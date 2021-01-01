If Max wins and that 8th title has to wait for another season then Russell will have to play the Bottas role as good little soldier



Tsunoda is a surprise but I suppose all drivers should be awarded a settling in season really. He needs to be much closer to Gasly and be far less petulant next season or I can see him not being kept on.



For me the probable scenario is that Russell outqualifies Hamilton more often than not because he really aces it over one lap but lags behind on race pace, which will lead to a lot of problems and in-team fighting. If Bottas regularly caused problems in qualifying in recent years, I see no reason why Russell wouldn't be right on Hamilton immediately in that department.Hamilton almost certainly scores more points over a season but it will be a complicated story.Another team had a similar plan three years ago and it ended with Vettel being completely humiliated from the second race onwards by a superior driver of his, who by 2021 is by far the most underrated driver in the world. You can't plan that stuff. It all depends on how Russell performs.They would have no-one but the Red Bull recycling to do so they're just waiting on what Hauger does in F2 next season. Norwegian F1 drivers don't come plenty but he could be the real deal.