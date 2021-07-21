I don't have an issue with the penalty, I do think Lewis was more to blame than Max. My issue is with the behaviour of Red Bull, Jos Verstappen and the racist idiots out there who've been absolute nutcases. Hamilton didn't help the situation either with his over the top celebrations.
I keep hearing this and think it's such a bullshit position to take.
This is his HOME GP and probably the FIRST major sporting event in the country to have CAPACTITY CROWDS.
He's fucking ecstatic to have not only fans, but HIS fans back. He's ecstatic that he pulled that win out of the bag in front of them. He's also giving the crowd exactly what they want which is part of being a showman, something the sport needs.
People are bitching that a sportsman celebrated a victory with a crowd and made them very happy after about 18 months of horrendous shit for most of them.
Seriously, is it difficult to dig that hard for stuff to hate on?