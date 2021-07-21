I don't mind not being able to decide who was at fault.



The stewards are ex professional drivers and change every race to avoid bias and interpret the rules as they see it and their calls are final. That's how it should be and there is no need to mess with that. I remember a time where you had like 5 laps to appeal a penalty and try to get it changed mid race. That was stupid



The 'problem' is how those rules are interpreted and if you are punishing the rule infraction or the damage caused by the rule infraction.



Its like a sliding tackle in football. You make a studs up tackle and you either win the ball cleanly or you keep your studs down but go crunching into the player as you win the ball?



If you win the ball cleanly and don't make any contact, is it still a dangerous and reckless tackle because your studs are up? But say you win the ball and it looks really clean but your follow through hits the player and you injure him? It was a 'clean' tackle but it ended up hurting the other player. Do you get sent off even though the tackle wasn't violent?



Had max been contacted in a similar way but say he was able to continue (even if it was a puncture or wing change), would Hamilton had got the same penalty? Personally I doubt it



Most love the drama. It's not Hunt/Lauda or Senna/Prost levels yet but everyone will want to watch the race in Hungary next weekend.