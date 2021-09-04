« previous next »
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 09:40:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:37:05 am
Wonder since max is getting a penalty anyway that he takes the new engine here. I know it will piss off the crowds but get it out the way early

Looks like Robert Kubica is coming in for Kimi which is nice to see.

I don't think he will, he'd lose far too much ground to Hamilton in the title race if Hamilton wins the race. What the guys have said above about Austin makes a lot of sense.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 09:45:11 am »
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 09:50:25 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:45:11 am
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.

Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:50:25 am
Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.

Ferrari's one lap pace is good but I still think they'll qualify somewhere around 2nd/3rd row. Race pace though limited in FP2 didn't look good on the softs. Maybe they'll look at the hard tyre early, think they did something similar earlier in the season with Leclerc at Portugal.

Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 10:31:26 am »
no penalty for verstappen so it seems (and rightfully so I think after seeing the footage)
Online Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 10:35:37 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:31:26 am
no penalty for verstappen so it seems (and rightfully so I think after seeing the footage)

Ferrari podium chance gone then but good for the championship.
Offline Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 11:54:37 am »
Big off for Sainz in Practice. Cant see him making qualifying.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 02:19:00 pm »
Vettel could be in trouble here
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 02:19:18 pm »
And Perez
Offline RedSince86

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm »
Mazepin, Jesus wept.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 02:20:17 pm »
Haas going to get a penalty for that
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
F*cking Mazepin again. Perez is in shocking form.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 02:20:43 pm »
vettel got fucked on his hot lap.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm »
The track really rubbered in quick there

Loads caught out trying to get a gap
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm »
Can see a Monza 2019 here
Online jonkrux

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm »
Perez  :o :o
Mazepin in the way as per usual :butt
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm »
Norris only just made it through as well, McLaren's not looking good today.
Online sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 02:22:56 pm »
Interesting Q1. You knew there was going to be some interesting results when Gio went purple in sector 1
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm »
Perez isn't a bad driver but Verstappen is too good. Makes every team mate look bad.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
For all the Perez love...he has probably been more disappointing than Albon, considering the hype
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm »
the track seeems to be getting much faster at some rate which means it could be the last one across the line who nicks it.

keeping fingers crossed for a surprise here.
Online sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Perez was caught out by not getting to the line in time for a last hot lap rather than a poor hot lap. Track evolution killed him.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:24:34 pm
Perez isn't a bad driver but Verstappen is too good. Makes every team mate look bad.
Regardless...you have to be faster than that and what he has been so far this year in quallys
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Regardless...you have to be faster than that

Yeah but the track rubbered in. Max didn't need to go out again because he's half a second faster than his team mate, half a second round here looks criminal to be fair. It's every other week though, checo just isn't remotely close to Max.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm »
Thats a big gap.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
I like Jenson on commentary
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 02:33:55 pm »
them oranje fans in the stands look like they're going to have a good day tomorrow at this rate. the dodgy gabba will be booming out everywhere in celebration.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Norris is really struggling today his team mate is quicker today.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
Russell screws it.
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3829 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Ah bugger it George. Lucky to get a red flag.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3830 on: Today at 02:37:48 pm »
Did well to get it out of there.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3831 on: Today at 02:38:21 pm »
can't help but think that red flag was a bit premature there.

but I guess nobody give a fuck about double yellows and this doesn't waste time.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3832 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Awww that's a shame
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3833 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm »
Got to check the tyre barrier and get all the gravel off the track.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3834 on: Today at 02:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:39:41 pm
Got to check the tyre barrier and get all the gravel off the track.

come to think of it I think they chucked a red out for gravel in the f3 too.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3835 on: Today at 02:43:58 pm »
Theres going to be a big queue at the penultimate corner once they get going.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3836 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm »
I think Russell will make it, dont think Lando will, he is not one with his car today.
Offline mobydick

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3837 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 02:22:18 pm
Mazepin in the way as per usual :butt

Mazepin saying its Schumachers fault as he is the weekends number 1 driver and he shouldnt be overtaken. Mick said he had the go from the team and anyway he never slowed Mazepin down and he cant say more than that.
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3838 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
Bloody big one that. Late nights in the Williams garage.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3839 on: Today at 02:48:41 pm »
Another red flag.
