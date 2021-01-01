« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 97173 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 am »
Tsunoda is a surprise but I suppose all drivers should be awarded a settling in season really. He needs to be much closer to Gasly and be far less petulant next season or I can see him not being kept on.
Online jonkrux

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 am »
Russell now confirmed with Mercedes.
With Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris and Russell all in decent cars (Hopefully the regs make it closer) the future of the sport looks bright
Offline paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:11:02 am
If the estimated driver earnings are to be believed then Tsunoda is the lowest paid driver on the grid so I guess money talks

plus having a japanese driver keeps honda happy although given they will be gone again in a few years that probably doesnt matter

Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 11:07:36 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:06:24 am
plus having a japanese driver keeps honda happy although given they will be gone again in a few years that probably doesnt matter



honda are gone at the end of the season.

but I suppose they might be available to help our RB in the future.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 am »
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 am »
What are we expecting and hoping for at Merc then? Expecting a smooth transition with Lewis retiring end of next year or '23 and (if the car's the best) George doing the Valtteri '17-'19 job of winning when Lewis doesn't, hoping for full-on Senna-Prost/Lewis-Nico shenanigans.
Offline gazzalfc

« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 am »
I think it's going to all depend on where the world title goes at the end of the season.

If Lewis gets the record 8th world title and becomes the GOAT (in terms of records) then next year will be a swansong season and a handing over the baton and getting the car ready for 2023 and beyond

If Max wins and that 8th title has to wait for another season then Russell will have to play the Bottas role as good little soldier
Offline paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:07:36 am
honda are gone at the end of the season.

but I suppose they might be available to help our RB in the future.
yes the honda name will disappear but the engines and technology is passed on so it pretty much still is a honda engine

Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
What are we expecting and hoping for at Merc then? Expecting a smooth transition with Lewis retiring end of next year or '23 and (if the car's the best) George doing the Valtteri '17-'19 job of winning when Lewis doesn't, hoping for full-on Senna-Prost/Lewis-Nico shenanigans.
maybe a case of hamiltons career almost coming full circle, when he came into McLaren he was straight on Alonso's pace

I think Russell will push him very hard, though only difference to Hamilton in 07 is Russell has 3 years of experience now.

He needs to push him hard, at worst be patient, he has so many years on Hamilton, his opportunity for titles will come
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 11:54:39 am »
For me the probable scenario is that Russell outqualifies Hamilton more often than not because he really aces it over one lap but lags behind on race pace, which will lead to a lot of problems and in-team fighting. If Bottas regularly caused problems in qualifying in recent years, I see no reason why Russell wouldn't be right on Hamilton immediately in that department.

Hamilton almost certainly scores more points over a season but it will be a complicated story.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:34:14 am
If Max wins and that 8th title has to wait for another season then Russell will have to play the Bottas role as good little soldier

Another team had a similar plan three years ago and it ended with Vettel being completely humiliated from the second race onwards by a superior driver of his, who by 2021 is by far the most underrated driver in the world. You can't plan that stuff. It all depends on how Russell performs.

Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 10:15:26 am
Tsunoda is a surprise but I suppose all drivers should be awarded a settling in season really. He needs to be much closer to Gasly and be far less petulant next season or I can see him not being kept on.

They would have no-one but the Red Bull recycling to do so they're just waiting on what Hauger does in F2 next season. Norwegian F1 drivers don't come plenty but he could be the real deal.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 12:02:08 pm »
I think Rosberg caused Hamilton more 'issues' in qualifying than Bottas.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:54:39 am
I hope that Russell outqualifies Hamilton more often than not, which will lead to a lot of problems and in-team fighting. I know Bottas didnt regularly cause problems in qualifying in recent years, but I really reallllly really hope Russell is right on Hamilton immediately in that department.

Hamilton almost certainly scores more points over a season but I desperately hope it will be a complicated story.

Ferrari didn't have a similar plan three years ago, I know that was actually Vettel essentially being replaced after showing he wasn't able to properly challenge in that car. And yes, I do understand the awe inspiring irony of talking about 'by far the most under-rated driver' in one sentence, after talking about a Williams driver coming in and outqualifying the greatest qualifier ever more often than not. You can't plan that stuff.

Dyou know what? I underestimated your ability to see sense Linudden, because this is all bang on the money.
Offline RobinHood

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 12:31:09 pm »
Hamilton's strength is not just his obvious speed but his relentless consistency. The last time he crashed out of a race was Spain in 2016 with the infamous Rosberg incident, and since then has only had one DNF in 5 years (a breakdown in Austria).

That's why its so hard to beat Lewis over a season, there's no room for error.
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:02:08 pm
I think Rosberg caused Hamilton more 'issues' in qualifying than Bottas.

Rosberg won the title mate so they're not even in the same ballpark. Bottas is a good qualifier but a poor Sunday driver.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm
Dyou know what? I underestimated your ability to see sense Linudden, because this is all bang on the money.

Happy times my friend :) 2007 saw two such instances either way. Räikkönen and Alonso were supposed to dominate their team mates but didn't work out that way and team dynamics changed very shortly.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 01:30:01 pm »
I've no idea what'll happen between hamilton and russell, but I'm looking forward to finding out.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 01:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Rosberg won the title mate so they're not even in the same ballpark. Bottas is a good qualifier but a poor Sunday driver.
His record against Hamilton in qualifying is slightly worse than Kovailinen's, I'm not sure he's in the 'good qualifier' bracket.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 01:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:40:14 pm
His record against Hamilton in qualifying is slightly worse than Kovailinen's, I'm not sure he's in the 'good qualifier' bracket.

Precisely, I believe Rosberg is on record as saying he wasn't too bothered about beating Hamilton in qualifying, he just focused on the race.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 02:03:28 pm »
Who, Rosberg? I think he was close to having a better head to head qualifying record vs Lewis. Bottas is nowhere near.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 02:21:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:03:28 pm
Who, Rosberg? I think he was close to having a better head to head qualifying record vs Lewis. Bottas is nowhere near.

TBF, you are right. I looked up the stats and it's 42 vs 36 in Hamilton's favour. It's a lot closer than I thought.
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:40:14 pm
His record against Hamilton in qualifying is slightly worse than Kovailinen's, I'm not sure he's in the 'good qualifier' bracket.

Thing about Bottas is that so often he's within a tenth or two of Hamilton whereas in race pace he's almost always 0.5 s/lap off. That's where I'm coming from.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 pm »
Bottas 'regularly causing Hamilton problems in qualifying' is one of the more bewildering things I've read in this thread recently. Since Austria 2020 they've qualified 28 times and Hamilton has outqualified Bottas 21 times :D
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:23:37 pm
Bottas 'regularly causing Hamilton problems in qualifying' is one of the more bewildering things I've read in this thread recently. Since Austria 2020 they've qualified 28 times and Hamilton has outqualified Bottas 21 times :D

At least it lit up your mood so that's all I'm asking for  :wave Never said that Hamilton isn't a very good driver. I just don't like the guy at a personal level but that's irrelevant to this conversation. Either way, I think there are at least two drivers (Verstappen and Leclerc) on the grid that would match him and possibly edge him out in equal machinery. Next year we'll see whether Russell can.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm »
Not exactly happy families at Haas

Quote
The Russian has been often been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in his rookie season, angering many drivers with his aggressive manoeuvres on track.

Over the last race weekend, the Dutch Grand Prix, he and Haas team-mate Mick Schumacher fell out, with Mazepin furious the German had overtaken him during qualifying and making his feelings clear to the media afterwards.

Mazepin told F1-Insider: I dont like people who are cheeky and show their true nature in the battle for 19th place. As long as I drive in Formula 1, I wont tolerate that.

When I overtook him at Imola in qualifying, he howled that it wasnt possible. After that, there was a clarification that we would hold the positions.

Nevertheless, he already overtook me in Spielberg and now again.

Quote
I think the experience of the track has been okay, but again there was a little coming together with my team-mate for some reason, which I dont understand, he told Sky F1.

It seems like thats the way it is.

Asked if the pair of them can talk the situation through and put it right, Schumacher replied: I dont think so, to be honest.

It seems like he has this thing in his head where he wants to, by any costs, be in front of me.

https://www.planetf1.com/news/ralf-schumacher-nikita-mazepin-criticism/
Online Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 01:04:46 pm »
Albon to Williams confirmed
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:04:46 pm
Albon to Williams confirmed

As Gasley has shown, it is possible to come back after being binned by Red Bull.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm »
Nicholas meanwhile has consistently impressed us over the past three years with his hard work, diligence, and positive attitude. He has continued to develop throughout his time at Williams and has grown into an impressive F1 driver, as seen by his points scoring finishes this season. Having said all that shite, the real reason is that he's also responsible for pretty much all the sponsorship we currently have on the car so we can't afford to bin him, as much as we'd like to."
Online jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
So, that leaves just Stroll & Giovinazzi's seats as TBC then - unless we see Schumacher switch from Haas to Alfa Romeo.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm »
I don't know why people think Leclerc can edge Hamilton in equal machinery. Verstappen, I don't agree but I'll accept people saying. But Leclerc?
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
This maybe controversial but I'd like to see how dominant Max is in another car. That red bull has been solely designed around his driving style imo. Much like it was for Vettel previously. There's no doubting Max is brilliant. He's one of the best but the way Red Bull have always favoured one driver makes me wonder how good he would be elsewhere. Vettel pretty much failed that test.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:32:00 pm
I don't know why people think Leclerc can edge Hamilton in equal machinery. Verstappen, I don't agree but I'll accept people saying. But Leclerc?

In this thread anyway, I think its just Linudden. And the reason is seen in his last post where he literally told us he just doesn't like Hamilton on a personal level for absolutely no reason or relevance :D

Max is just about edging him, in a superior car.

They're both part of a talented group coming through (frankly out of those two, Norris and Russell I'd fancy Norris to come out on top) but yeah its a little odd the writing of Hamiltons F1 obituary when he's still clearly insanely fast.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Dont really wanna get into a linudden ferrari bashing post but i think Leclerc could be a contender in the right car.

The Ferrari for a couple of years now hasnt been very good.

Seriously talented driver but asking me to bet now, then no I think Hamilton would beat him

If Ferrari got back to something like 2018 level when the car was just as good as Merc then Hamilton i think could definitely have a fight on his hands with Leclerc
Online Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4070 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Yeah Leclerc is a really talented driver, he'll win a world championship at least once in my opinion. As will Russell and Norris.

I get Linudden's Hamilton hate, I have the same irrational hatred of Verstappen. I just want to see him bin it into the gravel constantly for no reason at all ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4071 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:46:21 pm
In this thread anyway, I think its just Linudden. And the reason is seen in his last post where he literally told us he just doesn't like Hamilton on a personal level for absolutely no reason or relevance :D

Max is just about edging him, in a superior car.

They're both part of a talented group coming through (frankly out of those two, Norris and Russell I'd fancy Norris to come out on top) but yeah its a little odd the writing of Hamiltons F1 obituary when he's still clearly insanely fast.

Are you stating the Red Bull is a superior car based on anything other then Verstappen is beating Hamilton and in your opinion that can only be done with a better car?
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 04:20:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:19:34 pm
Are you stating the Red Bull is a superior car based on anything other then Verstappen is beating Hamilton and in your opinion that can only be done with a better car?

Yes, yes exactly :thumbup
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm »
Bottas vs Pérez in qualifying:

Bahrain (Q2) +0.473
Imola (Q3) -0.452
Portugal (Q3) +0.542
Spain (Q3) +0.818
Monaco (Q3) +0.972
Azerbaijan (Q3) -0.738
France (Q3) +0.069
Austria (Q3) +0.133
Styria (Q3) -0.059
Britain (Q3) +0.614
Hungary (Q3) +0.687
Belgium (Q3) -0.390 (wet)
Netherlands (Q1) +0.311

Going by this, doesn't appear the Red Bull is a rocketship mate, as much as I understand your passion Lobo  :wave

As for Leclerc if people don't get it after:

1) taking pole at Singapore with a car that couldn't turn.
2) finishing 2nd in Austria with no straightline speed at all.
3) qualifying 4th at the Bahrain oval with a brutal bhp difference.
4) clinching pole at Baku in spite of a 2 km straight with a Ferrari engine.
5) beating Bottas by a mile on pure merit on a power track like Silverstone in a Ferrari.

I don't know but I don't think I can help  ;D
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 04:43:48 pm »
That's obviously just because Bottas is a really good qualifier (he does cause Hamilton a lot of problems after all) ;)

If you think a team going from about an 11% winning percentage last season to over 60% this season (and should be more considering the DNFs and crashes Max has had) over statistically the most successful driver and constructor ever has nothing to do with having a better car....then I really dont know what to tell you. I guess the leap from Mercedes from 2013 to 2014 was also nothing to do with the car. I'm guessing that Red Bull in 2013 also wasn't the fastest 'because Fernando Alonso sometimes beat Mark Webber'? But I don't think anyone's really got the inclination to try and have a balanced debate with a couple of chaps who quite often just unprovoked blurt out their hatred of Lewis Hamilton (for whatever reason....) :D
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4075 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
Two posts above you basically admitted to being a fanboy so tough cookies :lmao Red Bull was miles clear in 2013, did you watch Webber vs Massa those four years?

Leclerc was on average half a second faster than Vettel last year who won 10 Grands Prix in 2017 and 2018 and out-poled him 7-2 the year before when he had a car capable of fighting for poles. Vettel in turn who's doing a stable job in 2021 and is well on course to beat another team mate comfortably just like nearly all his previous ones. Of course Charles is the real deal.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4076 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
leclerc is good, but he's not that good.

but he might end up being.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4077 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm »
Who is Vettels team-mate now? I genuinely can't remember.
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4078 on: Today at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Who is Vettels team-mate now? I genuinely can't remember.

Turkey 2020 poleman Stroller. Three career podiums. Solid midfielder.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4079 on: Today at 04:52:09 pm »
:)
