« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 66267 times)

Offline losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 04:00:05 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm
I know yeah but you mention he has a right to challenge for it because he took that line in quali and that he doesn't appear to have much understeer. To me the wheel rotation says something else and the fact his car was at its heaviest and not up to temperature (which he's fully aware of) means if he has a right to challenge for it and gets it wrong he knows it's on him. He got it wrong and got away with it with a penalty, which considering he still won in the manner he did doesn't seem like much of one.

I didn't, I said Lewis had enough of his car up the inside to challenge for it.  The quali line was purely a response.  I think he might've been a little wide due to fuel load, i think between those 2 pics he could be a foot out, but as far as wheel rotation is concerned, both drivers had similiar lock and Hamiltons didn't start drifting until after the contact and the car / driver became unsettled? this is what I'm seeing anyway.  When someone has a right to challenge for a corner n all, I don't think that gives someone the right to take their line off them, Max turns in twice, 2nd being more aggressive.
Logged

Offline losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:58:12 pm
The picture I posted was a response to Palmer's video, where he claimed that the line that Lewis took into the corner was the same line that he used all weekend and was therefore his natural line.It clearly wasn't. As for you not seeing understeer, it's clear as day and has been commented on by drivers both past and present. Cars don't move like that with 90 degree lock when the fronts are biting.

It's just you posted a pic from quali, disproving Palmer? (as Lewis is on the kerb), when Hamilton appeared to be going for the same line during the overtake?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Yesterday at 04:00:05 pm
I didn't, I said Lewis had enough of his car up the inside to challenge for it.  The quali line was purely a response.  I think he might've been a little wide due to fuel load, i think between those 2 pics he could be a foot out, but as far as wheel rotation is concerned, both drivers had similiar lock and Hamiltons didn't start drifting until after the contact and the car / driver became unsettled? this is what I'm seeing anyway.  When someone has a right to challenge for a corner n all, I don't think that gives someone the right to take their line off them, Max turns in twice, 2nd being more aggressive.

Fair enough mate
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm
It's just you posted a pic from quali, disproving Palmer? (as Lewis is on the kerb), when Hamilton appeared to be going for the same line during the overtake?

Palmer's comment was that Lewis was using the same line as in the race all weekend as he wasn't using the inside and up against the curb in quali either. He's not making the argument that Lewis was going to get to the curb prior to the incident. He's saying that using the curb wasn't Lewis' normal line for that corner anyway, which it clearly was.
Logged

Offline losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:15:31 pm
Palmer's comment was that Lewis was using the same line as in the race all weekend as he wasn't using the inside and up against the curb in quali either. He's not making the argument that Lewis was going to get to the curb prior to the incident. He's saying that using the curb wasn't Lewis' normal line for that corner anyway, which it clearly was.

Gotcha, the arguements I've been seeing is that Hamilton should've used the curb, which might have been what he was getting at?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:06:17 am »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm
Gotcha, the arguements I've been seeing is that Hamilton should've used the curb, which might have been what he was getting at?

It was relative to the degree that Lewis missed the apex.  Palmer says that 'some people think that the apex is right up on the curb, but that's not where Hamilton has been driving all weekend'.  Now, that's clearly bollocks as you can see from the shot that I posted. Palmer is essentially trying to reinvent the apex for Copse to support an argument.  He's not trying to say that Lewis' trajectory would have led to him being on inside line (the same line as in quali) that I posted, but that somehow the wider line is the apex as evidenced by Lewis supposedly taking a wide line into the corner throughout the weekend, which is clearly bollocks. 

Regarding your response to naYoRHa2b regarding the understeer: by suggesting that both drivers had similar lock, you're somewhat contradicting your own point as you can see a marked difference in turn-in/car response at said lock between the two. You can also see lateral slide from Lewis' car prior to the contact.  If you cannot see underrsteer in the clips, then fair enough.  Your opinion is your opinion and you're entitled to it.  Even the likes of Hill though though, who have it as a racing incident have acknowledged that Lewis had what was significant understeer into that corner. 

Regarding this line: "When someone has a right to challenge for a corner n all, I don't think that gives someone the right to take their line off them, Max turns in twice, 2nd being more aggressive."

 I see it as Lewis taking Max line off him, not the other way around.  The "Max turns in twice" is a comment that I've seen elsewhere as evidence of Max being aware of where Lewis was and even being ridiculously compared to Schumacher's double turn of the wheel on Villeneuve at Jerez. It's not a double turn in from Max though, but a rear end correction.  There's plenty of onboard of Max doing the same thing into/during corners without anyone else even being there.  There's a telemetry trace of Schumacher on youtube through Bridge, a similarly fast corner and you can see by the steering trace that he did the same.

My initial take was 'racing incident', but having looked more at the incident I am inclined to agree with the stewards as it being predominantly Lewis fault.  Whether the 10 second penalty was sufficient is an argument that could be debated endlessly and is too subjective, with too many intangibles to be worthwhile.

 The only other thing that I'll say is that the argument I've seen (more elsewhere than here to be fair) that this incident is somehow a result of Max being generally too aggressive is bullshit. Max is one of three drivers currently on the grid with zero penalty points, whereas Lewis has been involved in variations of this incident for three seasons running now.  I can't help but feel that if the roles were reversed that there would be accusations of 'pattern behaviour' and the like from many lewis' fans.


« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:37 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 08:11:40 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:06:17 am
It was relative to the degree that Lewis missed the apex.  Palmer says that 'some people think that the apex is right up on the curb, but that's not where Hamilton has been driving all weekend'.  Now, that's clearly bollocks as you can see from the shot that I posted. Palmer is essentially trying to reinvent the apex for Copse to support an argument.  He's not trying to say that Lewis' trajectory would have led to him being on inside line (the same line as in quali) that I posted, but that somehow the wider line is the apex as evidenced by Lewis supposedly taking a wide line into the corner throughout the weekend, which is clearly bollocks. 

Regarding your response to naYoRHa2b regarding the understeer: by suggesting that both drivers had similar lock, you're somewhat contradicting your own point as you can see a marked difference in turn-in/car response at said lock between the two. You can also see lateral slide from Lewis' car prior to the contact.  If you cannot see underrsteer in the clips, then fair enough.  Your opinion is your opinion and you're entitled to it.  Even the likes of Hill though though, who have it as a racing incident have acknowledged that Lewis had what was significant understeer into that corner. 

Regarding this line: "When someone has a right to challenge for a corner n all, I don't think that gives someone the right to take their line off them, Max turns in twice, 2nd being more aggressive."

 I see it as Lewis taking Max line off him, not the other way around.  The "Max turns in twice" is a comment that I've seen elsewhere as evidence of Max being aware of where Lewis was and even being ridiculously compared to Schumacher's double turn of the wheel on Villeneuve at Jerez. It's not a double turn in from Max though, but a rear end correction.  There's plenty of onboard of Max doing the same thing into/during corners without anyone else even being there.  There's a telemetry trace of Schumacher on youtube through Bridge, a similarly fast corner and you can see by the steering trace that he did the same.

My initial take was 'racing incident', but having looked more at the incident I am inclined to agree with the stewards as it being predominantly Lewis fault.  Whether the 10 second penalty was sufficient is an argument that could be debated endlessly and is too subjective, with too many intangibles to be worthwhile.

 The only other thing that I'll say is that the argument I've seen (more elsewhere than here to be fair) that this incident is somehow a result of Max being generally too aggressive is bullshit. Max is one of three drivers currently on the grid with zero penalty points, whereas Lewis has been involved in variations of this incident for three seasons running now.  I can't help but feel that if the roles were reversed that there would be accusations of 'pattern behaviour' and the like from many lewis' fans.
in response to the understeer, I said '...I don't see much in way of understeer' and in my 2nd reply I said something along the lines of 'he was maybe a foot off for being heavier', the front end wasn't biting fully but I think Lewis was slowing, had control and was on track for his usual line, the car didn't become unsettled until contact but the crux of the comment was that I don't think understeer played a role in the impact, which I kind of demonstrated in my quali lap VS impact pics.  Also, Max seems to turn in sooner and harder than Hamilton - before the correction, which put him in conflict with Hamiltons line, the correction afterwards just made sure that happened, he actually had slightly more lock than Lewis n all, but, it was similiar enough.  I'm not saying Max did it on purpose, simply because I don't think he's that stupid, I just think Max was racing hard and wanted that line, unfortunately there was a car in the way.

Like I said though, it is contentious.  I'm not gonna rattle on about Max VS Lewis infringements either, both have a history for it, some fair, some not so much.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:12 am by losCHUNK »
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 09:12:35 am »
wherever you sit on the arguments have have sprung up, it's a disappointment considering everything that there's not a race this weekend.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 09:43:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
Bild are saying Russell will replace Bottas in 2022


https://www.bild.de/sport/motorsport/motorsport/formel-1-supertalent-soll-2022-neuer-kollege-von-lewis-hamilton-werden-77182100.bild.html

A bit of a shame that, would like to see Russell go somewhere where he can actually challenge.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,621
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 09:46:30 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:58 am
A bit of a shame that, would like to see Russell go somewhere where he can actually challenge.

If he's competitive enough and he's got enough points to challenge for the title he'll be allowed to. Mercedes let Rosberg and Hamilton race and the only reason they don't is because Bottas is nowhere near good enough.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:46:30 am
If he's competitive enough and he's got enough points to challenge for the title he'll be allowed to. Mercedes let Rosberg and Hamilton race and the only reason they don't is because Bottas is nowhere near good enough.

I wish I could believe that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:58 am
A bit of a shame that, would like to see Russell go somewhere where he can actually challenge.
If the Mercedes is good next year (which lets be honest this is a huge unknown for every team) then he will have the chance to win races.

Even if only at the start of the season, but he will have the chance.

Which is way way behind what hes got now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 10:08:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:53:23 am
I wish I could believe that.

You seem like a proper anti-hamilton conspiracy theorist.

There's historical precedent for merc allowing their drivers to race each other. Repeatedly. Bottas just doesn't seem to have been good enough to take advantage of that.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:08:13 am
You seem like a proper anti-hamilton conspiracy theorist.

There's historical precedent for merc allowing their drivers to race each other. Repeatedly. Bottas just doesn't seem to have been good enough to take advantage of that.
Driving with a top driver wears their team mates down over time.

Its the relentlessness of having been excellent and now never being as good as them. Psychological as much as anything I reckon.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 10:16:13 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:22 am
Driving with a top driver wears their team mates down over time.

Its the relentlessness of having been excellent and now never being as good as them. Psychological as much as anything I reckon.

there's probably some truth in that.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,946
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 10:20:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:22 am
Driving with a top driver wears their team mates down over time.

Its the relentlessness of having been excellent and now never being as good as them. Psychological as much as anything I reckon.
And at Williams Russel has consistently out performed his team mates so itll be interesting to see how he reacts when hes not doing that week in week out. He seems a level headed guy though so hopefully hell cope.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,854
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:08:13 am
You seem like a proper anti-hamilton conspiracy theorist.

There's historical precedent for merc allowing their drivers to race each other. Repeatedly. Bottas just doesn't seem to have been good enough to take advantage of that.

Definitely!

Lewis will be 37 at the start of next season, itd make so little sense to sign one of the best young drivers on the grid and then deliberately drop him winning races to benefit someone winding his career down. And like you say theres plenty of precedent to show you start off equal there.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:08:13 am
You seem like a proper anti-hamilton conspiracy theorist.

There's historical precedent for merc allowing their drivers to race each other. Repeatedly. Bottas just doesn't seem to have been good enough to take advantage of that.

I would say you are the conspiracy theorist, I never even mentioned Hamilton. I was talking more about Mercedes than Hamilton himself. Some of you Lewis fans are so sensitive.   
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:59:29 am
I would say you are the conspiracy theorist, I never even mentioned Hamilton. I was talking more about Mercedes than Hamilton himself. Some of you Lewis fans are so sensitive.   

I wasn't basing what I typed on one post.




anyway, again, pity there's no race this week.

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 11:16:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:12:33 am
I wasn't basing what I typed on one post.




anyway, again, pity there's no race this week.

Whatever.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:58 am
A bit of a shame that, would like to see Russell go somewhere where he can actually challenge.
Beat your teammate on Saturday and be faster than him on Sunday...Unfortunately, your teammate is one of the all time, top 3 greats

But when there are multiple cars involved in a Championship, you put your eggs in the basket of the driver most likely to win. Which is why the crying about Bottas being given team orders this season has been laughable.
Some were even upset last week at Silverstone about it...which is nuts.


Eventually, Lewis' skills will fully diminish. George will get a crack at seeing just by how much they have.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:48 am by b_joseph »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,479
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:59:29 am
I would say you are the conspiracy theorist, I never even mentioned Hamilton. I was talking more about Mercedes than Hamilton himself. Some of you Lewis fans are so sensitive.   

he's right, you're so anti Hamilton that you ignored actual facts. You didn't have to mention Hamilton, your post is there to see, you ignored the fact that s Mercedes driver not called Hamilton was World Champion whilst Hamilton was there. Yet in your little world apparently Mercedes don't let their drivers compete.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 12:30:25 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:25:34 pm
he's right, you're so anti Hamilton that you ignored actual facts. You didn't have to mention Hamilton, your post is there to see, you ignored the fact that s Mercedes driver not called Hamilton was World Champion whilst Hamilton was there. Yet in your little world apparently Mercedes don't let their drivers compete.

Jeez so you can see things that I haven't actually written you are some clairvoyant, congratulations.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,479
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:25 pm
Jeez so you can see things that I haven't actually written you are some clairvoyant, congratulations.

Whatever.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,511
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 08:11:40 am
in response to the understeer, I said '...I don't see much in way of understeer' and in my 2nd reply I said something along the lines of 'he was maybe a foot off for being heavier', the front end wasn't biting fully but I think Lewis was slowing, had control and was on track for his usual line, the car didn't become unsettled until contact but the crux of the comment was that I don't think understeer played a role in the impact, which I kind of demonstrated in my quali lap VS impact pics.  Also, Max seems to turn in sooner and harder than Hamilton - before the correction, which put him in conflict with Hamiltons line, the correction afterwards just made sure that happened, he actually had slightly more lock than Lewis n all, but, it was similiar enough.  I'm not saying Max did it on purpose, simply because I don't think he's that stupid, I just think Max was racing hard and wanted that line, unfortunately there was a car in the way.

Like I said though, it is contentious.  I'm not gonna rattle on about Max VS Lewis infringements either, both have a history for it, some fair, some not so much.

Honesty, I disagree with pretty much all of that and genuinely don't see how you have come to those conclusions, many of which are at odds with both the stewards - who have access to the actual telemetry - and drivers views on the incident.  Regardless, I feel that we have probably reached an impasse where the argument becomes circular, so will respectfully agree to disagree and leave it there.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:46:30 am
If he's competitive enough and he's got enough points to challenge for the title he'll be allowed to. Mercedes let Rosberg and Hamilton race and the only reason they don't is because Bottas is nowhere near good enough.

Yep. Pretty much spot on in my opinion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 