a tremendous mentor.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4084 on: Today at 06:07:00 pm
Switching gears to Monza, however, I have a feeling that Norris could pull a shock this weekend and that Monza may be to McLaren what Monaco was to Ferrari.

a) Mercedes have a draggy car since the aero changes were introduced for this year and Lando would've beaten both if it hadn't been for a time penalty in Austria.
b) Red Bull have never gone well once at Monza in the hybrid era. Is the Honda engine really good enough to win there?
c) McLaren have a very aero-friendly car when it comes to driving in a straight line. Even with a Renault engine they obliterated Red Bull there last year and Gasly only won through luck having stopped before the red flag which meant McLaren lost out because Sainz didn't have enough of a pace advantage to pass him.

Sprint pole for Lando tomorrow? Wouldn't rule it out even though holding off the two title contenders over 70 laps at Monza would be very difficult.
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4085 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm
Linudden on Today at 06:07:00 pm
Sprint pole for Lando tomorrow? Wouldn't rule it out even though holding off the two title contenders over 70 laps at Monza would be very difficult.

Quite willing to stick my neck out and declare that this will 100% not happen.*
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4086 on: Today at 07:33:38 pm
jackh on Today at 06:31:03 pm
Quite willing to stick my neck out and declare that this will 100% not happen.*

I'd give him a 20 % chance. The McLaren is phenomenal over a single lap when horsepower is a factor because the car's drag is so low.
Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4087 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm
Linudden on Today at 04:51:07 pm
Turkey 2020 poleman Stroller. Three career podiums. Solid midfielder.

Not to Stroll bash, but his only podiums came in races where there was peculiar results, loads of incidents and safety cars with an unusual race result. His pole came as as result of being last over the line on a drying track. Hes a bang average driver who would not be in F1 without his fathers billions.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4088 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm
Graeme on Today at 07:56:21 pm
Not to Stroll bash, but his only podiums came in races where there was peculiar results, loads of incidents and safety cars with an unusual race result. His pole came as as result of being last over the line on a drying track. Hes a bang average driver who would not be in F1 without his fathers billions.

I agree but point is, Vettel is beating him consistently ever since May. So if Vettel beats an average driver, but in turn gets hammered by Leclerc - that just proves my point that Charles is a very special driver.
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4089 on: Today at 08:31:14 pm
Linudden on Today at 07:33:38 pm
I'd give him a 20 % chance. The McLaren is phenomenal over a single lap when horsepower is a factor because the car's drag is so low.

0%
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4090 on: Today at 08:51:22 pm
west_london_red on Today at 05:02:19 pm
You cant expect balance when you show zero yourself.

The Red Bull has obviously improved since last season in comparison to the Mercedes, that is pretty clear. But whether its faster or its still slower but Verstappen is faster then either Mercedes driver is speculation, none of us know or can prove it either. For me the fact Verstappen is pretty much smashing Perez every weekend suggests the car isnt as good as your suggesting, but maybe Perez isnt as good as most of us assume or as some have alluded to Red Bull are deliberately slowing him down although I find that hard to believe as Im sure they would rather have him near the front and supporting Verstappen rather then ending up too far behind to be able to help Verstappen the way Bottas does for Hamilton, but again its all guess work.
Red Bull wont be hurting him deliberately, obviously. He is just performing terribly...but then qualifying was never his strength, it just gets highlighted more now because of the car he is in. Being in 10th and using Sunday to show your skills is nice in a midfield team but death in the top 2 teams
When quite possibily the best team in the history of the sport, cant get close to you and have only won recently because your lead guy was punted out of action. Its probably safe to say your car is the best of the lot.

This is similar to 2008. Where McLaren had a great car but Kovalainen was absolutely terrible so he could help them win constructors, in a car that was incredible. Sometimes, even in a great car, a driver can be a fuck up...we're seeing it with Red Bull.


As for Lando pole? Probably not. Mercedes havent had an issue with drag for a while...in the ''dry'' S1 and S3 at Spa they were really strong. Actively sacrificed S2 in order to be quick in those sectors. So they should be strong here at Monza.
And of course, RB are good on every track.

I am looking forward to seeing Alpine at Monza, though.

Linudden on Today at 08:02:22 pm
I agree but point is, Vettel is beating him consistently ever since May. So if Vettel beats an average driver, but in turn gets hammered by Leclerc - that just proves my point that Charles is a very special driver.
It could just mean that LeClerc beat someone who might just be a little better than average, at this stage of his career.

Nobody is that high on Sainz in terms of him being special and he is giving CL everything he can handle and then some.
jonkrux

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4091 on: Today at 09:04:31 pm
Leclerc is special. Anyone who says otherwise is talking nonsense to be fair.
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4092 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm
jonkrux on Today at 09:04:31 pm
Leclerc is special. Anyone who says otherwise is talking nonsense to be fair.
I think he is absolutely special. But I dont think beating Seb at this stage is the confirmation of it.

EDIT: he still has stuff to prove though. Sainz is good but he shouldnt have much of an issue with him, IMO. But what CL did in F2 and some of his performances this year ( in a car that isnt anywhere near the top 2 ) have been incredible.
jonkrux

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4093 on: Today at 09:13:08 pm
No, I agree.
Guess I misread. Seb has been average for a while now. Great person though.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4094 on: Today at 09:23:54 pm
b_joseph on Today at 08:51:22 pm

Nobody is that high on Sainz in terms of him being special and he is giving CL everything he can handle and then some.

How you measuring this?
