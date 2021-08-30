It should be refunded by FIA and F1. Not the organiser who is already running a loss making event.



Easy for me to say because I didn't spend my money on a trip to Spa this weekend, but I'd imagine discounted tickets for 2022 would be fair enough for those who had weekend tickets and were able to attend on Friday or Saturday. Race-only attendees probably require a bit more attention.Regardless, rather than being reactive in this manner and asking all parties to check their pockets before deciding what should be refunded, to whom, and by whom, there probably needs to be some sort of 'insurance' pot for circumstances like this. Seen plenty of comments about it being the fault of the tyres/cars, but is more so a visibility issue - both for the drivers and for the emergency services. That just can't be helped, regardless of any faults we could pick in terms of how the day/weekend was handled. Extreme rain (and let's keep in mind how rare an event playing out like Sunday did actually is) is a possibility (a risk, to varying degrees) at more than half of the circuits on the usual calendar, whilst you've even got the risk of sandstorms in Bahrain. There was also the logistics nightmare caused by the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010! There's no point the various parties trying to assign blame after the event - right in a surplus across the whole season so exceptional circumstances can see soggy fans offered some form of goodwill gesture.