The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,078
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3800 on: Today at 09:40:30 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:37:05 am
Wonder since max is getting a penalty anyway that he takes the new engine here. I know it will piss off the crowds but get it out the way early

Looks like Robert Kubica is coming in for Kimi which is nice to see.

I don't think he will, he'd lose far too much ground to Hamilton in the title race if Hamilton wins the race. What the guys have said above about Austin makes a lot of sense.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,856
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3801 on: Today at 09:45:11 am
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.
Linudden

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3802 on: Today at 09:50:25 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:45:11 am
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.

Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.
naYoRHa2b

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3803 on: Today at 10:06:28 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:50:25 am
Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.

Ferrari's one lap pace is good but I still think they'll qualify somewhere around 2nd/3rd row. Race pace though limited in FP2 didn't look good on the softs. Maybe they'll look at the hard tyre early, think they did something similar earlier in the season with Leclerc at Portugal.

