Wonder since max is getting a penalty anyway that he takes the new engine here. I know it will piss off the crowds but get it out the way earlyLooks like Robert Kubica is coming in for Kimi which is nice to see.
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.
Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.
