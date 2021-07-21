« previous next »
Quote from: Graeme on July 20, 2021, 11:05:32 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRgBBBSjTgC

   :lmao That's fantastic. Some absolute gold on the rest of the page too.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57920998

Interesting point from Mercedes this where did Hamilton actually break the rules?
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 07:23:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57920998

Interesting point from Mercedes this where did Hamilton actually break the rules?

He didnt, racing incident for me. James Allison explains it very well too.
A few days on and still nobody can seemingly agree. That kind of says what kind of incident it was.
I don't mind not being able to decide who was at fault.

The stewards are ex professional drivers and change every race to avoid bias and interpret the rules as they see it and their calls are final. That's how it should be and there is no need to mess with that. I remember a time where you had like 5 laps to appeal a penalty and try to get it changed mid race. That was stupid

The 'problem' is how those rules are interpreted and if you are punishing the rule infraction or the damage caused by the rule infraction.

Its like a sliding tackle in football. You make a studs up tackle and you either win the ball cleanly or you keep your studs down but go crunching into the player as you win the ball?

If you win the ball cleanly and don't make any contact, is it still a dangerous and reckless tackle because your studs are up? But say you win the ball and it looks really clean but your follow through hits the player and you injure him? It was a 'clean' tackle but it ended up hurting the other player. Do you get sent off even though the tackle wasn't violent?

Had max been contacted in a similar way but say he was able to continue (even if it was a puncture or wing change), would Hamilton had got the same penalty? Personally I doubt it

Most love the drama. It's not Hunt/Lauda or  Senna/Prost levels yet but everyone will want to watch the race in Hungary next weekend.
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 07:23:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57920998

Interesting point from Mercedes this where did Hamilton actually break the rules?

Would Hamilton have made the corner without the contact though? Unsurprisingly Red Bull dont seem to think he would

https://www.planetf1.com/news/martin-brundle-lewis-hamilton-data/
Quote from: west_london_red on July 21, 2021, 09:06:26 pm
Would Hamilton have made the corner without the contact though? Unsurprisingly Red Bull dont seem to think he would

https://www.planetf1.com/news/martin-brundle-lewis-hamilton-data/
I mean its nonsense on their part.  He was going faster than other laps?  Well sure he was, he had a massive tow down the straight from Verstappen. What did they think would happen? I mean, its literally the most likely outcome of an overtake down the straight there.

Theyve missed that Hamilton braked earlier than Max  and that although Hamilton wasnt quite going to hit the apex, he wasnt going to miss it by much at all (see video below).

And if Max braked  later, was he going to make the corner?

This is a great bit of  analysis by Jolyon  Palmer basically breaks down where both drivers were and how they could or couldnt have avoided it.  Well worth a watch.

https://youtu.be/Rp0GG4y3is8?t=154
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 09:27:38 pm
I mean its nonsense on their part.  He was going faster than other laps?  Well sure he was, he had a massive tow down the straight from Verstappen. What did they think would happen? I mean, its literally the most likely outcome of an overtake down the straight there.

Theyve missed that Hamilton braked earlier than Max  and that although Hamilton wasnt quite going to hit the apex, he wasnt going to miss it by much at all (see video below).

And if Max braked  later, was he going to make the corner?

This is a great bit of  analysis by Jolyon  Palmer basically breaks down where both drivers were and how they could or couldnt have avoided it.  Well worth a watch.

https://youtu.be/Rp0GG4y3is8?t=154
Red bull are going to moan about this for years, they really are a bunch of absolute whingebags. The stewards have already made their decision and honestly every other person has a different opinion. If it wasn't between Hamilton and Verstappen no one would have mentioned it past Sunday.

Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 09:27:38 pm
I mean its nonsense on their part.  He was going faster than other laps?  Well sure he was, he had a massive tow down the straight from Verstappen. What did they think would happen? I mean, its literally the most likely outcome of an overtake down the straight there.

Theyve missed that Hamilton braked earlier than Max  and that although Hamilton wasnt quite going to hit the apex, he wasnt going to miss it by much at all (see video below).

And if Max braked  later, was he going to make the corner?

This is a great bit of  analysis by Jolyon  Palmer basically breaks down where both drivers were and how they could or couldnt have avoided it.  Well worth a watch.

https://youtu.be/Rp0GG4y3is8?t=154


Verstappen was going to be able to break later, he was on the racing line which has more grip and being on the outside the angle of the corner is more open so he can break later carry more speed, where as the opposite was true for Hamilton so he was going to have break earlier, the question is was it early enough to make the turn and stay on track.

The tow is a fair point, but I would guess that part of Red Bulls arguments as to why it was Hamiltons fault. The tow meant he was approaching the corner faster then usual, on the inside, off the racing line all meant he was never going to make it and he misjudged it would be their argument I would guess. And if Red Bull do have information that Hamilton was never going to make the corner, Id assume all of that is either taken into account in anything they present to the FIA, and if its not the FIA should be shrewd enough to pick up on that.
I don't think for a second that Lewis would have missed that corner and that Red Bull are pissing in the wind trying to get an additional penalty. 

That Palmer video (which seems very biased at some points) does clearly highlight just how much understeer Lewis had though(around 3:57), which Palmer doesn't seem to acknowledge.  Lewis has close to 90 degrees of right side lock and the car is still moving left.  The more I look at the incident, the more it looks like Lewis understeering into Max' line. Palmer's analysis that Lewis wasn't using the inside line during quali and the weekend as his normal racing line as a justification for him being so wide to the apex is also bullshit.  Quali: 









Quote from: Persephone on July 21, 2021, 09:39:55 pm
Red bull are going to moan about this for years, they really are a bunch of absolute whingebags. The stewards have already made their decision and honestly every other person has a different opinion. If it wasn't between Hamilton and Verstappen no one would have mentioned it past Sunday.

He got the penalty because of the end result. If they'd tapped wheels and Verstappen had carried on and won the race anyway there's no way Lewis is getting a ten second penalty.
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 22, 2021, 10:04:22 am
He got the penalty because of the end result. If they'd tapped wheels and Verstappen had carried on and won the race anyway there's no way Lewis is getting a ten second penalty.
I don't have an issue with the penalty, I do think Lewis was more to blame than Max. My issue is with the behaviour of Red Bull, Jos Verstappen and the racist idiots out there who've been absolute nutcases. Hamilton didn't help the situation either with his over the top celebrations.
Quote from: Persephone on July 22, 2021, 01:57:27 pm
I don't have an issue with the penalty, I do think Lewis was more to blame than Max. My issue is with the behaviour of Red Bull, Jos Verstappen and the racist idiots out there who've been absolute nutcases. Hamilton didn't help the situation either with his over the top celebrations.

I keep hearing this and think it's such a bullshit position to take.

This is his HOME GP and probably the FIRST major sporting event in the country to have CAPACTITY CROWDS.
He's fucking ecstatic to have not only fans, but HIS fans back. He's ecstatic that he pulled that win out of the bag in front of them. He's also giving the crowd exactly what they want which is part of being a showman, something the sport needs.

People are bitching that a sportsman celebrated a victory with a crowd and made them very happy after about 18 months of horrendous shit for most of them.

Seriously, is it difficult to dig that hard for stuff to hate on?
exactly. he's won this race 8 fucking times now, have these people never seen how he's celebrated the others?

Quote from: Romford_Red on July 22, 2021, 02:04:16 pm
I keep hearing this and think it's such a bullshit position to take.

This is his HOME GP and probably the FIRST major sporting event in the country to have CAPACTITY CROWDS.
He's fucking ecstatic to have not only fans, but HIS fans back. He's ecstatic that he pulled that win out of the bag in front of them. He's also giving the crowd exactly what they want which is part of being a showman, something the sport needs.

People are bitching that a sportsman celebrated a victory with a crowd and made them very happy after about 18 months of horrendous shit for most of them.

Seriously, is it difficult to dig that hard for stuff to hate on?
It's called an opinion, I personally found it over the top. There is no hatred there so maybe wind your neck in a bit.
Quote from: Persephone on July 22, 2021, 02:28:31 pm
It's called an opinion, I personally found it over the top. There is no hatred there so maybe wind your neck in a bit.

State that what you said is just an opinion and then basically tell me to fuck off with my own.
Classic internet.

How should he have celebrated then? I mean if your opinion is that a sportsman celebrating the win in front of a home crowd with full capacity 18 months into a pandemic is over the top, I guess you have a specific suggestion of how it should have gone down?
Quote from: west_london_red on July 21, 2021, 09:06:26 pm
Would Hamilton have made the corner without the contact though? Unsurprisingly Red Bull dont seem to think he would

https://www.planetf1.com/news/martin-brundle-lewis-hamilton-data/
All these opinions saying that you can't overtake on those corners lose all credibility given the fact Hamilton safely did it twice afterwards in the same race.
Quote from: Romford_Red on July 22, 2021, 02:32:43 pm
State that what you said is just an opinion and then basically tell me to fuck off with my own.
Classic internet.

How should he have celebrated then? I mean if your opinion is that a sportsman celebrating the win in front of a home crowd with full capacity 18 months into a pandemic is over the top, I guess you have a specific suggestion of how it should have gone down?
Classic internet is men getting super aggressive for no reason and then acting like they've done nothing wrong. I told you to wind your neck with your little meltdown not your opinion. We can disagree no problem, but get aggressive and I'll call you out for it.

I don't need to give a different scenario, he could have celebrated in many ways. He chose that one, it's done. You accused me of "hatred" show me where? You can't. So again calm down or I'll just mute you going forward.
The problem was the end result with the driver adjudged to be predominantly to blame benefitting from a DNF which in addition was pretty much the only way he was getting back into the title race. The stewards cant take the result and championship standings into account when awarding the penalty so Red Bull doubtless feel hard done by as Mercedes got the perfect result despite Lewis making the error (whether you agree or not, Im talking about the actual decision by the stewards).

Now I dont for a minute think Lewis meant to take him off but DNFs have a huge effect in F1. Lewis gained 25 pts which is more than Max gained by beating Lewis into second place in 3 earlier GPs except the latter would have taken 200 laps of hard driving and the former took less than 1 lap. That hasnt really been highlighted by the coverage but its a game changer and waving it off as just a racing incident doesnt really do justice to the situation. I dont know what the answer is but if we take our Brit blinkers off for a second, wed be fuming if it were the other way round and wed be calling Max reckless (which he is).

The unfortunate consequence is that I wouldnt be surprised if in future drivers with nothing to lose stick a nose up the inside citing this as precedent. You dont even need to make the apex it seems. I certainly dont see Max or Lewis lifting off from now on as a 10 second penalty is the equivalent of fining City for breaches of FFP.



Quote from: Schmarn on July 22, 2021, 04:39:54 pm
I dont know what the answer is but if we take our Brit blinkers off for a second, wed be fuming if it were the other way round and wed be calling Max reckless (which he is).


I am more of a Max fan than a Lewis fan although I dont really mind Lewis. For me it was a racing incident and Lewis would have been well within his rights to feel hard done to with the penalty he was given. Fortunately it didnt affect the result in the end because that wouldve been wrong I feel and this was a great result for those who want to see a championship battle rather than one driver potentially running away with it. So excited for Hungary now, I feel like theres more moments like this to come because I cant see Max letting it go easily.
Lewis lifted off plenty of times earlier in the season, he even lifted off in the sprint race, mainly because the consequences of contact weren't worth the penalty he'd receive in points. He needs the points now if he wants the world championship, I don't think he'll be lifting off regardless of the outcome in the second half of the season.
Quote from: Welshred on July 22, 2021, 04:56:07 pm
Lewis lifted off plenty of times earlier in the season, he even lifted off in the sprint race, mainly because the consequences of contact weren't worth the penalty he'd receive in points. He needs the points now if he wants the world championship, I don't think he'll be lifting off regardless of the outcome in the second half of the season.

Exactly, Lewis was and perhaps still is in a position where he needs to take a few more risks. Max before Silverstone was in a position where someone with perhaps a little more experience is more cautious and backs out of that Copse  battle. Thats not a criticism of Maxs actions at Silverstone, hes a racer and wants to win at the end of the day but 18 points is better than 0 points and maintains a healthy championship lead assuming he doesnt get back past Lewis later in the race. Hindsight is a wonderful thing of course but perhaps not getting involved in the high stakes battles so much is something he may need to consider in future to protect his championship lead.
Quote from: sminp on July 22, 2021, 05:05:05 pm
Exactly, Lewis was and perhaps still is in a position where he needs to take a few more risks. Max before Silverstone was in a position where someone with perhaps a little more experience is more cautious and backs out of that Copse  battle. Thats not a criticism of Maxs actions at Silverstone, hes a racer and wants to win at the end of the day but 18 points is better than 0 points and maintains a healthy championship lead assuming he doesnt get back past Lewis later in the race. Hindsight is a wonderful thing of course but perhaps not getting involved in the high stakes battles so much is something he may need to consider in future to protect his championship lead.
You would hope that is what Horner is telling him behind the scenes. When you have the quicker car there is no need to take risks.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 22, 2021, 02:40:48 pm
All these opinions saying that you can't overtake on those corners lose all credibility given the fact Hamilton safely did it twice afterwards in the same race.

I cant remember the first overtake but against Leclerc, Hamilton overtakes when Leclerc lose it for a second and the goes very wide so not sure that counts as you can obviously overtake anywhere if someone loses control of the car.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 22, 2021, 05:07:56 pm
You would hope that is what Horner is telling him behind the scenes. When you have the quicker car there is no need to take risks.
Hamilton already gave that advice to Verstappen back in 2016 after he crashed with Ocon while leading the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Quote
You had more to lose than he did. He had nothing to lose".

Verstappen seems to race in the short term rather than looking at the bigger picture. He had more to lose against Hamilton but refuses to concede a position. If hed let Hamilton through the worst case scenario is he finishes second and still has a healthy lead. But its just as likely hed have been able to undercut Hamilton at the pit stop.

I think if it was roles reversed Hamilton would have been much more pragmatic.

Quote
"I saw them racing but they were not racing for the same position. I would have been in a different frame of mind.

"Max is that go-getter guy and every now and again it bites you but I am really, really proud [to win], I don't care about anybody else."

Quote from: Persephone on July 22, 2021, 02:54:51 pm
Classic internet is men getting super aggressive for no reason and then acting like they've done nothing wrong. I told you to wind your neck with your little meltdown not your opinion. We can disagree no problem, but get aggressive and I'll call you out for it.

I don't need to give a different scenario, he could have celebrated in many ways. He chose that one, it's done. You accused me of "hatred" show me where? You can't. So again calm down or I'll just mute you going forward.

Haha, aggressive? Super aggressive? I said something was bullshit and stated clearly why it was so. Aggressive? Wow!

'Little meltdown' :lmao

Ah yes you do need to give a scenario. If you say 'Man do thing bad. Man no do bad thing' and someone asks what they should have done, you need to be able to say what that is or that opinion becomes nothing but hot air.

Btw, I do apologise if my use of the bold tags, or any of the words in any particular order make you feel threatened. If you need help getting to a safe space, tell the staff that 'You need to talk to Alice' and they'll know what you mean.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 22, 2021, 02:40:48 pm
All these opinions saying that you can't overtake on those corners lose all credibility given the fact Hamilton safely did it twice afterwards in the same race.

Hornwr's statement though  was that you can't stick awheel up the inside, not that you can't overtake there. I'm not saying that I blame Lewis for going for the move, but it's an important distinction in my opinion.
Quote from: Romford_Red on July 22, 2021, 07:17:34 pm
Haha, aggressive? Super aggressive? I said something was bullshit and stated clearly why it was so. Aggressive? Wow!

'Little meltdown' :lmao

Ah yes you do need to give a scenario. If you say 'Man do thing bad. Man no do bad thing' and someone asks what they should have done, you need to be able to say what that is or that opinion becomes nothing but hot air.

Btw, I do apologise if my use of the bold tags, or any of the words in any particular order make you feel threatened. If you need help getting to a safe space, tell the staff that 'You need to talk to Alice' and they'll know what you mean.
Again, little meltdown. I'll just mute you now thanks and carry on with the conversation with adults. Cheers.
a pox on both your houses.
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 22, 2021, 08:10:31 pm
a pox on both your houses.
Wait in line it's still 2021 :P
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 22, 2021, 08:10:31 pm
a pox on both your houses.
Surely a coronavirus on both your houses would be more topical?

Quote from: Persephone on July 22, 2021, 08:09:51 pm
Again, little meltdown. I'll just mute you now thanks and carry on with the conversation with adults. Cheers.

Running away when posed a reasonable question. :lmao

Quote from: voodoo ray on July 22, 2021, 08:10:31 pm
a pox on both your houses.

to be honest, I do love a good poxing.
Bloody hell, you two. Its like having Max and Lewis in here  :P
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 22, 2021, 09:56:07 pm
Bloody hell, you two. Its like having Max and Lewis in here  :P
This Max and Lewis?

Quote from: Darren G on July 22, 2021, 12:51:30 am
I don't think for a second that Lewis would have missed that corner and that Red Bull are pissing in the wind trying to get an additional penalty. 

That Palmer video (which seems very biased at some points) does clearly highlight just how much understeer Lewis had though(around 3:57), which Palmer doesn't seem to acknowledge.  Lewis has close to 90 degrees of right side lock and the car is still moving left.  The more I look at the incident, the more it looks like Lewis understeering into Max' line. Palmer's analysis that Lewis wasn't using the inside line during quali and the weekend as his normal racing line as a justification for him being so wide to the apex is also bullshit.  Quali: 



Cars were using the kirb which is what I've seen people commentating what Lewis should've been doing.  The contact happened before that n all -

Lewis quali -


vs crash


I put it down as a racing incident to be honest, but it's obviously contentious.  I didn't see much in the way of under steer?.  To me it looked like Hamilton was trying to use his line, and, having come into the corner side by side had a right to challenge for it.  Lewis might've tucked to the left slightly too much, but, I think Max turned in too aggressively.

I've said this before n all, especially reguarding Vettel (who I'm no fan of), if you're leading the championship by a decent amount don't try stupid shit.  That car isn't gonna just vanish.
^So your comparing a line from a qualy lap with the car on minimal fuel and optimum tyre temps to the opening lap with poor temps and full fuel?
I was responding to someone that said Lewis didn't use that line in quali

Either way though, what's your point?, That Lewis wouldn't have made the corner?
I know yeah but you mention he has a right to challenge for it because he took that line in quali and that he doesn't appear to have much understeer. To me the wheel rotation says something else and the fact his car was at its heaviest and not up to temperature (which he's fully aware of) means if he has a right to challenge for it and gets it wrong he knows it's on him. He got it wrong and got away with it with a penalty, which considering he still won in the manner he did doesn't seem like much of one.
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 03:44:16 pm
I was responding to someone that said Lewis didn't use that line in quali

Either way though, what's your point?, That Lewis wouldn't have made the corner?

The picture I posted was a response to Palmer's video, where he claimed that the line that Lewis took into the corner was the same line that he used all weekend and was therefore his natural line.It clearly wasn't. As for you not seeing understeer, it's clear as day and has been commented on by drivers both past and present. Cars don't move like that with 90 degree lock when the fronts are biting.
