Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 90308 times)

Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3720 on: August 30, 2021, 02:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 30, 2021, 01:29:53 pm
There's probably a reason why but...

If the Japanese GP has been cancelled, why couldn't they have come back to Spa on that weekend?

It doesn't seem realistic to suggest that they could quickly organize a new Grand Prix in a short period of time yesterday afternoon so regardless of whether or not it was possible it surely wouldn't have changed anything about yesterday. Also, I'm not sure they'd have much better luck with the Belgian weather in October ;D
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3721 on: August 30, 2021, 02:11:26 pm »
Qatar in October is the rumour isn't it?
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3722 on: August 30, 2021, 02:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on August 30, 2021, 02:08:33 pm
It doesn't seem realistic to suggest that they could quickly organize a new Grand Prix in a short period of time yesterday afternoon so regardless of whether or not it was possible it surely wouldn't have changed anything about yesterday. Also, I'm not sure they'd have much better luck with the Belgian weather in October ;D

Missing the opportunity for the first F1 snow race
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3723 on: August 30, 2021, 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August 30, 2021, 01:05:26 pm
I dont hate him. I just think hes a hypocrite. During the summer break this month he was putting images of himself on a jet ski. I highly doubt it was pedal powered? Hes absolutely free to do what he likes, but dont preach climate change with the lifestyle he has.
Like it's been said before, he has done what he can to minimise his carbon footprint. What else should he do? We need everyone that has a high profile to shift the focus on to climate change so that the real big climate polluters are stopped. So should he stop talking about BLM and LGBTQ rights as well? He's got a platform which he chooses to use for good, not sure why that's bad. Like I said its disproportionate the hate he gets. I disagree with some of the stuff he's said or done before, but I think people criticise him often for very minute issues.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3724 on: August 30, 2021, 03:13:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 30, 2021, 01:53:36 pm
People are allowed to not like someone, or support someone else. This is a Liverpool FC supporters forum, not a Lewis Hamilton supporters forum.

Mate I know on which forum I'm posting on, but it was a general comment made, not strictly tied to RAWK. Considering his success, I feel there's a lot of lack of respect towards him for ridiculous reasons

Everyone is allowed to like or dislike anyone they want, that doesn't make their reasons for doing so less ridiculous or strange.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 am »
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 am »
As terrible a country as Qatar is, the track is by far the best in the Middle East and the start-finish straight should be a good spot to move on cars who wear too much tyres in the twisty infield. I've never had the opportunity to drive a car around there in video games but even in motorbike games it's amazing to ride. Considering it will probably be a twilight race it will also be interesting when it comes to tyre wear considering Doha averages 35°C average highs in October and track temps will drop fast throughout the race.

As for Mercedes' engine it's better if I say nothing  ;D
Offline sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
Red Bull and Ferrari suspect Mercedes skulduggery;

https://www.auto-motor-und-sport.de/formel-1/mercedes-ladeluftkuehler-trick-motor-ferrari-red-bull/

So Merc haven't done anything wrong then it's it's case of Red Bull and Ferrari claiming the sensors should be in a different position? I'm assuming the sensor location is mandated by the FIA?
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 12:47:42 pm »
Offline jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August 30, 2021, 01:20:17 pm
I've not met a single person who isn't a hypocrite though Graeme.

Quote from: fucking appalled on August 30, 2021, 01:20:47 pm
Who should preach about climate change then? Surely the higher profile the better, regardless.

Fair points, these.  I didn't particularly like Hamilton through the first half of his career - found him a bit boring and like he just spoke in 'headlines' or McLaren-approved speak.  I've got weary admiration for his success, and he's undoubtedly one of the sport's greats - he's more often than not not the person I want to win races, as I want variety and a good day for the underdog.  I've got increasing respect for him as a person too, though - he's one of the most outspoken sportspeople on topics he cares about & that are of widespread/universal importance and he continues to speak up regardless of the target that my place upon him.  More like him, please.
Offline jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on August 30, 2021, 01:52:14 pm
It should be refunded by FIA and F1. Not the organiser who is already running a loss making event.

Easy for me to say because I didn't spend my money on a trip to Spa this weekend, but I'd imagine discounted tickets for 2022 would be fair enough for those who had weekend tickets and were able to attend on Friday or Saturday.  Race-only attendees probably require a bit more attention.

Regardless, rather than being reactive in this manner and asking all parties to check their pockets before deciding what should be refunded, to whom, and by whom, there probably needs to be some sort of 'insurance' pot for circumstances like this.  Seen plenty of comments about it being the fault of the tyres/cars, but is more so a visibility issue - both for the drivers and for the emergency services.  That just can't be helped, regardless of any faults we could pick in terms of how the day/weekend was handled.  Extreme rain (and let's keep in mind how rare an event playing out like Sunday did actually is) is a possibility (a risk, to varying degrees) at more than half of the circuits on the usual calendar, whilst you've even got the risk of sandstorms in Bahrain.  There was also the logistics nightmare caused by the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010!  There's no point the various parties trying to assign blame after the event - right in a surplus across the whole season so exceptional circumstances can see soggy fans offered some form of goodwill gesture.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm »
Offline Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm »
Kimi to retire
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 06:14:25 pm »
beat you by 1 second. get in.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
So there was a rumour earlier today of Kimi to retire, Bottas to Alfa and Russell to Merc - this seems to be the first piece of the puzzle
Offline cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 06:34:32 pm »
The results are in:

1. Ray.
2. Graeme (pipped at the post by 1 second).
3. Welshred (a distant 3rd).

Gotta hand it to Kimi... didn't exactly do things by the book. I wish him a long and happy retirement.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
Red Bull and Ferrari suspect Mercedes skulduggery;

https://www.auto-motor-und-sport.de/formel-1/mercedes-ladeluftkuehler-trick-motor-ferrari-red-bull/

It always makes me wonder stuff like this, how on earth do other teams figure this kind of stuff out? I mean they can work out where Mercedes have an advantage, I get that, but how do they know its because they are passing cold air though a certain part of the car to achieve this?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
It always makes me wonder stuff like this, how on earth do other teams figure this kind of stuff out? I mean they can work out where Mercedes have an advantage, I get that, but how do they know its because they are passing cold air though a certain part of the car to achieve this?
Yes, I thought that too.  I guess people in the pit lane talk?  Or maybe leak? (A few of the AMG team are joining red bull soon arent they?)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 07:18:31 pm »
Not really surprised Kimis retiring. He didnt really seem to be enjoying himself recently - understandable given hes in a shite car, but he was even more irascible than usual.  Im sure hell enjoy his retirement.

So Bottas to Alfa alongside Gio? Or are they rumoured to be replacing him too?
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Yes, I thought that too.  I guess people in the pit lane talk?  Or maybe leak? (A few of the AMG team are joining red bull soon arent they?)

Yeah, makes sense or possibly a leak from one of the Mercedes customer teams was my guess as whatever Mercedes give them they will need to integrate into their car.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
It always makes me wonder stuff like this, how on earth do other teams figure this kind of stuff out? I mean they can work out where Mercedes have an advantage, I get that, but how do they know its because they are passing cold air though a certain part of the car to achieve this?

They could be running their own simulations on it to work out how it could be possible as well?
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
They could be running their own simulations on it to work out how it could be possible as well?

But you still have to know what they are doing to simulate it. And when you cant see whats going on inside the car it takes some doing to figure out what it is that they are doing.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm
But you still have to know what they are doing to simulate it. And when you cant see whats going on inside the car it takes some doing to figure out what it is that they are doing.

You do but these are top of the pile professionals who are capable of innovative thought to improve performance, maybe it was something they thought of themselves but ruled it out due them thinking its against the regulations?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm
You do but these are top of the pile professionals who are capable of innovative thought to improve performance, maybe it was something they thought of themselves but ruled it out due them thinking its against the regulations?
Or they tried it and got more cooling than they were allowed?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 07:58:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Or they tried it and got more cooling than they were allowed?

Yep. Lets be honest if someone at Merc has thought of something then there's a strong likelihood that Adrian Newey has thought of something similar but gone another way with their innovations instead. Either that or someone at Red Bull/Ferrari have bribed someone in Parc Ferme so they can take the Merc apart overnight and put it back together ;) wouldn't surprise me with how dodgy Ferrari can be ;)
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 08:03:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Or they tried it and got more cooling than they were allowed?

Thats probably a big part of it, but even then theres probably lots of ideas like this Id imagine that they end up thinking up and then binning but they have somehow managed to narrow it down to this. Then again Red Bull could be wrong, and either this isnt what Mercedes are doing or Mercedes are doing it but have found a loop hole the others havent to make it work. I just find it fascinating.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm »
I'd also imagine each team knows what the theoretical maximum capabilities of the engine are considering they've all got the same restrictions. When they see another team suddenly over-performing you start to look at what the possible cause is.

It's unlikely to be engine upgarde as you can't change that for a new engine with higher perfromance so you start to look at the other possibilities, intercooler or turbo etc.   
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:58:47 pm
Yep. Lets be honest if someone at Merc has thought of something then there's a strong likelihood that Adrian Newey has thought of something similar but gone another way with their innovations instead. Either that or someone at Red Bull/Ferrari have bribed someone in Parc Ferme so they can take the Merc apart overnight and put it back together ;) wouldn't surprise me with how dodgy Ferrari can be ;)
Is Newey an expert in F1 engines?

Obviously he's on a different level when it comes to aerodynamics but I've no idea if he's involved much with engine design. 
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
Is Newey an expert in F1 engines?

Obviously he's on a different level when it comes to aerodynamics but I've no idea if he's involved much with engine design. 

No, hes always been about the aerodynamics i believe but if not Newey theres plenty of other very intelligent people in F1.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3749 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
Is Newey an expert in F1 engines?

Obviously he's on a different level when it comes to aerodynamics but I've no idea if he's involved much with engine design. 

He's Chief Technical Officer, I'd imagine he knows an F1 car inside out in all aspects.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3750 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm
No, hes always been about the aerodynamics i believe but if not Newey theres plenty of other very intelligent people in F1.
Yeah sure but then Red Bull dont (as yet) design or build their own engines unlike Mercedes so their knowledge in that area is not as likely to be as deep.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 06:54:46 am »
Ferrari also design engines. Though not too good lately I'm pretty sure they know how they work, especially since they were the last team to get round sensors. See if anything changes before turns 1 and 2 and up through curva grande as that's where you'd get the most benefit from this.
